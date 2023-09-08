HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Hershey 3, Lexington 1

HERSHEY — Hershey defeated Lexington 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 on Thursday.

For Lexington Laikyn Seim led with 14 kills, three total blocks and Hadlie Wolf added four aces.

Hershey travels to the Elm Creek Tourney and Lexington travels to North Bend Central Tourney on Saturday.

Broken Bow 3, St. Pat’s 0

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow topped St. Pat’s 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 on Thursday.

Addison Ellis led Broken Bow with eight kills, Maren Chapin added three aces and Klarissa Dowdy had two blocks.

St. Pat’s travels to Bridgeport quad Saturday and Broken Bow hosts Lexington on Thursday.

Arapahoe 3, Brady 0

ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe swept Brady 25-19, 25-10, 25-15 on Thursday.

Payton Stienike led Brady with seven kills and Keaton Fattig and Preslee Bartels added one ace each.

Sabrina Jacobsen led Arapahoe with 12 kills and three ace serves.

Brady travels to the Seven Valleys Tourney on Saturday.

Medicine Valley 3, Dundy County-Stratton 0

CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Dundy County-Stratton on Thursday.

Stella Heapy led Medicine Valley with 10 kills, six aces and Sienna Houghtelling added three total blocks.

Medicine Valley travels to the Seven Valleys Tourney on Saturday and Dundy County-Stratton travels to Cheylin-Bird City, KS on Thursday.

Gothenburg 3, South Loup 0

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg swept South Loup 25-14, 25-21, 25-7 on Thursday.

Taryn O’Hare led Gothenburg with 10 kills, Clara Evert and Logan Hilbers had four aces each and Madison Smith had five total blocks.

Gothenburg travels to the Cozad Invite and South Loup hosts the Seven Valley Tourney on Saturday.

Cozad Tri

Bertrand def. Hi-Line 25-13, 25-23

Cozad def. Hi-Line 25-20, 25-11

Bertrand def. Cozad 19-25, 25-17, 27-25

Garden County Tri

Garden County def. Minatare 25-2, 25-13

Paxton def. Garden County 27-25, 25-18

Paxton def. Minatare 25-15, 25-15

Southwest Tri

Southwest def. Sutherland 25-13, 25-14

Southwest def. Southern Valley 19-25, 25-17, 25-20

Southern Valley def. Sutherland 25-17, 25-17

St. Francis Tri

Wauneta-Palisade def. St. Francis 17-25, 25-21, 25-22

Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County 25-23, 25-17

SCORES

Arthur County def. Twin Loup 25-15, 25-18, 26-24

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23

Holdrege def. McCook 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

Mullen def. Sandhills Valley 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22

Northwest def. North Platte 25-20, 25-22, 25-9

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SCORES

Southern Valley def. Maxwell 66-48

Mullen def. Sandhills Valley 40-18

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

North Platte sweeps Southeast

North Platte defeated Southeast 8-0 and 6-1 on Thursday.

For the day, Heaven Hutchison and Bella Girard each had three RBI, Alieze Moreno and Girard each had a home run and Seinna Mcentire and Skylar Bedlan notched victories.

North Platte hosts Northwest on Monday.

Cozad 9, Southern Valley/Alma 1

COZAD — Cozad defeated Southern Valley/Alma 9-1 on Thursday.

Jessica Guthard had three RBI’s and a home run for Cozad and Madison Sayer was the winning pitcher.

Cozad hosts a tourney on Saturday.

SCORES

Hershey def. Chase County 15-3

Hershey def. Chase County 18-0

McCook def. Lexington 12-4

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Girls team results

1, Wallace, 20. 2, Mullen, 31. 3, Paxton, 64. 4, Cambridge, 68. 5, Wray, 82. 6, Chase County, 91. 7, Bertrand, 98. 8, Hitchcock County, 108. 9, St. Pat’s, 111.

Girls individual results

(To 10)

1, Addison Jones, Wray, 20:26.02. 2, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 20:56.57. 3, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 21:07.80. 4, Dajana Garrison, Wallace, 21:09.30. 5, Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace, 21:55.22. 6, Harper Andersen, Mullen, 22:14.12. 7, Ainsley McConnell, Paxton, 22:26.48. 8, Elliana Robertson, Wallace, 22:29.28. 9, Ady Hampton, Mullen, 22:42.41. 10, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 22:44.04.

Boys team results

1, St. Pat’s, 25. 2, Chase County, 39. 3, Hershey, 46. 4, Perkins County, 53. 5, Bertrand, 94. 6, Cambridge, 111. 7, Sutherland, 124. 8, Paxton, 126. 9, Maywood-Hayes Center, 175.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 16:07.18. 2, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 16:33.33. 3, Elijah Goodell, Perkins County, 16:38.02. 4, Haven Hauxwell, Chase County, 16:54.88. 5, Porter Connick, St. Pat’s, 17:41.33. 6, Chase Moorhead, Hershey, 17:41.62. 7, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 17:43.06. 8, Dimitri Pettit, St. Pat’s, 17:43.97. 9, Brayan Reyes, Chase County, 17:51.47. 10, Billy Tolsteadt, St. Pat’s, 17:53.59.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Awarii Dunes Invite

Team results

1, Minden, 334. 2, Broken Bow, 342. 3, GICC, 384. 4, Kearney Catholic, 390. 5, Adams Central, 392. 6, Holdrege, 409. 7, Kearney Catholic JV, 489. 8, Gibbon, 499.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 72. 2, Julia Messere, GICC, 73. 3, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 76. 4, Kaylynn Jorgensen, Minden, 77. 5, Kara Suchsland, Minden, 78. 6, Skylar Benjamin, Broken Bow, 84. 7, Callie Whitten, Minden, 87. 8, Taylor McGuire, Kearney Catholic, 88. 9, Amelia Ptacnik, Holdrege, 90. 10, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 90.