0 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $310,000

Great opportunity to own this home located on a large corner lot. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 half baths and a 2 car attached garage. There are two living areas that flow into an open kitchen. The bathroom and kitchen have been updated. Outside features a large lot with underground sprinklers and a 30x40 heated shop with bathroom and small office. Call Melisa for a personal tour!