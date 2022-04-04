Great opportunity to own this home located on a large corner lot. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 half baths and a 2 car attached garage. There are two living areas that flow into an open kitchen. The bathroom and kitchen have been updated. Outside features a large lot with underground sprinklers and a 30x40 heated shop with bathroom and small office. Call Melisa for a personal tour! Land Improvements Recreation Agriculture Water/Mineral Rights & Natural Resources General Operations Region & Climate History Location
0 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $310,000
North Platte’s Hub Bar has long been the last surviving business at the northwest corner of Seventh and Jeffers. Soon, the bar also will be the corner’s only surviving building.
Dawnovan Polfus is charged with issuing a no-account check for an amount of $5,000 or more; theft by deception, $5,000 or more; and conspiracy to commit theft.
Jerome Vieyra has been missing since the March 24 fire. He was last seen in the building.
The individual was placed into emergency protective custody after the incident, according to Cody Thomas, the spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol.
Three parking lots in North Platte combined for 32 car accidents in 2021, the top three locations in North Platte for the year. Overall 625 crashes were reported.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s been so supportive for us,” says Grady Simants' mother Jodi Rief-Simants.
Lucas A. Partain was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court for the burglary along with three additional separate cases.
It would be great — unlikely, but great — if some of Nebraska’s state senators would recognize there’s rarely a single reason anything happens.
The Archway's new director, JoAnne Hoatson, was executive director of the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center from 2009 to 2013.
The North Platte Police Department said late Friday that Jerome F. Vieyra has been listed as an endangered missing person in the National Crime Information.