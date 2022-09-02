0903 Sports Scores

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
North Platte 21, Scottsbluff 14 (For the complete story, go to nptelegraph.com and pick up a copy of Sunday's edition.)
St. Pat’s 36, Hi-Line 8
McCook 38, Gothenburg 14
Brikgeport 63, Maxwell 26
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 14
Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12
South Loup 64, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Arthur County 48, Cody-Kilgore 20
Kearney Catholic 31, Hershey 7
Broken Bow 20, Ogallala 14
Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 0
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Grand Island Invite
Team results
1, Lincoln Southwest. 2, Lincoln East. 3, North Platte 334.
North Platte results
2, Karsen Morrison, 72. 13, Abbie Jones, 82. Kaylee Carslon, 93. Hailey Matthews, 89. Emily Hansen, 91.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Charlie Thorell Invite
Boys team results
1, Omaha Marian, 34. 2, Westside, 47. 3, Elkhorn South, 48. 4, North Platte, 74. 5, Millard South, 93. 6, North Star, 98. 7, LIncoln Christian, 103. 8, Bennington, 139. 9, Milford, 143. 10. Lincoln Lutheran, 192. 11, Seward, 193. 12, Aurora, 196. 13, Elkhorn, 210. 14, Crete, 282.
Boys individual results
(Top 10)
1, Luke Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:33.73. 2, Grant Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:48.20. 3, Dalton Heller, Millard South, 16:49.91. 4, Jack Wade, Skutt, 16:57.84. 5, Tommy Rice, Skutt, 16:58.16. 6, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:01.09. 7, Conor Gross, Westside, 17:17.32. 8, Rian Teets, North Platte, 17:19.92. 9, Jayden Wall, Westside, 17:22.01. 10, Michael Baumert, Skutt, 17:22.80.
Girls team results
1, Omaha Marian, 59. 2, Kearney, 61. 3, Omaha Westside, 71. 4, North Platte, 83. 5, Bennington, 92. 6, Lincoln Christian, 106. 7, Elkhorn South, 130. 8, Millard South, 133. 9, Aurora, 159. 10. Omaha Skutt, 180. 11, Aquinas Catholic, 195. 12, Seward, 204. 13, North Star, 212. 14, Milford, 212. 15, Lincoln Lutheran, 253.
Girls individual results
(Top 10)
1, Stella Miner, Westside, 19:03.49. 2, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 19:27.97. 3, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 19:53.66. 4, Mia Urosevich, Westside, 20:12.42. 5, Abbigail Durow, Millard South, 20:24.51. 6, Hope Riedel, North Star, 20:27.24. 7, Cali Karjalainen, Kearney, 20:35.48. 8, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 20:38.48. 9, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 20:53.47. 10, Sara Cordova, Elkhorn South, 20:57.01.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley 25-22, 25-13
Wallace def. Hyannis 25-10, 25-12
Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-15, 25-21, 25-14