This cottage style home will welcome you at first sight. The homey living has a fireplace & kitchen has ample cabinetry. Oak double doors open into one of the bedrooms. Another bedroom is just off the kitchen & has access to the full bath! Laundry is just off kitchen with great storage, then step down into a mud room/backporch. Basement has a family room that is partially finished and a storage/utility room. Spacious backyard great for entertaining or pets. One stall det. garage with alley access.
1 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $75,000
“As most people know, I’ve been diagnosed with cancer in January,” said Superintendent Ron Hanson. “This is my second bout with it, and any time one faces the battle with cancer, you reprioritize what’s important in life.”
The new logo’s lettering evokes North Platte’s welcoming attitude toward tourists and the highways leading to the mall from the I-80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange, said the creative director in charge of the new branding.
Gurciullo has a degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, as well as four years of audit experience. She works for Manning and Associates in Geneva.
A 39-year-old North Platte man is charged with a felony as he is alleged to have attacked his 74-year-old father with an unidentified object.
“I went over there and the deer had the park employee on the ground,” said Park Supervisor Lyle Minshull. “He was controlling the deer, but the deer did get the employee a couple of times (with his antlers).”
The man refused both a field sobriety test and a Breathalyzer test, and then drove off, reaching speeds three times the posted limit and hitting a parked vehicle.
After a deputy attempted to stop them, the driver refused to comply, and the ensuing pursuit reached speeds more than 100 mph.
The 59-year-old man has been identified as Michael Carreras of North Platte, according to a North Platte Police Department media release.
Brenda Fourtner, who was wearing a mask due to the requirement by the district for the meeting, said her temperature rose and her heart rate went up in the short time she was sitting in the meeting, and asked people to “imagine what this does to our children” if she had that reaction as an adult.
The Omaha Police Department will assist in escorting the remains of Daegan Page from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha on Friday afternoon.