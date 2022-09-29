093022 Scores

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Gothenburg Invite
Team results
Boy team results
1, Gothenburg, 35. 2, Minden, 39. 3, Broken Bow, 55. 4, Holdrege, 76. 5, North Platte, 83. 6, Lexington, 90. 7, McCook, 113. 8, Kearney, 120. 9, Medicine Valley, 170. 10, Kimball, 207. 11, Paxton, 210. 12, Arapahoe, 228. 13, Cambridge, 234.
Boys individual results
(Top 10)
1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 17:17.3. 2, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:41.4. 3, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 17:51.3. 4, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 17:57.1. 5, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 18:02.4. 6, Herson Rodriguez, Lexington, 18:24.7. 7, Caden Jameson, Minden, 18:29.4. 8, Sam Cederburg, Minden, 18:32.5. 9, Luke Tegtmeier, North Platte, 18:35.7. 10, Brock Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 18:44.9.
Girls team results
1, Minden, 21. 2, McCook, 21. 3, Cambridge, 66. 4, North Platte, 74. 5, Lexington, 83. 6, Broken Bow, 101. 7, Sutherland, 116. 8, Paxton, 146. 9, Holdrege, 160. 10, Sandhills Valley, 162. 11, Maxwell, 188. 12, Hitchcock County, 199.
Girls individual results
(Top 10)
1, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 20:36.2. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:43.4. 3, Emma Cappel, McCook, 22:04.5. 4, Trinity Houchin, Minden, 22:27.1. 5, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 22:39.3. 6, Brecken Gale, McCook, 22:39.7. 7, Dajana Garrison, Wallace, 22:50.1. 8, Lindsey Rehtus, Minden, 22:50.2. 9, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 23:04.6. 10, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 23:05.3.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Hershey def. Valentine 25-16, 26-24, 25-13
Paxton def. Medicine Valley 23-25, 25-19, 27-25
Leyton def. Arthur County 25-12, 25-15, 15-25, 20-25, 15-12
Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-21, 25-10, 25-8
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe 25-23, 25-21
Paxton def. Arapahoe 25-22, 25-18
Southwest def. Overton 25-23, 28-26
Southwest def. Alma 25-15, 25-9
Overton def. Alma 25-14, 25-15
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line 25-20, 15-25, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line 25-12, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek 25-19, 25-16
Holdrege def. Broken Bow 25-22
Broken Bow def. Ravenna 25-19, 25-15
Holdrege def. Ravenna 25-23, 25-22
Sutherland def. Maxwell 25-13, 25-12
Maxwell def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-15, 25-23
South Loup def. Sandhills Valley 25-19, 25-18
South Loup def. Twin Loup 25-13, 21-25, 25-22
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Paxton def. Brady 68-18
Sutherland def. Morrill 54-0