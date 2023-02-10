District Basketball Schedule
Feb. 13
C1-11 at Gothenburg
#4 Holdrege vs. #5 Cozad
C1-12 at Bridgeport
#4 Ogallala vs. #5 Chadron
C2-11 at Southern Valley
#4 South Loup vs. #5 Sutherland
D1-11 at Hayes Center
#4 Hi-Line vs. #5 Maxwell
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade
#4 Dundy County-Stratton vs. #5 Wallace
Feb. 14
C1-11 at Gothenburg
#1 Gothenburg vs. Holdrege/Cozad
#3 Kearney Catholic vs. #2 Broken Bow
C1-12 at Bridgeport
#1 Bridgeport vs. Ogallala/Chadron
#3 Chase County vs. #2 Hershey
C2-11 at Southern Valley
#1 Southern Valley vs. South Loup/Sutherland
#3 Southwest vs. #2 St. Pat’s
C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville
#1 Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell/Hemingford
#3 Perkins County vs. #2 Bayard
D1-11 at Hayes Center
#1 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Hi-Line/Maxwell
#3 Sandhills/Thedford vs. #2 Cambridge
D1-12 at South Platte
#1 South Platte vs. #4 Kimball
#3 Crawford vs. #2 Morrill
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade
#1 Wauneta-Palisade vs. Dundy County-Stratton/Wallace
#3 Hitchcock County vs. #2 Medicine Valley
D2-10 at Paxton
#1 Paxton vs. #4 Creek Valley
#3 Arthur County vs. #2 Garden County
D2-12 at Hay Springs
#1 Hay Springs vs. #4 Cody-Kilgore
#3 Hyannis vs. #2 Mullen