COLLEGE SOFTBALL
North Iowa def. NPCC 17-4
Illinois Central def. NPCC 8-3
STATE SWIMMING
Girls prelim results
200 Medley Relay - 18, McCook, 1:57.67 (Abby Renner, Emma Graff, Izzy Renner, Leah Spencer). 21, North Platte, 2:00.70 (Samantha Bales, Sydney Hatch, Kadence Dowhower, Nora Wehr).
50 yard free - 8, Leah Spencer, McCook, 24.79. 23, Dana Sorenson, North Platte, 25.66.
100 yard free - 10, Leah Spencer, McCook, 54.08. 20, Dana Sorenson, North Platte, 55.75.
200 yard free relay - 14, McCook, 1:43.78 (Abby Renner, Izzy Renner, Emma Graff, Leah Spencer). 19, North Platte,1:45.87 (Dana Sorenson, Nora Wehr, Sydney Hatch, Kadence Dowhower).
400 yard free relay - 16, North Platte, 3:52.70 (Dana Sorenson, Nora Wehr, Sydney Hatch, Kadence Dowhower). 25, McCook, 4:07.39 (Izzy Renner, Abi Nielsen, Emma Graff, Abby Renner).
Boys prelim results
200 yard medley - 15, North Platte, 1:44.76 (Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner, Luke Tegtmeier).
200 yard IM - 22, Cooper Leibhart, North Platte, 2:08.13.
100 yard Butterfly - 13, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, North Platte, 53.67.
200 yard free relay - 26, North Platte, 1:38.30 (Luke Tegtmeier, RJ Stefka, David Fitzpatrick, Noah Short).
100 yard backstroke - 12, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, North Platte, 55.09. 14, Cooper Leibhart, North Platte, 55.27.
400 yard free relay - 19, North Platte, 3:33.19 (Cooper Leibhart, David Fitzpatrick, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton.
GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL
District C1-7
at Gothenburg
Gothenburg def. Scotus Central 44-36
District D1-1
at Cozad
Ravenna def. South Platte 54-35
District D1-8
at Kearney Catholic
EPPJ def. Maywood-Hayes Center 49-45
District D2-2
at Shelton
Shelton def. Medicine Valley 61-30
District D2-3
at Broken Bow
St. Mary’s def. Paxton 75-42