102522-npt-opn-letters_merged

Jacobson a champion of freedom, prosperity

Sen. Mike Jacobson leads with respectful and articulate consistency. Since he started NebraskaLand Bank 24 years ago, he has been committed to public service in west central Nebraska. He demonstrates a capacity to listen carefully, thoughtfully consider different points of view and make sound decisions while never compromising his convictions. Jacobson continues to support strategic improvement in economic development, education (arts, athletics, and scholarships), health care, housing and workforce opportunities.

Since Mike Jacobson’s appointment as senator of District 42 in February 2022, his transformative leadership and effective teamwork with senators across Nebraska have helped lower taxes, decreased government regulation and advanced economic prosperity. Jacobson’s legislative acumen specifically led to increased fiscal support of the Hershey rail park and Sustainable Beef ventures.

If elected on Nov. 8, Jacobson will continue to be a champion of freedom and prosperity. Strong leadership, flexibility and a thriving work force play key roles in these challenging times. Jacobson will respectfully listen and personally advocate for vibrant agri-business, South Platte River waterway rights and railroad supply chain strength. Sen. Mike Jacobson (competent, courageous, and kind) has my vote for Nebraska’s unicameral Legislature, District 42!

Molly O’Holleran,

North Platte

Regents don’t hire coaches

A letter to the editor (Nancy Fisher, Oct. 20) mentioned voting for regents and state VIPs if we want to improve the football team. Ms. Fisher may not be aware of it, but in the University of Nebraska system the regents have only one hire — the president of the university system. That person hires chancellors, who hire athletic directors, who hire coaches, so the regents are many levels removed from anything to do with the football program other than being fans. The regents deal with things at the system level that include all five campuses and do not hire or fire any coaches or athletic personnel.

The money spent in the football program is revenue raised by the football team through media rights, tickets, etc., and is what supports the entire athletic department without any state funds involved.

I am not sure what the comment about blacks and minorities is about, but if you look at our coaching staff and the players, minorities are well represented. I know that President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green and AD Trev Alberts are very focused on the importance of respecting all people, regardless of race.

Brian Phares, North Platte