2023 FALL MASTER
Volleyball
Aug. 17
Broken Bow Jamboree
Aug. 18
Bertrand Jamboree (Gothenburg
Aug. 21
Creek Valley at Wallace
Cambridge Tri (Lexington
McCook Jamboree
Aug. 22
Wallace Jamboree (
Hershey Jamboree
Aug. 24
Arthur County at Hyannis
Hershey at Broken Bow
Gothenburg at Cozad
Sutherland Tri (Creek Valley, Perkins County
Hi-Line at Southern Valley
McCook at Lexington
Maywood-Hayes Center Tri (Paxton, Sandhills Valley
Chase County at Ogallala
Sandhills/Thedford Tri
Southwest at South Platte
Sutherland Tri
Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Aug. 25
Sioux County at Creek Valley
Cozad at Gothenburg
Wauneta-Palisade at Hitchcock County
Medicine Valley at Maxwell
Southern Valley at Sandhills Valley
Sandhills/Thedford at Bertrand
Aug. 26
Bill Marshall Classic (Broken Bow, Wallace) at GI Event Center
Axtell Invite (Dundy County-Stratton
Lexington at Scottsbluff
Mullen at Medicine Valley
Lincoln Northeast Invite (North Platte
Overton Invite (St. Pat’s
Cambridge Invite (Southwest, Wauneta-Palisade
Aug. 27
Maxwell Tri
Axtell Tri (Medicine Valley
Aug. 28
Overton Invite (Hitchcock County
Aug. 29
Anselmo-Merna Tri (South Loup
Arthur County Tri (Wallace, Sandhills/Thedford)
Cozad at Lexington
Banner County Tri (Garden County
Ogallala at Hershey
Medicine Valley at Hi-Line
Hemingford at Hyannis
Cozad at Lexington
Maxwell at Overton
McCook Tri
Mullen Tri
South Platte Tri (Perkins County
Aug. 30
Brady Tri
Gothenburg at Southern Valley
Hi-Line at Medicine Valley
Aug. 31
Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Southern Valley at Cozad
Creek Valley at Minatare
Arapahoe Tri (Dundy County-Stratton
Paxton at Garden County
Hershey at Kearney Catholic
Hi-Line Tri
Sandhills Valley Tri (Hyannis, Wallace)
Minden at Lexington
Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
North Platte Tri (Ogallala
Perkins County at St. Pat’s
Atwood-Rawlins County Tri (Southwest
Sept. 1
Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore
Brady at Maxwell
Broken Bow at Gothenburg
Hitchcock County Tri
South Loup at Maywood-Hayes Center
Twin Loup at Mullen
South Platte at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 2
Lexington Tri (Broken Bow, Chase County, Hershey
Sept. 5
Anselmo-Merna at Kearney Catholic
Arthur County at Morrill
Hershey at Cozad
Creek Valley Tri
Cambridge Tri (Dundy County-Stratton, St. Pat’s
Bridgeport Tri (Garden County
LIncoln Northeast at Lexington
Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
McCook at Ogallala
North Platte at Gering
Wallace Tri (Perkins County
South Loup at Kearney Catholic
Sept. 6
Brady Tri
Hitchcock County Tri
Sept. 7
Anselmo-Merna at Gothenburg
Arthur County at Twin Loup
St. Pat’s at Broken Bow
Garden County Tri
Cozad Tri (Hi-Line
Dundy County-Stratton at Medicine Valley
Lexington at Hershey
McCook at Holdrege
Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Northwest at North Platte
South Loup at Gothenburg
Southwest Tri (Sutherland, Wauneta-Palisade)
Atwood Tri (Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 8
Arapahoe at Brady
Minatare Tri (Creek Valley
Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
Sept. 9
South Loup Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Arthur County
Garden County Tri (Creek Valley, Perkins County, South Platte
Cozad Tri (Ogallala
Elm Creek Invite (Hershey
Loomis Invite (Hi-Line, Wallace
Gordon-Rushville Tri (Hyannis
North Bend Tri (Lexington
Kearney Invite (North Platte
Bridgeport Tri (St. Pat’s
Seven Valley Tourney (Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
Sept. 10
South Loup at Brady
Hitchcock County Invite (Maywood-Hayes Center
Maxwell Tri
Medicine Valley at South Loup
Sept. 11
Perkins County at Arthur County
Creek Valley at Medicine Valley
Norton Community Tri (McCook
Sept. 12
Brady Tri (Anselmo-Merna, South Loup
Arapahoe Invite (Cozad
Hay Springs Tri (Hyannis
Lexington at North Platte
Maxwell at Loomis
Mullen Tri (Sutherland, Wallace)
St. Pat’s at Gothenburg
Paxton Tri (South Platte
Perkins County Tri
Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
Sept. 13
South Loup Tri (Brady
Maywood-Hayes Center Tri (Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 14
Arthur County Tri (Garden County, Medicine Valley
Lexington at Broken Bow
Cozad at St. Pat’s
Dundy County-Stratton at Cheylin-Bird City
Axtell Tri (Hi-Line
McCook Tri
Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 15
Sandhills/Thedford at Anselmo-Merna
Maxwell at Brady
Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County
Hyannis at Mullen
Maxwell at Overton
LPS Invite (North Platte
Gothenburg Invite (Ogallala
Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
South Platte at Wallace
Sept. 16
Seward Invite (Broken Bow
McCook Invite (Chase County
NPCC Tourney (Dundy County-Stratton, Hi-Line, Hyannis, Maxwell
Central City Invite (Lexington
LPS Invite (North Platte
Pleasanton Invite (St. Pat’s
Perkins County at Bridgeport
Sept. 17
Brady Tri (Maxwell
Sept. 18
Sutherland Tri (Perkins County
Sept. 19
Elm Creek Tri (Anselmo-Merna, South Loup
Maywood-Hayes Center Quad (Arthur County, Hi-Line, South Platte
Cozad at ??
Garden County Tri
Hershey at Kimball
Ogallala Tri
Arapahoe at Southwest
Paxton Invite (Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 20
Brady at Overton
Atwood Tri (Hitchcock County
Alma at Medicine Valley
Sept. 21
Maxwell Tri (Cozad, Sutherland)
Minatare Tri (Creek Valley
St. Francis at Dundy County-Stratton
Garden County at Morrill
Hershey at McCook
Hi-Line Tri
Centura Tri (Broken Bow
Lexington Tri
North Platte at Hastings
Ogallala at Alliance
Perkins County Tri
Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 22
Paxton at Arthur County
Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Medicine Valley at Creek Valley
Anselmo-Merna at Mullen
Sept. 23
Sutherland Invite (Anselmo-Merna, Chase County, Dundy County-Stratton, St. Pat’s, South Loup, Southwest
Adams Central Invite (Broken Bow
Hershey Invite
Hastings Invite (Lexington
Brady Invite (Wallace
McCook at Holdrege
Perkins County at Potter-Dix
Bertrand Invite (Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 24
Brady Invite (Maxwell, Sandhills/Thedford, South Platte
Sutherland Invite (Hitchcock County
Sept. 25
Kimball at Creek Valley
Sept. 26
Ansley-Litchfield at South Loup
Arthur County Tri (Paxton, Sandhills/Thedford
Dundy County-Stratton at Wauneta-Palisade
Cozad Tri (McCook
Sutherland at Garden County
Lexington at Aurora
St. Pat’s at Mullen
Ogallala at Gering
Perkins County Tri (Sandhills Valley
Bayard Tri (South Platte
St. Francis Tri (Southwest, Oberlin Community)
Wallace Tri
Sept. 27
Wallace at Brady
Medicine Valley at SEM
Sept. 28
Sandhills Valley Tri (Anselmo-Merna, South Loup
Arthur County at Leyton
Ravenna Tri (Broken Bow
Sutherland Tri (Dundy County-Stratton
Garden County at South Platte
Hi-Line Tri
Cambridge Tri (Maywood-Hayes Center
Paxton at Medicine Valley
Perkins County at Sedgwick County
Overton Tri (Southwest, Alma)
Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Sept. 29
Banner County at Creek Valley
Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley
Leyton at Mullen
Twin City Invite (Chase County, North Platte, McCook, Ogallala
Sept. 30
Twin City Invite (Chase County, McCook, North Platte, Ogallala
Decatur Community Invite (Dundy County-Stratton
Morrill Invite (Garden County
Hyannis Quad (Sandhills/Thedford
Twin Loup Tri (Mullen
Oct. 1
Oakley Invite (Hitchcock County
Sutherland Tri (Maxwell
Oct. 2
Perkins County Invite
Oct. 3
Cambridge Tri (Anselmo-Merna, South Loup
Broken Bow Tri (Cozad
Creek Valley Tri
Dundy County-Stratton at Wallace
Wauneta-Palisade Tri (Garden County
Hi-Line at SEM
Holdrege at Lexington
Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
GICC at North Platte
St. Pat’s Tri (Southwest, Medicine Valley
Gothenburg Tri (Ogallala
Wauneta-Palisade Tri (Perkins County
Sutherland at Sandhills/Thedford
Wallace Tri
Oct. 4
Brady Tri (Medicine Valley
Wallace Tri (Paxton
Oct. 5
Anselmo-Merna at Cozad
Arthur County Tri (Hyannis, South Platte
Ogallala Tri (Broken Bow
Goodland Quad (Hitchcock County
McCook at Gothenburg
Brady at St. Pat’s
Chase County at Perkins County
South Loup at Cozad
Medicine Valley at Southwest
Oct. 6
Arthur County at Wauneta-Palisade
Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
South Loup Invite (Maxwell
Sandhills Valley at Medicine Valley
Southwest at Brady
Wallace at Paxton
Oct. 7
Anselmo-Merna at Loup City
Lincoln Northeast Tri (North Platte
Maxwell Tri (St. Pat’s
Arcadia/Loup City Invite (Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
Oct. 9
Wallace Tri (Perkins County
Oct. 10
Broken Bow Tri (McCook
Cozad at Minden
Creek Valley at South Platte
Dundy County-Stratton at Perkins County
Potter-Dix Tri (Garden County, Wallace)
FKC Tourney (Hi-Line
Hay Springs Tri (Hyannis
Maxwell Tri (Sandhills Valley
Maywood-Hayes Center Tri (Sutherland
Ogallala at St. Pat’s
Perkins County Tri
Cambridge Tri ( Southwest, Hitchcock County
Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley
Oct. 11
Southwest Tri (Hitchcock County
Medicine Valley at Wauneta-Palisade
Oct. 12
Creek Valley at Garden County
MNAC Tourney (Anselmo-Merna, County, Brady, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
RPAC Tourney (Dundy County-Stratton, Maywood-Hayes Center, Southwest, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade
FKC Tourney ( Hi-Line
Central Conference Tourney (Lexington
North Platte at McCook
Oct. 13
MNAC Tourney (Anselmo-Merna, Arthur County, Brady, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
RPAC Tourney (Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southwest, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade
South Platte at Banner County
Oct. 14
MNAC Tourney (Anselmo-Merna, Arthur County, Brady, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
Perkins County Invite (Chase County
MAC Tourney (Creek Valley, Garden County
Valentine Tri (Cozad
RPAC Tourney (Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southwest, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade
PAC Tourney (Hyannis
Central Conference Tourney (Lexington
North Platte Tri
SPVA Tourney (St. Pat’s
Oct. 15
Maxwell at Southwest
Oct. 16
Cozad at Elm Creek
RPAC Tourney (Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southwest
Oct. 17
Ainsworth at Anselmo-Merna
Arthur County at Sandhills Valley
Hyannis Tri (Creek Valley
Broken Bow Tri
RPAC Tourney (Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley
Leyton Tri (Garden County
Hi-Line at Ansley-Litchfield
Lexington at Adams Central
Hastings at McCook
North Platte at Ogallala
St. Pat’s Tri (Sutherland
Perkins County at Kimball
Ainsworth at South Loup
Oct. 20
SWC Tourney (Broken Bow, McCook, Ogallala
Valentine Tri (Cozad
SOFTBALL
Aug. 21
McCook Tri (Chase County
Aug. 22
Cozad at North Platte
Hershey at Gering (DH)
Aug. 24
Cozad at Gothenburg
Kearney Catholic at Hershey
Skutt vs. McCook at Hastings
Gross Vs. McCook at Hastings
North Platte vs. Skutt at Hastings
North Platte vs. Gross at Hastings
Sept. 25
Southern Valley Tri (Gothenburg
Aug. 26
Blair Invite (Cozad
LPS Invite (North Platte
Aug. 28
Hershey at Bayard (DH)
Holdrege Invite (McCook
Aug. 29
Holyoke at Chase County (DH)
Gothenburg at Ord (DH)
McCook at Cozad
GICC at North Platte
Aug. 31
Chase County at Southern Valley (DH)
Minden Invite (Cozad
Gothenburg at Lexington
Alliance at Hershey (DH)
Hastings at North Platte
Sept. 2
McCook Invite (Gothenburg, North Platte
Sept. 5
Chase County at Wray (DH)
Cozad at Aurora
Central City Invite (Gothenburg
Hershey Tri (GICC, HWY 6)
Kearney Catholic at McCook
St. Cecilia at North Platte
Sept. 7
Chase County at Hershey (DH)
Southern Valley at Cozad
Lexington at McCook
Lincoln Southeast at North Platte
Sept. 9
Chase County at Gothenburg
Cozad Invite (Hershey
St. Cecilia Invite (McCook
Sept. 11
Hershey at Holyoke (DH)
Holdrege at McCook
Northwest at North Platte (DH)
Sept. 12
Chase County Tri
Cozad at Lexington
Gothenburg at Cross County
North Platte at Scottsbluff (DH)
Sept. 14
Northwest at Cozad
Gothenburg at Holdrege
Hershey at Southern Valley/Alma
North Platte at Hastings
Sept. 15
Chadron at Chase County (DH)
Sept. 16
North Platte Invite (Cozad
Hastings Invite (Gothenburg, McCook
Sept. 18
Hershey at Chase County (DH)
Gothenburg at Centura
Sept. 19
Chase County at Cozad
St. Cecilia Invite (Gothenburg
Hershey at Bayard (DH)
North Platte at McCook
Sept. 21
Chase County vs. Cozad at Ogallala
Cozad vs. Gering at Ogallala
Gothenburg vs. North Platte at Ogallala
Hershey vs. Chadron at Ogallala
Hershey vs. Scottsbluff at Ogallala
McCook vs. Scottsbluff at Ogallala
Chadron vs. McCook at Ogallala
Sept. 23
Chase County at Bayard
Hastings Invite (Cozad
LPS Invite (McCook, North Platte
Sept. 25
Lexington at York
Southern Valley/Alma at Hershey
North Platte at Grand Island (DH)
Sept. 26
Southern Valley Tri (Chase County
Beaver Crossing Invite (Cozad
Gothenburg at Hershey
Sept. 28
Chase County at Holyoke (DH)
Central Conference Tourney (Gothenburg
St. Cecilia at McCook
Sept. 30
Alliance Tri (Chase County
North Platte at Gretna
FOOTBALL
Aug. 24
Dundy County-Stratton at Sedgwick County
Maywood-Hayes Center at Sutherland
Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford
Elm Creek at South Loup
Southwest at South Platte
Aug. 25
Anselmo-Merna at Twin Loup
Garden County at Arthur County
Boone Central at Broken Bow
Ogallala at Gothenburg
Pleasanton at Hi-Line
Brady at SEM
McCook at Cozad
Sioux County at Creek Valley
Hershey at Gibbon
Bayard at Hitchcock County
Kimball at Hyannis
York at Lexington
Morrill at Maxwell
Medicine Valley at Mullen
North Platte at Grand Island
St. Pat’s at Cambridge
Hay Springs at Paxton
Perkins County at Bridgeport
Cody-Kilgore at Wallace
Wauneta-Palisade at Banner County
Aug. 31
Creek Valley at Minatare
Paxton at Garden County
Sept. 1
Anselmo-Merna at Ansley-Litchfield
Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore
Broken Bow at Ogallala
Chase County at Alliance
Cozad at Central City
Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
Gothenburg at McCook
Kearney Catholic at Hershey
Hi-Line at St. Pat’s
Hitchcock County at Sandhills/Thedford
Hyannis at Morrill
Crete at Lexington
Maxwell at Bridgeport
South Loup at Maywood-Hayes Center
Medicine Valley at Burwell
Twin Loup at Mullen
Scottsbluff at North Platte
South Platte at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 7
Maxwell at Southern Valley
Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 8
Central Valley at Anselmo-Merna
Brady at Heartland Luthern
McCook at Broken Bow
Chase County at Amherst
Ogallala at Cozad
Creek Valley at Crawford
Axtell at Dundy County-Stratton
Wallace at Garden County
Adams Central at Gothenburg
Centura at Hershey
Sutton at Hi-Line
South Loup at Hitchcock County
Hyannis at Hemingford
Lexington at Norris
Silver Lake at Maywood-Hayes Center
Overton at Medicine Valley
St. Pat’s at Kimball
Bayard at Perkins County
Sandhills/Thedford at Twin Loup
Wilcox-Hildreth at Southwest
Bridgeport at Sutherland
Wauneta-Palisade at Sioux County
Sept. 14
Southwest at Creek Valley
Sept. 15
Leyton at Anselmo-Merna
Hay Springs at Arthur County
Stuart at Brady
Broken Bow at O’Neill
Chase County at Gibbon
Cozad at Lexington
Dundy County-Stratton at Bertrand
Alliance at Gothenburg
Hershey at Holyoke
Hi-Line at Arcadia/Loup City
Hitchcock County at Loomis
Mullen at Hyannis
Sandhills Valley at Maxwell
Maywood-Hayes Center at Medicine Valley
Holdrege at McCook
North Platte at Columbus
Sutherland at St. Pat’s
Gering at Ogallala
Shelton at Paxton
Kimball at Perkins County
Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
South Platte at Garden County
Sept. 21
Wallace at Brady
Creek Valley at South Platte
Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
St. Pat’s at Sandhills Valley
Sept. 22
Anselmo-Merna at Mullen
Paxton at Arthur County
Cozad at Broken Bow
Gordon-Rushville at Chase County
Garden County at Hay Springs
Gothenburg at Chadron
Hershey at Mitchell
Southern Valley at Hi-Line
Bertrand at Hitchcock County
Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Lexington at Hastings
Hemingford at Maxwell
Loomis at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sidney at McCook
Kearney at North Platte
Ogallala at Alliance
Perkins County at Sutherland
South Loup at Leyton
Southwest at Wauneta-Palisade
Sept. 28
Sandhills/Thedford at Anselmo-Merna
Chase County at Hershey
South Loup at Hyannis
Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Sept. 29
Arthur County at Southwest
Brady at Paxton
Broken Bow at Holdrege
Gothenburg at Cozad
Banner County at Creek Valley
Dundy County-Stratton at Loomis
South Platte at Garden County
Arapahoe at Hi-Line
Hitchcock County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Gering at Lexington
Maxwell at St. Pat’s
McCook at Ogallala
Bertrand at Medicine Valley
Leyton at Mullen
North Platte at Omaha Westside
Sandhills Valley at Perkins County
Sutherland at Morrill
Oct. 5
Perkins County at Maxwell
Oct. 6
Hyannis at Anselmo-Merna
Arthur County at Wauneta-Palisade
Southwest at Brady
Broken Bow at Minden
Hi-Line at Alma
Cozad at Sidney
Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County
Garden County at Banner County
Holdrege at Gothenburg
Hershey at Valentine
Lexington at Lincoln Northwest
Maywood-Hayes Center at Bertrand
Alliance at McCook
Medicine Valley at Loomis
Mullen at South Loup
LIncoln Northeast at North Platte
Ogallala at Chadron
Wallace at Paxton
Sandhills/Thedford at Leyton
Minatare at South Platte
Sutherland at Sandhills Valley
Oct. 10
Mitchell at Chase County
Oct. 12
Maywood-Hayes Center at Dundy County-Stratton
Leyton at Hyannis
Hitchcock County at Medicine Valley
Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford
Oct. 13
Anselmo-Merna at South Loup
Brady at Arthur County
Ord at Broken Bow
Woodriver at Chase County
Holdrege at Cozad
Potter-Dix at Garden County
Minden at Gothenburg
Gordon-Rushville at Hershey
Hi-Line at Cambridge
Hitchcock County at Medicine Valley
Northwest at Lexington
Maxwell at Sutherland
Adams Central at McCook
North Platte at Norfolk
St. Pat’s at Perkins County
Sidney at Ogallala
Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade
Banner County at South Platte
Oct. 19
Paxton at Southwest
Oct. 20
Arthur County at Wallace
Wauneta-Palisade at Brady
Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Chase County at Valentine
Cozad at Minden
Garden County at Creek Valley
Hershey at Amherst
Lexington at Scottsbluff
McCook at Chadron
North Platte at Papillion-LaVista
Ogallala at Holdrege
South Platte at Potter-Dix
CROSS COUNTRY
Aug. 24
DCS Invite (Chase County, South Platte, Southwest, Wallace
Medicine Valley Invite (Brady, Hershey, Hi-Line, Maxwell, Hershey, Hi-LIne, Maxwell, MHC
Valentine Invite (Mullen
Burwell Invite (Sandhills/Thedford
Aug. 25
Chase County Invite (Hitchcock County
Aug. 26
Sutherland Invite (Broken Bow, McCook
Kearney Invite (North Platte
Aug. 31
Overton Invite (Gothenburg, Lexington
St. Pat’s Invite (Hershey, Maxwell, Ogallala, Paxton, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, South Platte, Southwest, Sutherland, Wallace
Ainsworth Invite (Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 1
St. Pat’s Invite (Brady
Cambridge Invite (Chase County, Dundy County-Stratton, Hi-Line, MHC, Medicine Valley
Minden Invite (Gothenburg
Sioux Falls Invite (Mullen, North Platte
Sept. 2
Cozad Invite (Broken Bow, McCook, Ogallala, Sandhills Valley
Cambridge Invite (Hitchcock County
Sept. 5
Lexington Invite (Hi-Line
Sept. 7
Chase County Invite (Dundy County-Stratton, Hershey, MHC, Mullen, Ogallala, Perkins County, South Platte, Southwest, Sutherland, Wallace
Sept. 8
Hitchcock County Invite
Kearney Invite (Lexington
Sept. 9
Broken Bow Invite (Gothenburg, Hi-Line, McCook, Medicine Valley, Sandhills Valley
Loup City Invite (Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 10
Broken Bow Invite (Brady, Maxwell
Sept. 11
Alma Invite (Medicine Valley
Sept. 12
Bridgeport Invite (Mullen
Sept. 14
Central City Invite (Broken Bow, Lexington
McCook Invite (Chase County, Dundy County-Stratton, Hershey, Hitchcock County, North Platte, Ogallala, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sutherland
Fillmore Central Invite (Gothenburg
Ravenna Invite (Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 15
Arapahoe Invite (Brady, Hi-Line, Maxwell, MHC, Medicine Valley, Medicine Valley, Paxton, Wallace
Sept. 19
Hastings Invite (North Platte
Sept. 21
Ogallala Invite (Broken Bow, Chase County, Creek Valley, Gothenburg, Hershey, Maxwell, McCook, Paxton, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sutherland
Maywood-Hayes Center (Medicine Valley, South Platte, Southwest, Wallace
Sept. 22
MHC Invite (Brady, Dundy County-Stratton, Hi-LIne, Mullen
Ord Invite (Sandhills/Thedford
Sept. 23
Kansas University Invite (Lexington
Sept. 25
UNK Invite (Brady, Broken Bow, Chase County, Gothenburg, Hershey, Hi-Line, Hitchcock County, Lexington, MHC, McCook, Mullen, Ogallala, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Wallace Sutherland
Sept. 28
Bayard Invite (Creek Valley, Mullen,
Atkinson Invite (Sandhills/Thedford
Scottsbluff Invite (South Platte, Southwest
Sept. 29
Gothenburg Invite (Brady, Broken Bow, Dundy County-Stratton, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Lexington, Maxwell, McCook, Medicine Valley, North Platte, Ogallala, Paxton, Sandhills Valley, Sutherland, Wallace
Oct. 3
MNAC Invite (Mullen, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford
Oct. 5
RPAC Invite (Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, MHC, Medicine Valley, Perkins County, Sutherland, Wallace
SWC Invite (Gothenburg, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala
Wilcox-Hildreth Invite (Hi-Line
SPVA Invite (Hershey
Sidney Invite (North Platte
Alma Invite (Paxton
GOLF
Aug. 29
Minden Invite (Broken Bow,
Kearney Catholic Invite (Cozad
Kimball Invite (Garden County, Perkins County
Grand Island Invite (North Platte
Scottsbluff Invite (Ogallala
Aug. 31
Creek Valley Invite (Mullen, St. Pat’s, Perkins County
Chappell Invite (Garden County, Hershey
York Invite (Gothenburg,
Grand Island Invite (Lexington, McCook, Southwest
Sept. 1
LPS Invite (North Platte
Sept. 5
Broken Bow Invite (Gothenburg, Hershey, Mullen, Ogallala, St. Pat’s
Minden Invite (Cozad
Perkins County (Creek Valley, Southwest
Goodland Invite (DCS
McCook at North Platte
Sept. 7
Kearney Catholic Invite (Broken Bow
Creek Valley at Mitchell
Sept. 8
Lexington Invite (Cozad, Gothenburg, McCook, Mullen, North Platte, Southwest
Sept. 11
Hershey Invite (Creek Valley, Mullen, St. Pat’s
North Platte Invite
Gering Invite (Ogallala
Sept. 12
Gothenburg Invite (Broken Bow, Cozad, Lexington, McCook, Gothenburg
Hastings Invite (North Platte
Sept. 14
North Platte/St. Pat’s Invite ?? (Creek Valley, Lexington, North Platte, Ogallala, Perkins County
Hershey Quad (DCS, Southwest
Mullen Invite
Sept. 18
Burwell Invite (Broken Bow
Dawson County Invite (Lexington, Gothenburg, Cozad)
Sept. 19
Ogallala Invite (Creek Valley, Hershey, McCook, North Platte, Perkins County
Valentine Invite (Mullen
Sept. 21
Holdrege Invite (Broken Bow, DCS, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, Southwest
Bridgeport Invite (Creek Valley, Mullen, Perkins County
North Platte at Gothenburg
Scottsbluff Invite (Hershey
Sept. 25
Cozad Invite (Gothenburg, Hershey, St. Pat’s
Alliance Invite (Mullen,
Kearney at North Platte
Sept. 26
SWC Tourney (Broken Bow, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala
Sept. 27
DCS Invite (Creek Valley, McCook, North Platte, Perkins County, Southwest
Sept. 29
Central Conference Tourney (Lexington
TENNIS
Aug. 29
McCook Tri
Aug. 31
York Tri (Lexington
North Platte at Scottsbluff
Sept. 1
McCook at Lexington
Scottsbluff Invite (North Platte
Sept. 2
Kearney Invite (Lexington
Sept. 7
Kearney at Lexington
Sept. 8
York Tri (McCook
North Platte Tri
Sept. 9
North Platte Invite (Lexington, McCook
Sept. 12
Kearney at North Platte
Sept. 14
Lexington Invite (McCook, North Platte
Sept. 15
Skutt Tri (Lexington
Sept. 16
Skutt Invite (Lexington
Sept. 19
Lexington at Adams Central
North Platte Tri (McCook
Sept. 21
North Platte at Hastings
Sept. 22
Lincoln East Tri (McCook
Hastings Invite (North Platte
Sept. 23
Elkhorn North Invite (McCook
Sept. 26
Kearney Catholic Invite (Lexington
York Tri (North Platte
Sept. 29
Beatrice Invite (Lexington
North Platte Invite (McCook
Oct. 3
Kearney Catholic Invite
Oct. 5
North Platte at McCook