0903 Sports Scores

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

North Platte 21, Scottsbluff 14 (For the complete story, go to nptelegraph.com and pick up a copy of Sunday's edition.)

St. Pat’s 36, Hi-Line 8

McCook 38, Gothenburg 14

Brikgeport 63, Maxwell 26

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 14

Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12

South Loup 64, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Arthur County 48, Cody-Kilgore 20

Kearney Catholic 31, Hershey 7

Broken Bow 20, Ogallala 14

Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 0

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Grand Island Invite

Team results

1, Lincoln Southwest. 2, Lincoln East. 3, North Platte 334.

North Platte results

2, Karsen Morrison, 72. 13, Abbie Jones, 82. Kaylee Carslon, 93. Hailey Matthews, 89. Emily Hansen, 91.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Charlie Thorell Invite

Boys team results

1, Omaha Marian, 34. 2, Westside, 47. 3, Elkhorn South, 48. 4, North Platte, 74. 5, Millard South, 93. 6, North Star, 98. 7, LIncoln Christian, 103. 8, Bennington, 139. 9, Milford, 143. 10. Lincoln Lutheran, 192. 11, Seward, 193. 12, Aurora, 196. 13, Elkhorn, 210. 14, Crete, 282.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Luke Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:33.73. 2, Grant Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:48.20. 3, Dalton Heller, Millard South, 16:49.91. 4, Jack Wade, Skutt, 16:57.84. 5, Tommy Rice, Skutt, 16:58.16. 6, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:01.09. 7, Conor Gross, Westside, 17:17.32. 8, Rian Teets, North Platte, 17:19.92. 9, Jayden Wall, Westside, 17:22.01. 10, Michael Baumert, Skutt, 17:22.80.

Girls team results

1, Omaha Marian, 59. 2, Kearney, 61. 3, Omaha Westside, 71. 4, North Platte, 83. 5, Bennington, 92. 6, Lincoln Christian, 106. 7, Elkhorn South, 130. 8, Millard South, 133. 9, Aurora, 159. 10. Omaha Skutt, 180. 11, Aquinas Catholic, 195. 12, Seward, 204. 13, North Star, 212. 14, Milford, 212. 15, Lincoln Lutheran, 253.

Girls individual results

(Top 10)

1, Stella Miner, Westside, 19:03.49. 2, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 19:27.97. 3, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 19:53.66. 4, Mia Urosevich, Westside, 20:12.42. 5, Abbigail Durow, Millard South, 20:24.51. 6, Hope Riedel, North Star, 20:27.24. 7, Cali Karjalainen, Kearney, 20:35.48. 8, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 20:38.48. 9, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 20:53.47. 10, Sara Cordova, Elkhorn South, 20:57.01.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Wallace def. Sandhills Valley 25-22, 25-13

Wallace def. Hyannis 25-10, 25-12

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-15, 25-21, 25-14

