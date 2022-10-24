 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

102522-npt-new-commissionersbrief_merged

  • 0

Lincoln County Board discusses revisions to handbook

The Lincoln County commissioners continued discussing revisions to the employee handbook at Monday’s regular meeting.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer brought up several discussion items the board will need to consider as the revisions move forward. No action on the item was taken at Monday’s meeting.

In other action, the board:

Authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign a letter for the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for pending or completed litigation.

Accepted the resignation of Deputy County Clerk Terry Heessel from the Lincoln County Safety Committee effective Dec. 15.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts

LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […]

The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News