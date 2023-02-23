BOYS BASKETBALL
Subdistrict B7
at McCook
McCook def Northwest 49-30
Subdistrict C11
at Cozad
Holdrege def. Cozad 70-68 (OT)
Subdistrict C1-12
at Ogallala
Ogallala def. Sidney 65-43
Subdistrict C2-11
at Hershey
Hershey def. Hi-Line 50-40
Subdistrict D1-10
at St. Pat’s
St. Pat’s def. Maywood-Hayes Center 40-39
Subdistrict D1-11
at Dundy County-Stratton
Dundy County-Stratton def. Hitchcock County 63-42
Subdistrict D2-8
at SEM
SEM def. Sandhills/Thedford 52-41
Subdistrict D2-10
at Mullen
Paxton def. Mullen 48-38
Subdistrict D2-11
at Potter-Dix
Potter-Dix def. Garden County 55-36