0 Bedroom Home in Brule - $275,000

White's Lake McConaughy Lakeshore Lot is one of the larger (3.15 ac) undeveloped lots in the Shores subdivision. Located on the sandy beaches of beautiful Lake McConaughy and near the Bayside Golf Club. This is a terrific opportunity to build your dream home on Lake McConaughy! Land3.15 acre lakeshore lot in the Shores subdivision near Bayside Golf Club, Bar and Grill. ImprovementsGood access and electrical service to the property. RecreationThis is an excellent lakefront lot with boating, golf and hunting all nearby. AgricultureNone Water/Mineral Rights & Natural ResourcesNone Region & ClimateLake McConaughy, the recreational jewel of western Nebraska is the largest lake in the state with over 100 miles of shoreline, 35,700 surface acres of water, 24 miles long, 4 miles wide, and is famous for its white sand beaches. Each year, thousands of boaters, campers and outdoor enthusiasts make the Lake McConaughy area their destination for fun! In addition to Lake McConaughy which is fed by the North Platte River, you have Lake Ogallala at 320 surface acres "the little lake" nestled below Kingsley Dam (the 2nd largest earthen dam in the world). These two bodies of water provide endless opportunities for anglers of any skill level, young and old. The vast variety of fish you can catch between these two lakes include; Walleye, White Bass, Stripers, Wipers, Catfish, Northern Pike, Smallmouth Bass, Yellow Perch, Rainbow & Brown Trout. Lake McConaughy can accommodate virtually every type of watercraft you can imagine. Lake McConaughy and the North Platte River Valley also provide tremendous opportunities for hunters. This area is famous for duck and goose hunting. In addition to waterfowl hunting there is small game, varmints, White Tailed Deer, Mule Deer, and Pronghorn in the area.