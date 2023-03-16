BOYS SOCCER
Mar. 16
Lexington at Papillion-LaVista South
Gering at North Platte
Mar. 17
Lexington at Gretna
Mar. 18
North Platte at York Invite
Lexington at Skutt
Mar. 21
York at Lexington
Kearney at North Platte
Mar. 23
Lexington at Hastings
Mar. 24
North Platte at Omaha Central
Mar. 25
South Sioux City at Lexington
North Platte at Elkhorn South
Mar. 27
North Platte at Holdrege
Mar. 30
Lexington at North Platte
Apr. 1
Lexington at Crete
North Platte at South Sioux City Invite
Apr. 4
Lexington at Lincoln Northwest
Apr. 6
Northwest at Lexington
Apr. 11
Lexington at Scottsbluff
Hastings at North Platte
Apr. 15
Lexington at Schuyler
Lincoln Southeast at North Platte
Apr. 18
Kearney Catholic at Lexington
Gering at North Platte
Apr. 20
Lexington at Aurora
Apr. 21
North Star at North Platte
Apr. 27
North Platte at Scottsbluff
GIRLS SOCCER
Mar. 16
Gering at North Platte
Mar. 18
Lexington at Omaha Northwest
Mar. 21
York at Lexington
Kearney Catholic at North Platte
Mar. 23
Lexington at Hastings
Mar. 25
Elkhorn South at North Platte
Mar. 27
North Platte at Holdrege
Mar. 28
Lexington at Holdrege
Mar. 30
Lexington at North Platte
Apr. 1
Crete at Lexington
North Platte at Norfolk Invite
Apr. 4
Lexington at Lincoln Northwest
Apr. 6
Northwest at Lexington
Apr. 8
Lexington at Scottsbluff
Apr. 10
Kearney Catholic at North Platte
Apr. 11
Hastings at North Platte
Apr. 15
Lexington at Schuyler Central
Lincoln Southeast at North Platte
Apr. 18
Kearney Catholic at Lexington
Gering at North Platte
Apr. 20
Lexington at Aurora
Apr. 21
North Star at North Platte
Apr. 27
Scottsbluff at North Platte
BOYS GOLF
Mar. 23
Broken Bow at Gothenburg Dual
Mar. 24
North Platte Invite (Alliance, Broken Bow, Gering, Gothenburg, Hastings, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, St. Pat’s, Sidney, Valentine), Rivers Edge
Mar. 28
Broken Bow Invite (Cozad)
Cambridge Invite (Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, St. Pat’s, Southwest)
Garden County Invite (South Platte, Sutherland)
Paxton Invite (Wallace)
Mar. 30
Sandhills Valley Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Broken Bow, Sandhills/Thedford)
Lexington at Gothenburg Dual
Amherst Invite (Hershey, South Loup)
Perkins County at Creek Valley
Mar. 31
Grand Island Invite (North Platte, Columbus, Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln East, Northwest, Ogallala), Riverside Country Club
Apr. 3
Omaha Invite (North Platte, Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South, Fremont, Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Westside, Papillion-LaVista, Papillion-LaVista South)
Apr. 4
McCook at North Platte Dual
Hi-Line Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Medicine Valley)
Broken Bow Quad
DCS Invite (Chase County, Hitchcock County, Medicine Valley, Perkins County, Southwest, Wallace)
Gothenburg at St. Pat’s
Sandhills Valley at Hyannis
Apr. 5
Sidney Invite (Gothenburg, Ogallala)
Apr. 6
South Loup Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Cozad, Hershey, Sandhills Valley, Sutherland)
Kearney Invite (Lexington, McCook)
Apr. 9
South Loup Invite (Sandhills/Thedford)
Apr. 11
Lexington Invite (North Platte, Broken Bow, Cozad, Gothenburg, Grand Island, Holdrege) Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Minden, Northwest, Ogallala), Lakeside Country Club
Chase County Invite (Sutherland)
Mitchell Invite (Creek Valley)
Arapahoe Invite (Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southwest)
Sandhills Valley at Anselmo-Merna
Apr. 13
Hastings Invite (North Platte, Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney, Kearney Catholic, Lexington, McCook, Sidney), Lochland Country Club
Minden Quad (Axtell, Broken Bow, Minden, Wilcox-Hildreth)
Bridgeport Invite (Chase County)
Medicine Valley Invite (Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, South Platte, Wallace)
Gothenburg at Ogallala Dual
Hershey Invite (St. Pat’s, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Sutherland)
Apr. 15
Chase County Invite (Hershey, Perkins County)
Apr 18
McCook Invite (North Platte, Alliance, Broken Bow, Cozad, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, Holdrege, Minden, Ogallala, York), Heritage Hills Golf Course
Perkins County Invite (Chase County, Creek Valley, Hershey, Hitchcock County, South Platte, Sutherland)
Goodland Invite (Dundy County-Stratton)
Apr. 19
Sandhills/Thedford Tri (Mullen, Hyannis)
Apr. 20
Gothenburg Invite (North Platte, Bellevue East, Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Minden, Northwest, Ogallala, Sidney), Wildhorse Golf Course
Sandhills/Thedford Invite (Anselmo-Merna, St. Pat’s, Sandhills Valley)
Paxton Invite (Garden County)
Apr. 21
Southwest Invite (Dundy County-Stratton, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Wallace)
Hitchcock County at Cambridge
Apr. 22
Sandhills/Thedford Invite
Apr. 24
Scottsbluff Invite (North Platte, Alliance, Bayard, Chadron, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Gering, Kimball, Lexington, Mitchell, Morrill, Ogallala, Sidney), Scotts Bluff Country Club
Holdrege Invite (Broken Bow, Aurora, Central Catholic, Cozad, Gothenburg, Hastings, Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Minden, Northwest) Holdrege Country Club
Apr. 25
Garden County Invite (Creek Valley, Perkins County, South Platte)
Holdrege Invite (Gothenburg, Lexington, McCook)
Kearney Catholic Invite (Medicine Valley)
Sandhills Valley at South Loup
Apr. 27
MNAC (Anselmo-Merna, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup)
RPAC (Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southwest, Wallace)
Dawson County Invite (Cozad, Gothenburg, Lexington)
MAC (Creek Valley, South Platte)
Apr. 28
Broken Bow Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Arcadia/Loup City, Cozad, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Minden, Ogallala, Spalding, Valentine) Broken Bow Country Club
SPVA (Chase County, Hershey, St. Pat’s, Perkins County, Sutherland)
South Loup at Overton
May 1
Cozad Invite (Gothenburg)
Ogallala Quad (McCook)
May 2
North Platte Quad
Creek Valley Invite (Chase County, South Platte)
Holdrege Invite
Hitchcock County Invite (Dundy County-Stratton, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southwest, Perkins County)
Ogallala Quad
May 3
Ainsworth Invite (Sandhills/Thedford)
May 4
St. Pat’s Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Chase County, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, Sutherland, Wallace)
SWC (Ainsworth, Cozad, Gothenburg, Holdrege, McCook, Minden, Ogallala, Valentine) Awarii Dunes
Kimball Invite (Creek Valley, Perkins County)
May 5
North Platte (Gering, Hastings, McCook, Scottsbluff), Lake Maloney Golf Course
Central Conference Tourney (Lexington)
Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford
May 8
Cozad Invite (Ogallala)
May 9
Sutherland Invite (Chase County, Creek Valley, Hershey, Paxton, North Platte, St. Pat’s, South Platte)
Bayard Invite (Chase County)
Cattle Trail Invite (Hitchcock County, Medicine Valley, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southwest)
May 10
Mullen Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, Wallace)
Axtell Invite (Lexington)
May 11
Cozad Invite (Adams Central, Aurora, Broken Bow, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, GICC, Hastings, Holdrege, Kearney, Kearney Catholic, Lexington, Minden, North Platte, Ravenna, St. Paul, Wood River)
Ogallala Invite (Chase County, Hershey, McCook, Perkins County)
Scottsbluff Invite (Chase County)
St. Pat’s Tri
Bertrand Invite (Southwest)
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Mar. 16
UNK Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Wallace
Concordia Invite (Lexington
Hi-Line Tri (Southwest
Mar. 17
UNK Invite (Brady, McCook, North Platte
Mar. 18
Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
Mar. 23
Perkins County Invite (Chase County
Hi-Line Quad (Wallace
Mar. 24
Aurora Invite (Broken Bow, McCook
Holdrege Invite (Cozad, Lexington, North Platte, Southwest
Mar. 25
Hershey/St. Pat’s Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Brady, Maxwell, Mullen, Paxton, Sutherland
Sidney Invite (Creek Valley, Gothenburg, Ogallala, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
Mar. 28
Cozad Tri (Gothenburg
Mar. 31
North Platte Invite (Anselmo-Merna
Perkins County Invite (Arthur County, Dundy County-Stratton, Mullen, St. Pat’s, Sandhills Valley
Pleasanton Invite (Brady
GICC Invite (Broken Bow
McCook Invite (Lexington
Hi-Line Invite (Maxwell, Medicine Valley, South Loup, Southwest
Apr. 1
Ogallala Invite (Chase County, Cozad, Gothenburg
Sutherland Invite (Creek Valley, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Paxton,South Platte, Wauneta-Palisade
Perkins County Invite (Hyannis
Mullen Invite (Sandhills/Thedford
Apr. 4
North Central Invite (Anselmo-Merna
Tri-State Invite (Creek Valley, Arthur County, Hyannis, St. Pat’s, Paxton, South Platte
Dundy County-Stratton Invite (Southwest, Sutherland, Wauneta-Palisade
Apr. 6
South Loup Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Arthur County, Brady, Hershey, Hi-Line, Hyannis, Maxwell, Medicine Valley, Mullen, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford
Broken Bow Invite (Cozad, Gothenburg
Cambridge Invite (Chase County, Dundy County-Stratton, Maywood-Hayes Center, Southwest, Wauneta-Palisade
Atwood Invite (Hitchcock County
Grand Island Invite (Lexington, North Platte
McCook Invite
Mitchell Invite (Ogallala
Apr. 11
Creek Valley Twilight (Arthur County
Apr. 13
Gothenburg Invite (Broken Bow, Cozad, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala
Omaha Burke Invite (North Platte
Apr. 14
Burwell Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
Sutherland Invite (Arthur County, Chase County, Dundy County-Stratton, Hershey, Hyannis, Maxwell, St. Pat’s, Sandhills Valley, Wallace
Cambridge Invite (Brady
Bertrand Invite (Hi-Line, Mullen
Medicine Valley Invite (Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Southwest, Wauneta-Palisade
Apr. 18
Chase County Invite (Hershey, Ogallala
Overton Invite (South Loup
Apr. 19
Brady/Gothenburg Invite (Maxwell, Sandhills Valley
Arapahoe Invite (Hi-Line
Hitchcock County Invite (Medicine Valley, Southwest, Wauneta-Palisade
Apr. 20
Paxton Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Arthur County, Creek Valley, Hyannis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Mullen, Sandhills Valley, South Platte, Sutherland, Wallace
Northwest Invite (Broken Bow
Apr. 21
Lexington Invite (Cozad, Gothenburg, Hi-Line, McCook, Medicine Valley, Mullen, North Platte, Ogallala
Apr. 22
Hershey Invite (Arthur County, Chase County, St. Pat’s, Sutherland
West Holt Invite (Sandhills/Thedford
Apr. 24
Central Conference (Broken Bow
McCook Invite (Chase County
Apr. 25
St. Francis Invite (Dundy County-Stratton
Apr. 26
Scottsbluff Invite (Hyannis
Apr. 27
RPAC (Hitchcock County, Maxwell, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Paxton, Southwest, Sutherland, Wauneta-Palisade
Hastings Invite (Lexington
Benson Invite (North Platte
Apr. 28
MNAC (Arthur County, Brady, Mullen, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
SPVA (Chase County, Hershey, St. Pat’s, Sutherland
FKC (Hi-Line
Apr. 29
SWC (Broken Bow, Cozad, Gothenburg, McCook, Ogallala
MAC (Creek Valley, South Platte
Apr. 30
RPAC (Hyannis
May 1
North Platte Invite (Chase County, McCook
Goodland Invite (Hitchcock County
May 2
Best of the Midwest (Chase County, Cozad, Gothenburg, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Mullen, St. Pat’s, Paxton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Platte, Southwest, Wauneta-Palisade
Central Conference (Lexington
May 4
Cozad Invite (Broken Bow, Gothenburg, Ogallala
Alma Invite (Hi-Line, Medicine Valley, Southwest
May 5
Dave Blevins Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Brady, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford
Dundy County-Invite (Chase County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Wauneta-Palisade
Leyton Invite (Creek Valley, Hyannis, Paxton, South Platte
Elm Creek Invite (Hershey, Maxwell, Sutherland
Sandhills Valley Invite (Hitchcock County, Mullen, St. Pat’s
GIRLS TENNIS
Mar. 17
North Platte Invite (Hershey, Ogallala
Mar. 21
Lexington Tri (Hershey, McCook)
Mar. 23
McCook Tri (Hershey, North Platte
Mar. 24
Gothenburg at Ogallala Dual?
Mar. 28
Hastings at McCook
Mar. 29
Hershey (Ogallala, Gothenburg
Alliance at North Platte
Mar. 30
North Platte Invite (Ogallala
Apr. 1
North Platte Invite (McCook
Apr. 4
Kearney at North Platte
Apr. 6
Ogallala Duals (Gothenburg, Hershey
Apr. 11
Gothenburg at McCook
Hershey at Holdrege
Apr. 13
Gothenburg at Adams Central
Holdrege Tri (McCook, Ogallala
Kearney Invite (North Platte
Apr. 14
Lexington Invite (McCook, Ogallala
Apr. 18
North Platte Double Dual (Hershey, McCook)
Apr. 19
North Platte Tri (Gothenburg, Ogallala
Apr. 20
Kearney Catholic at Hershey
Apr. 21
Gothenburg at Scottsbluff
Apr. 22
Scottsbluff Invite (Gothenburg, Hershey, North Platte
Apr. 24
GICC Dual (Ogallala
Apr. 25
Kearney Quad (McCook
GICC Invite (Ogallala
Apr. 27
Grand Island Invite (North Platte
Apr. 28
Alliance at Gothenburg
Scottsbluff at McCook
Apr. 29
McCook Invite (Ogallala
May 4
Kearney Catholic Invite (Hershey, McCook, Ogallala
May 5
York Invite (Gothenburg
McCook at Gering
May 6
Scottsbluff Invite (McCook, North Platte
May 9
Gothenburg at Seward
Hershey at Ogallala
May 11
Gothenburg at Kearney Catholic
McCook at Adams Central
Ogallala Quad (North Platte
BASEBALL
Maxwell/St. Pat’s
Apr. 3 - Maxwell/St. Pat’s at Genoa
Apr. 10 - Maxwell/St. Pat’s at Fairbury
Apr. 15 - Crete at Maxwell/St. Pat’s
Apr. 18 - Maxwell/St. Pat’s at Ovid, CO
Apr. 20 - Adams Central at Maxwell/St. Pat’s
Apr. 22 - Maxwell/St. Pat’s at St. Paul
Apr. 25 - Maxwell/St. Pat’s at Beaver Crossing
Apr. 28/29 - Central City at Maxwell/St. Pat’s
May 2 - Crete at Maxwell/St. Pat’s