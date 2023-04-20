BOYS GOLF
Gothenburg Invite
Team results
1, Ogallala, 350. T2, McCook, 353. T2, North Platte, 353. 4, Cozad, 355. 5, Gothenburg Cardinal, 362. 6, Minden, 363. 7, Northwest, 367. 8, Sidney, 370. 9, Lexington, 403. 10, Broken Bow, 405. 11, Holdrege, 408. 12, Bellevue East, 433. 13, Gothenburg White, 456.
Individual results
(Top 10)
1, Rylan Perry, 78. 2, Reid Loop, 82. 3, Hayden Russman, 82. 4, Luke Hiltibrand, 85. 5, Caleb Castillo, 85. 6, Ben Yocom, 85. 7, John Brier, 85. 8, Kai Jorgenson, 86. 9, Colton Knispel, 87. 10, Seth Hauserman, 87.
TRACK & FIELD
Paxton Invite
Boys team results
1, Sandhills Valley, 104. 2, Arthur County, 95.5. 3, Paxton, 65.5. 4, Mullen, 65. 5, Wallace, 54. 6, Sutherland, 52. 7, Anselmo-Merna, 48. 8, Hyannis, 18. 9, Maywood-Hayes Center, 15. 10, South Platte, 8.
Boys individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter - 1, Peter Nuvoloni, Anselmo-Merna, 11.61. 2, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 11.71. 3, Dane Pilakowski, Arthur County, 11.88.
200 meter - 1, Peter Nuvoloni, Anselmo-Merna, 23.82. 2, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 23.83. 3, Masen Messersmith, Wallace, 24.98.
400 meter - 1, Jacen Hana, Arthur County, 56.26. 2, Justin French, Mullen, 56.29. 3, Owen Cantrell, Anselmo-Merna, 56.93.
800 meter - 1, Rylin Johns, Paxton, 2:06.38. 2, Isaac Goosey, Sandhills Valley, 2:07.88. 3, Cavin Lanman, South Platte, 2:08.40.
1600 meter - 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 4:37.23. 2, Rylin Johns, Paxton, 4:54.45. 3, Jared Trimble, Sandhills Valley, 5:08.96.
3200 meter - 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 10:00.09. 2, Jared Trimble, Sandhills Valley, 11:31.82. 3, Keith Morash, Sandhills Valley, 11:36.86.
110 hurdles - 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.56. 2, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 16.83. 3, Chase Gracey, Mullen, 17.01.
300 hurdles - 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 41.18. 2, Chase Gracey, Mullen, 42.74. 3, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 44.06.
4x100 relay - 1, Arthur County, 44.65. 2, Anselmo-Merna, 47.06. 3, Mullen, 47.69.
4x400 relay - 1, Arthur County, 3:39.68. 2, Anselmo-Merna, 3:49.55. 3, Sandhills Valley, 4:00.35.
4x800 relay - 1, Arthur County, 9:17.16. 2, Paxton, 9:20.84. 3, Hyannis, 9:38.73.
Shot Put - 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 53-6. 2, Boone Snyder, Sutherland, 48-1.5. 3, Colton Miller, Sandhills Valley, 42-6.75.
Discus - 1, Colton Miller, Sandhills Valley, 132-0. 2, Easton Finch, Paxton, 127-8. 3, Boone Snyder, Sutherland, 104-0.
High Jump - 1, Justin Wenzel, Arthur County, 5-10. 2, Ayden Crump, Sutherland, 5-8. 3, Max Kostman, Hyannis, 5-4.
Pole Vault - 1, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 12-6. 2, Jackson Saner, Sutherland, 11-6. 3, Scotty Anderson, 11-0.
Long Jump - 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 21-3. 2, Justin Wenzel, Arthur County, 20-1.5. 3, Masen Messersmith, Wallace, 19-1.25.
Triple Jump - 1, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 40-3. 2, Jared Trimble, Sandhills Valley, 37-3.5. 3, Kody Schwenk, MHC, 37-1.5.
Girls team results
1, Wallace, 105. 2, Maywood-Hayes Center, 101. 3, Anselmo-Merna, 73. 4, Paxton, 63. 5, South Platte, 52. 6, Sutherland, 50. 7, Arthur County, 30. 8, Sandhills Valley, 24. 9, Mullen, 15. 10, Hyannis, 11. 11, Creek Valley, 2.
Girls individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter - 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, MHC, 12.94. 2, Koral Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, 13.33. 3, Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 13.70.
200 meter - 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, MHC, 28.21. 2, Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 28.85. 3, Brooke Bryant, Wallace, 29.75.
400 meter - 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, MHC, 1:01.57. 2, Koral Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, 1:01.87. 3, Blayklee Farr, MHC, 1:05.88.
800 meter - 1, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 2:27.96. 2, Regan Stengel, MHC, 2:33.96. 3, Ashlin Broz, MHC, 2:35.96.
1600 meter - 1, Payton Paxton, Mullen, 5:42.91. 2, Ashlin Broz, MHC, 5:43.34. 3, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 6:03.48.
3200 meter - 1, Dajana Garrison, Wallace, 13:13.07. 2, Ava Hardin, MHC, 13:33.60. 3, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 13:46.81.
100 hurdles - 1, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 16.61. 2, Naila Ford, South Platte, 18.14. 3, Makenna Miller, Anselmo-Merna, 18.20.
300 hurdles - 1, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 49.85. 2, Shayleigh Coleman, Wallace, 53.40. 3, Rhianen Myers, Anselmo-Merna, 54-04.
4x100 relay - 1, Anselmo-Merna, 55.24. 2, Wallace, 56.67. 3, Sutherland, 57.09.
4x400 relay - 1, Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:15.81. 2, Anselmo-Merna, 4:28.19. 3, Sutherland, 4:30.16.
4x800 relay - 1, Sutherland, 10:33.59. 2, Maywood-Hayes Center, 10:41.12. 3, Paxton, 10:02.13.
Shot Put - 1, Haily Koenen, South Platte, 36-0.5. 2, Audrey Holm, Paxton, 35-8.5. 3, Jaylen Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 34-9.5.
Discus - 1, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 109-10. 2, Audrey Holm, Paxton, 109-6. 3, Haily Koenen, South Platte, 101-5.
High Jump - 1, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 4-8. 2, Mallory McConnell, Wallace, 4-8. 3, Jordan Clouse, Paxton, 4-8.
Pole Vault - 1, Aislyn Ruff, Sutherland, 8-0. 2, Johanna Frerichs, South Platte, 7-6. 3, Tessa Miller, Sutherland, 6-6.
Long Jump - 1, Naila Ford, South Platte, 15-10.25. 2, Mary Worthing, Arthur County, 15-2.5. 3, Blayklee Farr, MHC, 14-11.
Triple Jump - 1, Brooke Bryant, Wallace, 32-10. 2, Faith Ferguson, Hyannis, 32-1. 3, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 31-8.75.
Dave Gee Invite
Boys team results
1, Northwest, 102. 2, Aurora, 87. 3, Boone Central, 80. 4, Holdrege, 60. 5, Broken Bow, 39. 6, Central City, 38. 7, Adams Central, 36. 8, O’Neill, 14. 9, GICC, 9.
Broken Bow boys results
(Top 10)
100 meter - 6, Cruz Safranek, Broken Bow, 11.35.
200 meter - 7, Cruz Safranek, Broken Bow, 23.88. 10, Tyson Neely, Broken Bow, 24.23.
400 meter - 7, Tyson Neely, Broken Bow, 54.40. 10, Jesus Flores, Broken Bow, 56.56.
1600 meter - 1, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 4:36.89.
3200 meter - 5, Brock Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 11:08.08. 8, Jackson Hansen, Broken Bow, 11:21.75. 9, Brian Fox, Broken Bow, 11:38.86.
110 hurdles - 6, Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow, 16.18.
300 hurdles - 4, Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow, 42.77.
4x100 relay - 6, Broken Bow, 48.45.
4x400 relay - 5, Broken Bow, 3:48.62.
4x800 relay - 6, Broken Bow, 9:27.23.
Shot Put - 1, Max Denson, Broken Bow, 51-0. 7, Evan Cyboron, Broken Bow, 44-7.
Discus - 1, Max Denson, Broken Bow, 147-0.
Girls team results
1, Northwest, 106. 2, Aurora, 86. 3, Adams Central, 69. 4, Holdrege, 44. 5, GICC, 37. 6, Broken Bow, 36. 7, Boone Central, 34. 8, O’Neill, 30. 9, Central City, 23.
Broke Bow girls results
400 meter - 4, Maren Chapin, Broken Bow, 1:03.54. 8, Halle Quinn, Broken Bow, 1:06.46.
800 meter - 2, Halee Quinn, Broken Bow, 2:27.31. 8, Maren Chapin, Broken Bow, 2:39.00.
1600 meter - 6, Gaby Staples, Broken Bow, 6:03.05.
3200 meter - 3, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 12:47.78. 6, Jaycee Staples, Broken Bow, 13:31.74. 7, Rylie Wistisen, Broken Bow, 14:19.76.
4x100 relay - 8, Broken Bow, 56.19.
4x400 relay - 5, Broken Bow, 4:30.99.
4x800 relay - 5, Broken Bow, 11:09.22.
Shot Put - 2, Janae Marten, Broken Bow, 37-3.25.
Discus - 4, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 114-4. 5, Janae Marten, Broken Bow, 113-8.
Pole Vault - 7, Charlee Myers, Broken Bow, 4-5.
West Holt Invite
Boys team results
1, Battle Creek, 156.5. 2, West Holt, 110. 3, Ord, 99.5. 4, Valentine, 43. 5, North Central, 42. 6, Ainsworth, 24. 7, Sandhills/Thedford, 13.
Sandhills/Thedford boys results
(Top 10)
1600 meter - 8, Connor Sutton, Sandhills/Thedford, 5:40.20.
3200 meter - 6, Brodie Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford, 11:57.13.
300 hurdles - 9, Kyle Cox, Sandhills/Thedford, 47.07.
4x100 relay - 7, Sandhills/Thedford, 49.51.
4x400 relay - 10, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:13.73.
4x800 relay - 4, Sandhills/Thedford, 9:55.83.
Shot Put - 9, Brady Dahlberg, 37-9.5.
Discus - 7, Brady Dahlberg, Sandhills/Thedford, 123-10.
Pole Vault -.10, Kyle Cox, Sandhills/Thedford, 8-1.
Triple Jump - 3, Sandhills/Thedford, 39-4.
Girls team results
1, Battle Creek, 137. 2, West Holt, 133. 3, Ord, 62.5. 4, Sandhills/Thedford, 57. 5, Ainsworth, 51.5. 6, North Central, 48. 7, Valentine, 3.
Sandhills/Thedford girls results
(Top 10)
100 meter - 1, Tenley Rasmussen, Sandhills/Thedford, 13.03.
400 meter - 4, Anna Clark, Sandhills/Thedford, 1:06.04.
800 meter - 6, Taylor Weber, Sandhills/Thedford, 2:46.80.
1600 meter - 5, Taylor Weber, Sandhills/Thedford, 6:29.93.
100 hurdles - 3, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 16.13. 5, Karley Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 17.36.
300 hurdles - 3, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 50.34. 4, Tenley Rasmussen, Sandhills/Thedford, 50.72. 8, Karley Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 52.65.
4x100 relay - 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 52.84.
4x400 relay - 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:24.09.
4x800 relay - 3, Sandhills/Thedford, 11:46.15.
High Jump - 8, Laney Dahlberg, Sandhills/Thedford, 4-5.
Long Jump - 2, Anna Clark, Sandhills/Thedford, 14-11.25.
BOYS SOCCER
Lexington def. Aurora 3-0
GIRLS SOCCER
Lexington def. Aurora 1-0