TRACK & FIELD
SPVA Meet
Boys team results
1, Chase County, 178. 2, St. Pat’s, 121. 3, Hershey, 95. 4, Perkins County, 76. 5, Sutherland, 23. 6, Bridgeport, 21. 7, Kimball, 9.
Boys individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter - 1, Jaxon Knisley, St. Pat’s, 11.13. 2, Alex Brown, Hershey, 11.14. 3, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County, 11.47.
200 meter - 1, Jaxon Knisley, St. Pat’s, 22.98. 2, Cole Schwager, Hershey, 23.29. 3, Ryder Potts, Perkins County, 23.51.
400 meter - 1, Easton Fries, Chase county, 52.61. 2, Chase Moorhead, Hershey, 53.24. 3, Jonathan Sosa, Chase County, 53.38.
800 meter - 1, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 2:05.70. 2, Zach Herbert, Chase County, 2:07.45. 3, Ceiden Childears, Hershey, 2:11.86.
1600 meter - 1, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 4:41.51. 2, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 4:49.40. 3, Haven Hauxwell, Chase County, 5:00.36.
3200 meter - 1, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 10:18.06. 2, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 10:28.56. 3, Haven Hauxwell, Chase County, 10:30.67.
110 hurdles - 1, Easton Fries, Chase County, 14.46. 2, Jensen Olsen, Chase County, 15.45. 3, Kade Anderson, Chase County, 15.71.
300 hurdles - 1, Easton Fries, Chase County, 40.38. 2, Kade Anderson, Chase County, 41.88. 3, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 41.91.
4x100 relay - 1, Hershey, 44.39. 2, St. Pat’s, 45.11. 3, Chase County, 45.28.
4x400 relay - 1, Chase County, 3:34.72. 2, Hershey, 3:39.60. 3, St. Pat’s, 3:41.07.
4x800 relay - 1, Chase County, 8:45.17. 2, St. Pat’s, 9:08.68. 3, Perkins County, 9:49.54.
Shot Put - 1, Boone Snyder, Sutherland, 49-0. 2, Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 46-2. 3, Michael Salinas, Hershey, 44-5.
Discus - 1, Cooper Hill, Hershey, 156-0. 2, Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 147-10. 3, Cruz Brooks, Hershey, 145-2.
High Jump - 1, Lio Carnine, Bridgeport, 5-11. 2, Logan Winder, St. Pat’s, 5-11. 3, Dawson Tjaden, Perkins County, 5-7.
Pole Vault - 1, Mason Wallin, Chase County, 14-1. 2, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 31-1. 3, James McGinnis, Kimball, 12-7.
Long Jump - Zarek Branch, St. Pat’s, 20-4.75. 2, Alex Brown, Hershey, 19-1.5. 3, Landon Farmer, Hershey, 18-10.5.
Triple Jump - 1, Zarek Branch, St. Pat’s, 42-0.75. 2, 40-8. 2, Kade Anderson, Chase County. 3, James McArthur, Chase County, 39-11.5.
Girls team results
1, Chase County, 196. 2, St. Pat’s, 88. 3, Perkins County, 73. 4, Bridgeport, 65. 5, Hershey, 53. 6, Sutherland. 7, Kimball, 12.
Girls individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter - 1, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 12.78. 2, Gabby Swift, St. Pat’s, 13.39. 3, Ella Colson, Chase County, 13.43.
200 meter - 1, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 26.05. 2, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 26.63. 3, Riley Rusher, Chase County, 27.33.
400 meter - 1, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 59.49. 2, Riley Rusher, Chase County, 1:05.08. 3, Libby Cole, Perkins County, 1:06.82.
800 meter - 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:22.79. 2, Kenna Busick, Perkins County, 2:33.31. 3, Ashlyn Heermann, Chase County, 2:38.85.
1600 meter - 1, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 5:48.85. 2, Landree McNair, Chase County, 5:59.66. 3, Charis Goodell, Perkins County, 6:12.96.
3200 meter - 1, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 12:33.56. 2, Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 13:29.89. 3, Tessa Smith, Chase County, 13:39.82.
100 hurdles - 1, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 16.73. 2, Ava Reese, Perkins County, 16.86. 3, Peyton Owens, Chase County, 17.03.
300 hurdles - 1, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 48.71. 2, Peyton Owens, Perkins County, 50.58. 3, Joee Clevenger, Chase County, 52.13.
4x100 relay - 1, Chase County, 52.47. 2, Hershey, 54.19. 3, St. Pat’s, 54.34.
4x400 relay - 1, Chase County, 4:19.40. 2, Perkins County, 4:24.62. 3, St. Pat’s, 4:40.87.
4x800 relay - 1, Chase County, 10:45.89. 2, Perkins County, 10:57.10. 3, Sutherland, 11:09.01.
Shot Put - 1, Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 37-8. 2, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 35-2. 3, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 34-4.
Discus - 1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 141-0. 2, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 131-11. 3, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 119-10.
High Jump - 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-7. 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-0. 3, Landree McNair, Chase County, 4-9.
Pole Vault - 1, Ali McNair, Chase County, 8-7. 2, Aislyn Ruff, Sutherland, 8-1. 3, Miranda Spady, Chase County, 8-1.
Long Jump - 1, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 16-11.75. 2, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 16-9. 3, Anna Burklund, Hershey, 15-10.75.
Triple Jump - 1, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 36-9.5. 2, Katelyn Stamm, Chase County, 33-11.75. 3, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 32-9.5.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Central City def. Maxwell/St. Pat’s 12-0