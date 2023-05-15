BOYS DISTRICT GOLF
Class A-1
Team results
1, Creighton Preparatory School, 293. 2, Elkhorn South, 311. 3, Lincoln Pius X, 327. 4, North Platte, 332. 5, Papillion-La Vista, 343. 6, Omaha Central, 371. 7, Bellevue East, 424. 8, Omaha Buena Vista, NTS. 9, Omaha Benson, NTS.
Individual qualifiers
1. Connor Jasso-Steichen, Creighton Prep, 67. 2. Ryan Lingelbach, Elkhorn South, 72. 3. Theodore Peterson, Creighton Prep, 74. 4. Jackson Mann, Papillion-La Vista, 74. 5. Zachary McCormack, Creighton Prep, 76. 6. Thomas Kelley, Creighton Prep, 76. 7. Kingston Solomon, Creighton Prep, 77. 8. Wyatt O'Mara, Elkhorn South, 78. 9. Jesse Mauch, North Platte, 78. 10. Mack Peterson, Elkhorn South, 80. 10. Tyler Morris, Lincoln Pius X, 80.
Class C-5
Team results
1, Kearney Catholic, 312. 2, Amherst, 332. 3, Mitchell, 350. 4, Sandhills Valley, 374. 5, Alma, 388. 6, Hi-Line, 390. 7, Broken Bow, 391. 8, Valentine, 397. 9, Kimball, 402. 10, Hershey, 407. 11, Sutherland, 413. 12, Bayard, 417. 13, Gordon-Rushville, 449. 14, Chase County, 452. 15, Morrill, NTS.
Individual qualifiers
1. Cael Peters, Mitchell, 72. 2. Austin Adelung, Amherst, 75. 3. Landon Edeal, Kearney Catholic, 75. 4. Tate Redinger, Kearney Catholic, 78. 5. Nash Malone, Kearney Catholic, 79. 6. Quinten Hogeland, Kearney Catholic, 80. 7. Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 80. 8. Jackson Dunham, Kearney Catholic, 80. 9. Kyler Lusche, Kimball, 81. 10. Cope Smith, Amherst, 82.
Class D-4 at Cross Creek Golf LInks
Team results
1, Overton, 330. 2, Loomis, 345. 3, Hitchcock County, 377. 3, Southern Valley, 377. 5, Dundy County-Stratton, 400. 6, Bertrand, 407. 7, Arapahoe, 417. 7, Wilcox-Hildreth, 417. 9, South Loup, 418. 10, Maywood-Hayes Center, 424. 11, Cambridge, 434. 12, Axtell, 449. 13, Pleasanton, 458. 14, Medicine Valley, 460. 15, Southwest, 461. 16, Elm Creek, NTS.
Individual qualifiers
1. Braden Fleischman, Overton, 80. 2. Tyson Essex, Loomis, 81. 3. Gavin Norris, Loomis, 81. 4. Kaden Lux, Overton, 82. 5. Alexander Banzhaf , Overton, 83. 6. Wesley Trompke, Loomis, 84. 7. Kamden Bose, Southern Valley, 84. 8. Connor Shively, Overton, 85. 9. Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley, 88. 10. Brayden Melchert (9), Hitchcock County, 89
Class D-5 at Courthouse and Jail Rock Course
Team results
1, Bridgeport, 359. 2, Hemingford, 365. 3, Perkins County, 369. 4, St. Pat's, 378. 5, Crawford, 381. 6, Garden County, 404. 7, Mullen, 405. 8, Paxton, 413. 9, Leyton, 414. 10, Potter-Dix, 468. 11, South Platte, 516. 12, Hay Springs, NTS. 12, Hyannis, NTS. 12, Creek Valley, NTS, 12, Wallace, NTS
Individual qualifiers
1. Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 75. 2. Matthew Phelps, St. Pat's, 81. 3. Dax Powell, Hemingford, 82. 4. Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport, 83. 5. Rhett Flack, Crawford, 86. 6. Jason Jensen, Bridgeport, 88. 7. Jacob Holzfaster , Paxton, 89. 8. Bodhi Dohse, Bridgeport, 89. 9. Jacob Bryner, Hemingford, 90. 10. Ethan Hardin, Paxton, 91.