112922-npt-spo-schedules

2022-23 BOYS BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 1 - Paxton vs. Anselmo-Merna, NPCC
Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 6 - Anselmo-Merna at Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 13 - Overton at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 15 - Mullen at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 17 - Burwell at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 19-20 - Anselmo-Merna at Pleasanton Holiday Tourney
Dec. 29-30 - Anselmo-Merna at Brady Holiday Tourney
Jan. 6 - CWC at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at St. Marys
Jan. 12 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford
People are also reading…
Jan. 17 - SEM at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 20 - Anselmo-Merna at North Central
Jan. 21-28 - Anselmo-Merna at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Twin Loup at Anselmo-Merna
Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup
Feb. 10 - Anselmo-Merna at Ansley-Litchfield
Arthur County
Dec. 1 - South Platte at Arthur County
Dec. 3 - Anselmo-Merna at Arthur County
Dec. 6 - Arthur County at Creek Valley
Dec. 9 - Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County
Dec. 15 - Sioux County at Arthur County
Dec. 16 - Arthur County at Minatare
Dec. 20 - Arthur County at Leyton
Dec. 22 - Crawford at Arthur County
Jan. 6 - Wallace at Arthur County
Jan. 7 - Arthur County at Brady
Jan. 12 - Mullen at Arthur County
Jan. 13 - Arthur County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Arthur County
Jan. 20 - Arthur County at Hyannis
Jan. 21-28 - Arthur County at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Garden County at Arthur County
Feb. 3 - Arthur County at South Platte
Feb. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County
Feb. 11 - Arthur County at Potter-Dix
Feb. 17 - Arthur County at Wauneta-Palisade (Boys)
Brady
Dec. 2 - Brady at Garden County
Dec. 6 - Brady at Sutherland
Dec. 9 - Paxton at Brady
Dec. 10 - Brady at Twin Loup
Dec. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady
Dec. 19-20 - Brady at Maxwell Holiday Tourney
Dec. 29-30 - Brady Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Loomis at Brady
Jan. 6 - Brady at Mullen
Jan. 7 - Arthur County at Brady
Jan. 10 - Brady at Overton
Jan. 14 - Brady at South Loup
Jan. 17 - Maxwell at Brady
Jan. 21-28 - Brady at MNAC Tourney (Broken Bow)
Jan. 31 - Brady at Brady at Wallace
Feb. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Brady
Feb. 3 - Arapahoe at Brady
Feb. 10 - Brady at Medicine Valley
Feb. 17 - Brady at Sandhills/Thedford
Broken Bow
Nov. 28 - Broken Bow at North Platte
Dec. 1 - Arcadia/Loup City at Broken Bow
Dec. 9 - Minden at Broken Bow
Dec. 16 - Broken Bow at Ainsworth
Dec. 17 - St. Paul at Broken Bow
Dec. 20 - Broken Bow at Hershey
Dec. 22 - Broken Bow at Northwest
Dec. 29-30 - Broken Bow at Alliance Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Broken Bow at McCook
Jan. 6 - Holdrege at Broken Bow
Jan. 7 - Bridgeport vs. Broken Bow at Kearney
Jan. 12 - Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 13 - Wood River at Broken Bow
Jan. 19 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Jan. 20 - Broken Bow at Valentine
Jan. 23-28 - Broken Bow at SWC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Broken Bow at Lexington
Feb. 4 - Ogallala at Broken Bow
Feb. 7 - Ord at Broken Bow
Feb. 10 - Broken Bow at Cozad
Feb. 17 - Amherst at Brady
Chase County
Dec. 1 - Cozad at Chase County
Dec. 2 - Chase County at McCook
Dec. 9 - Sidney at Chase County
Dec. 10 - Chase County at Ogallala
Dec. 16 - Chase County at Wray, CO
Dec. 22 - Chase County at Bridgeport
Dec. 29-30 - Chase County at Sidney Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Dundy County-Stratton at Chase County
Jan. 7 - Kimball at Chase County
Jan. 10 - Southern Valley at Chase County
Jan. 12 - Perkins County at Chase County
Jan. 13 - Chase County at Gothenburg
Jan. 16-21 - Chase County at SPVA Tourney
Jan. 28 - Chase County at Hershey
Feb. 3 - St. Pat’s at Chase County
Feb. 7 - Chase County at Hitchcock County
Feb. 10 - Chase County at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 11 - Chase County at Cambridge
Feb. 17 - Sutherland at Chase County
Cozad
Dec. 1 - Cozad at Chase County
Dec. 3 - Cozad at Maxwell
Dec. 6 - Cozad at Pleasanton
Dec. 9 - Cozad at Hershey
Dec. 10 - Valentine at Cozad
Dec. 15 - Cozad at Cambridge
Dec. 17 - Ainsworth at Cozad
Dec. 20-30 - Cozad at Runza Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Ord at Cozad
Jan. 6 - Cozad at Ogallala
Jan. 7 - St. Pat’s at Cozad
Jan. 12 - Gothenburg at Cozad
Jan. 14 - Cozad at Centura
Jan. 19 - Lexington at Cozad
Jan. 23-28 - Cozad at SWC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Holdrege at Cozad
Feb. 3 - Cozad at Minden
Feb. 7 - Cozad at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 10 - Broken Bow at Cozad
Feb. 16- Cozad at McCook
Creek Valley
Dec. 1 - Creek Valley at Hyannis
Dec. 6 - Arthur County at Creek Valley
Dec. 8 - Creek Valley at Bayard
Dec. 9 - Potter-Dix at Creek Valley
Dec. 15 - Hay Springs at Creek Valley
Jan. 7 - Minatare at Creek Valley
Jan. 10 - Harrison at Creek Valley
Jan. 12 - Paxton at Creek Valley
Jan. 14 - Banner County at Creek Valley
Jan. 17-21 - Creek Valley at MAC Tourney
Jan. 24 - Sutherland at Creek Valley
Jan. 27 - Garden County at Creek Valley
Jan. 28 - Creek Valley at Holyoke, CO
Feb. 2 - Creek Valley at Minatare
Feb. 3 - Leyton at Creek Valley
Feb. 4 - Peetz, CO at Creek Valley
Feb. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte
Feb. 17 - Creek Valley at Wallace
Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 2 - Dundy County-Stratton at Arapahoe
Dec. 3 - Dundy County-Stratton at Goodland, KS
Dec. 6-10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 13 - Dundy County-Stratton at Atwood-Rawlins County, KS
Dec. 17 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 29-30 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Dundy County-Stratton at Chase County
Jan. 6 - Dundy County-Stratton at Alliance
Jan. 7 - Wray at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County
Jan. 14 - Loomis at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 17 - Wallace at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 19 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge
Jan. 21-28 - Dundy County-Stratton at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Southwest at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at St. Pat’s
Feb. 9 - Southern Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 10 - Chase County at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 17 - Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
Garden County
Dec. 2 - Brady at Garden County
Dec. 3 - Banner County at Garden County
Dec. 9 - Garden County at Morrill
Dec. 10 - Crawford at Garden County
Dec. 16 - Garden County at Bayard
Dec. 19-20 - Garden County at Paxton Holiday Tourney
Jan. 5 - Hemingford at Garden County
Jan. 10 - Garden County at Minatare
Jan. 14 - Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 17-21 - Garden County at MAC Tourney
Jan. 24 - Garden County at Sedgwick County, CO
Jan, 26 - South Platte at Garden County
Jan. 27 - Garden County at Creek Valley
Jan. 31 - Garden County at Sutherland
Feb. 2 - Garden County at Arthur County
Feb. 3 - Potter-Dix at Garden County
Feb. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County
Feb. 10 - Garden County at Hay Springs
Feb. 15 - Leyton at Garden County
Gothenburg
Dec. 1 - Gothenburg at Lexington
Dec. 2 - Hershey at Gothenburg
Dec. 8 - Gothenburg at Southern Valley
Dec. 9 - Adams Central at Gothenburg
Dec. 15 - Gothenburg at St. Pat’s
Dec. 16 - Holdrege at Gothenburg
Dec. 20 - Gothenburg at Amherst
Dec. 29-30 Gothenburg at Hershey Holiday Tourney
Jan. 6 - Gothenburg at McCook
Jan. 7 - Centura at Gothenburg
Jan. 12 - Gothenburg at Cozad
Jan. 13 - Chase County at Gothenburg
Jan. 19 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Jan. 20 - Sidney at Gothenburg
Jan. 23-28 - Gothenburg at SWC Tourney
Feb. 3 - Valentine at Gothenburg
Feb. 4 - Gothenburg at Minden
Feb. 10 - Ainsworth at Gothenburg
Feb. 17 - Gothenburg at Ogallala
Hershey
Dec. 1 - Perkins County at Hershey
Dec. 2 - Hershey at Gothenburg’
Dec. 9 - Cozad at Hershey
Dec. 10 - St. Pat’s at Hershey
Dec. 16 - Hershey at Kimball
Dec. 17- Ogallala at Hershey
Dec. 20 - Broken Bow at Hershey
Dec. 29-30 - Hershey Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - South Loup at Hershey
Jan. 6 - Hershey at Maxwell
Jan. 10 - Sutherland at Hershey
Jan. 13 - Valentine at Hershey
Jan. 14 - Hershey at Holdrege
Jan. 16-21 - Hershey at SPVA Tourney
Jan. 27 - Bridgeport at Hershey
Jan. 28 - Chase County at Hershey
Jan. 31 - Hershey at Mullen
Feb. 4 - GICC at Hershey
Feb. 7 - Hershey at Paxton
Feb. 9 - Hershey at St. Pat’s
Feb. 17 - Hershey at Holdrege
Hi-Line
Dec. 1 - Hi-Line at Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 2 - Hi-Line at Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 6 - Maxwell at Hi-Line
Dec. 9 - Pleasanton at Hi-Line
Dec. 13 - Bertrand at Hi-Line
Dec. 15 - Franklin at Hi-Line
iJan. 3 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 5 - Hi-Line at SEM
Jan. 10 - Southwest at Hi-Line
Dec. 12 - Alma at Hi-Line
Jan. 13 - Arapahoe at Hi-Line
Jan. 17 - Overton at Hi-Line
Jan. 19 - Hi-Line at Medicine Valley
Jan. 20 - Hi-Line at Loomis
Jan. 24 - Hi-Line at Amherst
Jan. 26 - Hi-Line at Axtell
Feb. 10 - South Loup at Hi-Line
Feb. 17 - Elm Creek at Hi-Line
Hitchcock County
Dec. 1 - Hitchcock County at Cambridge
Dec. 6-10 - Hitchcock County at Cattle Trial Tourney
Dec. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County
Dec. 16 - Hitchcock County at Atwood-Rawlins County, KS
Dec. 29-30 - Hitchcock County at Brady Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Southwest at Hitchcock County
Jan. 6 - Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County
Jan. 13 - Hitchcock County at Alma
Jan. 14 - Cody-Kilgore vs. Hitchcock County, NPCC
Jan. 17 - Hitchcock County at Paxton
Jan. 21-28 - Hitchcock County at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Hitchcock County at Atwood
Feb. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County
Feb. 4 - Hitchcock County at Arapahoe
Feb. 7 - Chase County at Hitchcock County
Feb. 10 - Hitchcock County at Wallace
Feb. 17 - South Platte at Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Dec. 1 - Creek Valley at Hyannis
Dec. 3 - Hyannis at Hemingford
Dec. 8 - Hyannis at Mullen
Dec. 10 - Hyannis at Wallace
Dec. 13 - Gordon-Rushville at Hyannis
Dec. 17 - Twin Loup at Hyannis
Dec. 19 - Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis
Jan. 6 - Hyannis at South Platte
Jan. 7 - Hyannis at Banner
Jan. 13 - Crawford at Hyannis
Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Hyannis
Jan. 19 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 20 - Arthur County at Hyannis
Jan. 21-28 - Hyannis at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 3 - Hay Springs at Hyannis
Feb. 4 - Hyannis at Leyton
Feb. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County
Feb. 11 - Potter-Dix at Hyannis
Lexington
Dec. 1 - Gothenburg at Lexington
Dec. 2 - Lexington at Ogallala
Dec. 6 - Lexington at Minden
Dec. 10 - Lexington at York
Dec. 17 Lexington at Northwest
Dec. 20 - Holdrege at Lexington
Dec. 29-30 - Lexington Holiday Tourney
Jan. 7 - Lexington at Hastings
Jan. 10 - Lexington at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 13 - North Platte at Lexington
Jan. 17 - Lexington at McCook
Jan. 19 - Lexington at Cozad
Jan. 24-28 - Lexington at Central Conference Tourney
Jan. 31 - Broken Bow at Lexington
Feb. 3 - Lexington at GICC
Feb. 4 - Aurora at Lexington
Feb. 9 - Adams Central at Lexington
Feb. 14 - Seward at Lexington
Feb. 16 - Lexington at Lexington
Maxwell
Dec. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at Maxwell
Dec. 3 - Cozad at Maxwell
Dec. 6 - Maxwell at Hi-Line
Dec. 8 - St. Pat’s at Maxwell
Dec. 16 - Maxwell at Paxton
Dec. 19-20 - Maxwell Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Arapahoe at Maxwell
Jan. 6 - Hershey at Maxwell
Jan. 7 - Maxwell at Overton
Jan. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell
Jan. 13 - Maxwell at South Loup
Jan. 14 - Cambridge at Maxwell
Jan. 17 - Maxwell at Brady
Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 21-28 - Maxwell at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Maxwell at Perkins County
Feb. 3 - Maxwell at Wallace
Feb. 7 - Sutherland at Maxwell
Feb. 9 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell
Feb. 17 - Maxwell at Loomis
Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 2 - Wallace at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Southwest
Dec. 6-10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cattle Trial Tourney
Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady
Dec. 19-20 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton Holiday Tourney
Dec. 29-30 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cambridge Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 6 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton
Jan. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell
Jan. 13 - Arthur County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 19 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Bertrand
Jan. 21-28 - Maywood-Hayes Center at RPAC Tourney
Feb. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County
Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 7 - South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 17 - Perkins County at Maywood-Hayes Center
McCook
Dec. 2 - Chase County at McCook
Dec. 3 - McCook at Valentine
Dec. 5 - Holdrege at McCook
Dec. 8-10 - McCook at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 16 - Kearney Catholic at McCook
Dec. 17 - McCook at Holdrege
Jan. 3 - Broken Bow at McCook
Jan. 6 - Gothenburg at McCook
Jan. 7 - McCook at Sidney
Jan. 13 - McCook at Hastings
Jan. 14 - Minden at McCook
Jan. 17 - Lexington at McCook
Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook
Jan. 23-28 - McCook at SWC Tourney
Feb. 3 - McCook at Ogallala
Feb. 4 - Ainsworth at McCook
Feb. 9 - McCook at Gering
Feb. 10 - McCook at Scottsbluff
Feb. 16 - Cozad at McCook
Medicine Valley
Dec. 1 - Southwest at Medicine Valley
Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Paxton
Dec. 6-10 - Medicine Valley at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County
Dec. 16 - South Loup at Medicine Valley
Dec. 20 - Alma at Medicine Valley
Jan. 3 - Medicine Valley at Wallace
Jan. 6 - Arapahoe at Medicine Valley
Jan. 10 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Mullen
Jan. 19 - Medicine Valley at Hi-Line
Jan. 21-28 - Medicine Valley at RPAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley
Feb. 3 Medicine Valley at Bertrand
Feb. 9 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell
Feb. 10 - Brady at Medicine Valley
Feb. 17 - Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
Mullen
Dec. 1 - Sutherland at Mullen
Dec. 6 - Mullen at Valentine
Dec. 8 - Hyannis at Mullen
Dec. 15 - Mullen at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 19-20 - Mullen at Paxton Holiday Tourney
Jan. 6 - Brady at Mullen
Jan. 7 - Mullen at Wallace
Jan. 10 - Mullen at St. Pat’s
Jan. 12 - Mullen at Arthur County
Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Mullen
Jan. 17 - Mullen at Twin Loup
Jan. 20 - Mullen at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 21-28 - Mullen at MNAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Hershey at Mullen
Feb. 3 - South Loup at Mullen
Feb. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 9 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 18 - Mullen at Hay Springs
North Platte
Dec. 1-3 - North Platte Early Bird Classic
Dec. 9 - Skutt at North Platte
Dec. 10 - Elkhorn North at North Platte
Dec. 17 - Norfolk at North Platte
Dec. 22 - North Platte at Columbus
Dec. 29-30 - North Platte at Elkhorn North Tourney
Jan. 3 - North Platte at Kearney
Jan. 6 - North Platte at Pius X
Jan. 7 - Kearney Catholic at North Platte
Jan. 13 - North Platte at Lexington
Jan. 14 - Sidney at North Platte
Jan. 17 - Northwest at North Platte
Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook
Jan. 21 - York at North Platte
Jan. 28 - Alliance at North Platte
Feb. 3 - North Platte at Hastings
Feb. 9 - North Platte at Scottsbluff
Feb. 11 - North Platte vs. Wahoo at Hastings
Feb. 14 - North Platte at Gering
Feb. 18 - Elkhorn at North Platte
St. Pat's
Dec. 2 - St. Pat's at Sutherland
Dec. 3 - Bridgeport at St. Pat's
Dec. 6 - Kearney Catholic at St. Pat's
Dec. 8 - St. Pat's at Maxwell
Dec. 10 - St. Pat’s at Hershey
Dec. 13 - St. Pat's at Ogallala
Dec. 15 - Gothenburg at St. Pat's
Dec. 20 - Elm Creek at St. Pat's
Dec. 29-30 - St. Pat's at ?
Jan. 6 - St. Pat's at Perkins County
Jan. 7 - St. Pat's at Cozad
Jan. 10 - Mullen at St. Pat's
Jan. 13 - Overton at St. Pat's
Jan- 16-21 - St. Pat's at SPVA
Jan. 28 - St. Pat's at Kimball
Feb. 3 - St. Pat's at Chase County
Feb. 4 - Cambridge at St. Pat's
Feb. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at St. Pat's
Feb. 9 - Hershey at St. Pat's
Feb. 17 - St. Pat's at Paxton
Ogallala
Dec. 2 - Lexington at Ogallala
Dec. 3 - Ogallala at Minden
Dec. 9 - Ogallala at Holdrege
Dec. 10 - Chase County at Ogallala
Dec. 13 - St. Pat’s at Ogallala
Dec. 16 - Gering at Ogallala
Dec. 17 - Ogallala at Hershey
Dec. 20 - Scottsbluff at Ogallala
Dec. 29-30 - Ogallala at Louisville Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Ogallala at Bridgeport
Jan. 6 - Cozad at Ogallala
Jan. 13 - Ogallala at Sidney
Jan. 14 - Valentine at Ogallala
Jan. 20 - Alliance at Ogallala
Jan. 21 - Ogallala at Ainsworth
Jan. 23-28 - Ogallala at SWC Tourney
Feb. 3 - McCook at Ogallala
Feb. 4 - Ogallala at Broken Bow
Feb. 10 - Mitchell at Ogallala
Feb. 17 - Gothenburg at Ogallala
Paxton
Dec. 1 - Anselmo-Merna at Paxton
Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Paxton
Dec. 9 - Paxton at Brady
Dec. 10 - Paxton at Potter-Dix
Dec. 13 - Perkins County at Paxton
Dec. 15 - South Platte at Paxton
Dec. 16 - Maxwell at Paxton
Jan. 12 - Paxton at Creek Valley
Jan. 13 - Paxton at Wallace
Jan. 17 - Hitchcock County at Paxton
Jan. 19 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 21-28 - Paxton at RPAC Tourney
Feb. 3 - Paxton at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 7 - Hershey at Paxton
Feb. 9 - Paxton at Sutherland
Feb. 17 - St. Pat’s at Paxton
Perkins County
Dec. 1 - Perkins County at Hershey
Dec. 2 - Bridgeport at Perkins County
Dec. 6 - Haxtun, CO at Perkins County
Dec. 9 - Perkins County at Kimball
Dec. 13 - Perkins County at Paxton
Dec. 17 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 29-30 - Perkins County Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Potter-Dix at Perkins County
Jan. 6 - St. Pat’s at Perkins County
Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Sutherland
Jan. 12 - Perkins County at Chase County
Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Perkins County
Jan. 16-21 - Perkins County at SPVA
Jan. 24 - Perkins County at Holyoke, CO
Jan. 26 - Sedgwick, CO at Perkins County
Jan. 31 - Maxwell at Perkins County
Feb. 2 - Perkins County at Akron, CO
Feb. 7 - Perkins County at Bayard
Feb. 9 - Alliance at Perkins County
Feb. 17 - Perkins County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Sandhills Valley
Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 3 - Franklin at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 8 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 16 - Twin Loup at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 19-20 - Sandhills Valley at Maxwell Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - SEM at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 7 - Sandhills Valley at Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 10 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Hyannis
Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 21-28 - Sandhills Valley at MNAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Sandhills Valley at Kearney Catholic
Feb. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Brady
Feb. 3 - Paxton at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 7 - Cozad at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 9 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Holdrege
Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at Maxwell
Dec. 3 - Sandhills/Thedford at Loup County
Dec. 8 - Wallace at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 10 - North Central at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 17 - SEM at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 20 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ansley-LItchfield
Dec. 29-30 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ravenna Holiday Tourney
Jan. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Jan. 6 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland
Jan. 12 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 19 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 21-28 - Sandhills/Thedford at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 3 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth
Feb. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County
Feb. 10 - Cody-Kilgore at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 17 - Brady at Sandhills/Thedford
South Loup
Dec. 2 - Twin Loup at South Loup
Dec. 3 - Amherst at South Loup
Dec. 9 - South Loup at Cambridge
Dec. 10 - South Loup at Pleasanton
Dec. 16 - South Loup at Medicine Valley
Dec. 19-20 - South Loup at Sandhills Valley Tourney
Jan. 3 - South Loup at Hershey
Jan. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Jan. 7 - Bertrand at South Loup
Jan. 13 - Maxwell at South Loup
Jan. 14 - Brady at South Loup
Jan. 17 - Arcadia/Loup City at South Loup
Jan. 19 - Ansley-Litchfield at South Loup
Jan. 21-28 - South Loup at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - South Loup at Mullen
Feb. 4 - South Loup at Southern Valley
Feb. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup
Feb. 10 - South Loup at Hi-Line
Feb. 17 - SEM at South Loup
South Platte
Dec. 1 - South Platte at Arthur County
Dec. 2 - Minatare at South Platte
Dec. 6 - Sedgwick County, CO at South Platte
Dec. 9 - South Platte at Leyton
Dec. 15 - South Platte at Paxton
Dec. 16 - Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte
Dec. 29-30 - South Platte at Perkins County Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - South Platte at Kimball
Jan. 6 - Hyannis at South Platte
Jan. 7 - South Platte at Potter-Dix
Jan. 12 - Wallace at South Platte
Jan. 13 - South Platte at Banner County
Jan. 17-21 - South Platte at MAC Tourney
Jan 24 - Bayard at South Platte
Jan. 26 - South Platte at Garden County
Feb. 3 - Arthur County at South Platte
Feb. 7 - South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte
Feb. 17 - South Platte at Hitchcock County
Southwest
Dec. 1 - Southwest at Medicine Valley
Dec. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Southwest
Dec. 6-10 - Southwest at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 13 - Alma at Southwest
Dec. 16 - Arapahoe at Southwest
Dec. 20 - Southwest at Southern Valley
Jan. 3 - Southwest at Hitchcock County
Jan. 6 - Southwest at Cambridge
Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
Jan. 10 - Southwest at Hi-Line
Jan. 13 - Southwest at Bertrand
Jan. 17 - Loomis at Southwest
Jan. 21-28 - Southwest at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Southwest at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 7 - Wallace at Southwest
Feb. 10 - Axtell at Southwest
Sutherland
Dec. 1 - Sutherland at Mullen
Dec. 2 - St. Pat’s at Sutherland
Dec. 6 - Brady at Sutherland
Dec. 8 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 10 - Bridgeport at Sutherland
Dec. 15 - Wallace at Sutherland
Jan. 6 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland
Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Sutherland
Jan. 10 - Sutherland at Hershey
Jan. 13 - Sutherland at Cambridge
Jan. 16-21 - Sutherland at SPVA Tourney
Jan. 24 - Sutherland at Creek Valley
Jan. 26 - Kimball at Sutherland
Jan. 31 - Garden County at Sutherland
Feb. 3 - Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 7- Sutherland at Maxwell
Feb. 9 - Paxton at Sutherland
Feb. 17 - Sutherland at Chase County
Wallace
Dec. 1 - Wauneta Palisade at Wallace
Dec. 2 - Wallace at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 8 - Wallace at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 10 - Hyannis at Wallace
Dec. 15 - Wallace at Sutherland
Dec. 29-30 - Wallace at Perkins County Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Medicine Valley at Wallace
Jan. 6 - Wallace at Arthur County
Jan. 7 - Mullen at Wallace
Jan. 12 - Wallace at South Platte
Jan. 13 - Paxton at Wallace
Jan. 17 - Wallace at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 21-28 - Wallace at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Brady at Wallace
Feb. 3 - Maxwell at Wallace
Feb. 7 - Wallace at Southwest
Feb. 10 - Hitchcock County at Wallace
Feb. 17 - Creek Valley at Wallace
Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 1 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Dec. 2 - Cambridge at Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 6-10 - Wauneta-Palisade at Cattle-Trail Tourney
Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 16 - Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte
Dec. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 29-30 - Wauneta-Palisade at Braithwait Holiday Tourney, Arapahoe
Jan. 6 - Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Perkins County
Jan. 14 - Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 19 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 21-28 - Wauneta-Palisade at RPAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley
Feb. 3 - Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 9 - Wauneta-Palisade at Cheylin, KS
Feb. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 17 - Arthur County at Wauneta-Palisade
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 1 - Anselmo-Merna vs. Paxton, NPCC
Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 6 - Anselmo-Merna at Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 13 - Overton at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 15 - Mullen at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 17 - Burwell at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 19-20 - Anselmo-Merna at Pleasanton Holiday Tourney
Dec. 29-30 - Anselmo-Merna at Brady Holiday Tourney
Jan. 6 -CWC at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 12 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 13 - Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley
Jan. 17 - SEM at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 20 - Anselmo-Merna at North Central
Jan. 21-28 - Anselmo-Merna at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Twin Loup at Anselmo-Merna
Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup
Feb. 10 - Anselmo-Merna at Ansley-Litchfield
Arthur County
Dec. 1 - South Platte at Arthur County
Dec. 3 - Arthur County at Hay Springs
Dec. 6 - Arthur County at Creek Valley
Dec. 9 - Cody-Kilgore at Creek Valley
Dec. 16 - Arthur County at Minatare
Dec. 20 - Arthur County at Leyton
Dec. 22 - Crawford at Arthur County
Jan. 6 - Wallace at Arthur County
Jan. 7 - Arthur County at Brady
Jan. 12 - Mullen at Arthur County
Jan. 13 - Arthur County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Arthur County
Jan. 20 - Arthur County at Hyannis
Jan. 21-28 - Arthur County at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Garden County at Arthur County
Feb. 3 - Arthur County at South Platte
Feb. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County
Feb. 10 - Arthur County at Potter-Dix
Brady
Dec. 2 - Brady at Garden County
Dec. 6 - Brady at Sutherland
Dec. 9 - Paxton at Brady
Dec. 10 - Brady at Twin Loup
Dec. 13 - Brady at Maxwell
Dec. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady
Dec. 19-20 - Brady at Maxwell Holiday Tourney
Dec. 29-30 - Brady Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Loomis at Brady
Jan. 6 - Brady at Mullen
Jan. 7 - Arthur County at Brady
Jan. 10 - Brady at Overton
Jan. 14 - Brady at South Loup
Jan. 17 - Maxwell at Brady
Jan. 21-28 - Brady at MNAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Brady at Wallace
Feb. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Brady
Feb. 3 - Arapahoe at Brady
Feb. 10 - Brady at Medicine Valley
Broken Bow
Dec. 1 - Arcadia/Loup City at Broken Bow
Dec. 6 - Broken Bow at Amherst
Dec. 9 - Minden at Broken Bow
Dec. 16 - Broken Bow at Ainsworth
Dec. 17 - St. Paul at Broken Bow
Dec. 22 - Broken Bow at Northwest
Dec. 29-30 - Broken Bow at Alliance Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Broken Bow at McCook
Jan. 6 - Holdrege at Broken Bow
Jan. 7 - Beatrice vs. Broken Bow ?
Jan. 12 - Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 13 - Wood River at Broken Bow
Jan. 19 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Jan. 20 - Broken Bow at Valentine
Jan. 29-30 - Broken Bow at SWC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Broken Bow at Lexington
Feb. 4 - Ogallala at Broken Bow
Feb. 7 - Ord at Broken Bow
Feb. 10 - Broken Bow at Cozad
Chase County
Dec. 1 - Cozad at Chase County
Dec. 2 - Chase County at McCook
Dec. 9 - Sidney at Chase County
Dec. 10 - Chase County at Ogallala
Dec. 13 - Sutherland at Chase County
Dec. 16 - Chase County at Wray, CO
Dec. 22 - Chase County at Bridgeport
Dec. 29-30 - Chase County at Sidney Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 -Dundy County -Stratton at Chase County
Jan. 7 - Kimball at Chase County
Jan. 10 - Southern Valley vs. Chase County
Jan. 12 - Perkins County at Chase County
Jan. 13 - Chase County at Gothenburg
Jan. 17-21 - Chase County at SPVA Tourney
Jan. 28 - Chase County at Hershey
Feb. 3 - St. Pat’s at Chase County
Feb. 7 - Chase County at Hitchcock County
Feb. 10 - Chase County at Dundy County-Stratton
Cozad
Dec. 1 - Cozad at Chase County
Dec. 3 - Cozad at Maxwell
Dec. 6 - Cozad at Pleasanton
Dec. 9 - Cozad at Hershey
Dec. 10 - Valentine at Cozad
Dec. 13 - Cozad at McCook
Dec. 15 - Cozad at Cambridge
Dec. 17 - Ainsworth at Cozad
Dec. 20 - Cozad at Wood River
Dec. 29-30 Cozad at Runza Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Ord at Cozad
Jan. 6 - Ogallala at Cozad
Jan. 7 - St. Pat’s at Cozad
Jan. 12 - Gothenburg at Cozad
Jan. 14 - Cozad at Centura
Jan. 19 - Lexington at Cozad
Jan. 23-28 - Cozad at SWC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Holdrege at Cozad
Feb. 3 - Cozad at Minden
Feb. 7 - Cozad at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 10 - Broken Bow at Cozad
Creek Valley
Dec. 1 - Creek Valley at Hyannis
Dec. 6 - Arthur County at Creek Valley
Dec. 8 - Creek Valley at Bayard
Dec. 9 - Potter-Dix at Creek Valley
Dec. 12 - Creek Valley at Morrill
Dec. 15 - Hay Springs at Creek Valley
Dec. 20 - Caliche, CO at Creek Valley
Jan. 6 - Creek Valley at Hemingford
Jan. 12 - Paxton at Creek Valley
Jan. 14 - Banner County at Creek Valley
Jan. 16-21 - Creek Valley at MAC Tourney
Jan. 24 - Sutherland at Creek Valley
Jan. 27 - Garden County at Creek Valley
Jan. 28 - Creek Valley at Holyoke, CO
Feb. 3 - Leyton at Creek Valley
Feb. 7 - Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
Feb. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte
Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 2 - Dundy County-Stratton at Arapahoe
Dec. 6-10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 13 - Dundy County-Stratton at Rawlins County, KS
Dec. 17 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 29-30 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Dundy County-Stratton at Chase County
Jan. 6 - Dundy County-Stratton at Alliance
Jan. 7 - Wray, CO at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County
Jan. 12 - Dundy County-Stratton at Medicine Valley
Jan. 14 - Dundy County-Stratton at Loomis
Jan. 17 - Wallace at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 19 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge
Jan. 21-28 - Dundy County-Stratton at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Southwest at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at St. Pat’s
Feb. 9 - Southern Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 10 - Chase County at Dundy County-Stratton
Garden County
Dec. 2 - Brady at Garden County
Dec. 3 - Banner County at Garden County
Dec. 9 - Garden County at Morrill
Dec. 10 - Crawford at Garden County
Dec. 16 - Garden County at Bayard
Dec. 19-20 - Garden County at Paxton Holiday Tourney
Jan. 5 - Hemingford at Garden County
Jan. 10 - Garden County at Minatare
Jan. 14 - Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 16-21 - Garden County at MAC Tourney
Jan. 24 - Garden County at Sedgwick County, CO
Jan. 26 - South Platte at Garden County
Jan. 27 - Garden County at Creek Valley
Jan. 31 - Garden County at Sutherland
Feb. 2 - Garden County at Arthur County
Feb. 3 - Potter-Dix at Garden County
Feb. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County
Feb. 9 - Leyton at Garden County
Feb. 10 - Garden County at Hay Springs
Gothenburg
Dec. 1 - Gothenburg at Lexington
Dec. 2 - Hershey at Gothenburg
Dec. 8 - Gothenburg at Southern Valley
Dec. 9 - Adams Central at Gothenburg
Dec. 15 - Gothenburg at St. Pat’s
Dec. 16 - Holdrege at Gothenburg
Dec. 20 - Gothenburg at Amherst
Dec. 29-30 - Gothenburg at Hershey Holiday Tourney
Jan. 6 - Gothenburg at McCook
Jan. 7 - Centura at Gothenburg
Jan. 12 - Gothenburg at Cozad
Jan. 13 - Chase County at Gothenburg
Jan. 19 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Jan. 20 - Sidney at Gothenburg
Jan. 23-28 - Gothenburg at SWC Tourney
Feb. 3 - Valentine at Gothenburg
Feb. 4 - Gothenburg at Minden
Feb. 7 - Ogallala at Gothenburg
Feb. 10 - Ainsworth at Gothenburg
Hershey
Dec. 1 - Perkins County at Hershey
Dec. 2 - Hershey at Gothenburg
Dec. 9 - Cozad at Hershey
Dec. 10 - St. Pat’s at Hershey
Dec. 16 - Hershey at Kimball
Dec. 17 - Ogallala at Hershey
Dec. 20 - Broken Bow at Hershey
Dec. 29-30 - Hershey Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - South Loup at Hershey
Jan. 6 - Hershey at Maxwell
Jan. 10 - Sutherland at Hershey
Jan. 13 - Valentine at Hershey
Jan. 14 - Hershey at Holdrege
Jan. 17-20 - Hershey at SPVA Tourney
Jan. 27 - Bridgeport at Hershey
Jan. 28 - Chase County at Hershey
Jan. 31 - Hershey at Mullen
Feb. 4 - GICC at Hershey
Feb. 7 - Hershey at Paxton
Feb. 9 - Hershey at St. Pat’s
Hi-Line
Dec. 1 - Hi-Line at Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 2 - Hi-Line at Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 6 - Maxwell at Hi-Line
Dec. 9 - Pleasanton at Hi-Line
Dec. 13 - Bertrand at Hi-Line
Dec. 15 - Franklin at Hi-Line
Jan. 3 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 5 - Hi-Line at SEM
Jan. 10 - Southwest at Hi-Line
Jan. 12 - Alma at Hi-Line
Jan. 13 - Arapahoe at Hi-Line
Jan. 17 - Overton at Hi-Line
Jan. 19 - Hi-Line at Medicine Valley
Jan. 20 - Hi-Line at Loomis
Jan. 24 - Hi-Line at Amherst
Jan. 26 - Hi-Line at Axtell
Jan. 28-Feb. 4 - Hi-Line at FKC Tourney
Feb. 7 - Hi-Line at Elm Creek
Feb. 10 - South Loup at Hi-Line
Hitchcock County
Dec. 1 - Hitchcock County at Cambridge
Dec. 6-10 - Hitchcock County at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County
Dec. 19 - Southern Valley at Hitchcock County
Dec. 29-30 - Hitchcock County at Brady Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Southwest at Hitchcock County
Jan. 6 - Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 10 - Dundy County at Hitchcock County
Jan. 13 - Hitchcock County at Alma
Jan. 14 - Cody Kilgore vs. Hitchcock County at NPCC
Jan. 17 - Hitchcock County at Paxton
Jan. 21-28 - Hitchcock County at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Hitchcock County at Atwood-Rawlins County, KS
Feb. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County
Feb. 4 - Hitchcock County at Arapahoe
Feb. 7 - Chase County at Hitchcock County
Feb. 10 - Hitchcock County at Wallace
Hyannis
Dec. 1 - Creek Valley at Hyannis
Dec. 3 - Hyannis at Hemingford
Dec. 8 - Hyannis at Mullen
Dec. 10 - Hyannis at Wallace
Dec. 13 - Gordon-Rushville at Hyannis
Dec. 17 - Twin Loup at Hyannis
Dec. 17 - Twin Loup at Hyannis
Dec. 19 - Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis
Jan. 6 - Hyannis at South Platte
Jan. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County
Jan. 11 - Potter-Dix at Hyannis
Jan. 13 - Crawford at Hyannis
Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Hyannis
Jan. 19 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 20 - Arthur County at Hyannis
Jan. 21-28 - Hyannis at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 3 - Hay Springs at Hyannis
Feb. 4 - Hyannis at Leyton
Feb. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County
Feb. 11 - Potter-Dix at Hyannis
Lexington
Dec. 1 - Gothenburg at Lexington
Dec. 2 - Lexington at Ogallala
Dec. 6 - Lexington at Minden
Dec. 10 - Lexington at York
Dec. 16 - Lexington at Northwest
Dec. 17 - Schuyler at Lexington
Dec. 20 - Holdrege at Lexington
Dec. 29-30 - Lexington Holiday Tourney
Jan. 7 - Lexington at Hastings
Jan. 10 - Lexington at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 13 - North Platte at Lexington
Jan. 14 - Alliance at Lexington
Jan. 17 - Lexington at McCook
Jan. 19 - Lexington at Cozad
Jan. 23-28 - Lexington at CC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Broken Bow at Lexington
Feb. 3 - Lexington at GICC
Feb. 4 - Aurora at Lexington
Feb. 9 - Adams Central at Lexington
Feb. 14 - Seward at Lexington
Maxwell
Dec. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at Maxwell
Dec. 3 - Cozad at Maxwell
Dec. 6 - Maxwell at Hi-LIne
Dec. 8 - St. Pat’s at Maxwell
Dec. 13 - Brady at Maxwell
Dec. 16 - Maxwell at Paxton
Dec. 19-20 - Maxwell Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Arapahoe at Maxwell
Jan. 6 - Hershey at Maxwell
Jan. 7 - Maxwell at Overton
Jan. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell
Jan. 13 - Maxwell at South Loup
Jan. 14 - Cambridge at Maxwell
Jan. 17 - Maxwell at Brady
Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 21-28 - Maxwell at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Maxwell at Perkins County
Feb. 3 - Maxwell at Wallace
Feb. 7 - Sutherland at Maxwell
Feb. 9 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell
Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 2 - Wallace at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Southwest
Dec. 6-10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady
Dec. 19-20 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton Holiday Tourney
Dec. 29-30 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cambridge Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 6 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton
Jan. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell
Jan. 13 - Arthur County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 19 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Bertrand
Jan. 21-28 - Maywood-Hayes Center at RPAC Tourney
Feb. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County
Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 7 - South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Wauneta-Palisade
McCook
Dec. 2 - Chase County at McCook
Dec. 3 - McCook at Valentine
Dec. 8-10 - McCook at Topside Tip Off
Dec. 13 - Cozad at McCook
Dec. 16 - Kearney Catholic at McCook
Dec. 17 - McCook at Holdrege
Jan. 3 - Broken Bow at McCook
Jan. 6 - Gothenburg at McCook
Jan. 7 - McCook at Sidney
Jan. 13 - McCook at Hastings
Jan. 14 - Minden at McCook
Jan. 17 - Lexington at McCook
Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook
Jan. 23-28 - McCook at SWC Tourney
Feb. 3 - McCook at Ogallala
Feb. 4 - Ainsworth at McCook
Feb. 9 - McCook at Gering
Feb. 10 - McCook at Scottsbluff
Medicine Valley
Dec. 1 - Southwest at Medicine Valley
Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Paxton
Dec. 6-10 - Medicine Valley at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County
Dec. 16 - South Loup at Medicine Valley
Dec. 20 - Alma at Medicine Valley
Jan. 3 - Medicine Valley at Wallace
Jan. 6 - Arapahoe at Medicine Valley
Jan. 10 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 12 - Dundy County-Stratton at Medicine Valley
Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Mullen
Jan. 19 - Hi-Line at Medicine Valley
Jan. 21-28 - Medicine Valley at RPAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley
Feb. 3 - Medicine Valley at Bertrand
Feb. 9 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell
Feb. 10 - Brady at Medicine Valley
Mullen
Dec. 1 - Sutherland at Mullen
Dec. 6 - Mullen at Valentine
Dec. 8 - Hyannis at Mullen
Dec. 15 - Mullen at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 16 - Cody-Kilgore at Mullen
Dec. 19-20 - Mullen at Paxton Holiday Tourney
Jan. 6 - Brady at Mullen
Jan. 7 - Mullen at Wallace
Jan. 10 - Mullen at St. Pat’s
Jan. 12 - Mullen at Arthur County
Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Mullen
Jan. 17 - Mullen at Twin Loup
Jan. 20 - Mullen at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 21-28 - Mullen at MNAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Hershey at Mullen
Feb. 3 - South Loup at Mullen
Feb. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 9 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley
North Platte
Dec. 1-3 - North Platte Early Bird Classic
Dec. 9 - Skutt at North Platte
Dec. 10 - Elkhorn North at North Platte
Dec. 16 - North Platte at Bellevue West
Dec. 17 - Norfolk at North Platte
Dec. 22 - North Platte at Columbus
Dec. 28-30 - North Platte at Elkhorn Valley Tourney
Jan. 3 - North Platte at Kearney
Jan. 6 - North Platte at Pius X
Jan. 7 - Kearney Catholic at North Platte
Jan. 13 - North Platte at Lexington
Jan. 14 - Sidney at North Platte
Jan. 17 - Northwest at North Platte
Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook
Jan. 21 - York at North Platte
Jan. 28 - Alliance at North Platte
Feb. 3 - North Platte at Hastings
Feb. 9 - North Platte at Scottsbluff
Feb. 10 - North Platte at Gering
Feb. 18 - Burke at North Platte
NP St. Pat's
Dec. 2 - St. Pat’s at Sutherland
Dec. 3 - Bridgeport at St. Pat’s
Dec. 6 - Kearney Catholic at St. Pat’s
Dec. 8 - St. Pat’s at Maxwell
Dec. 10 - St. Pat’s at Hershey
Dec. 13 - St. Pat’s at Ogallala
Dec. 15 - Gothenburg at St. Pat’s
Dec. 20 - Elm Creek at St. Pat’s
Dec. 29-30 - St. Pat’s at Braithwait Holiday Tourney
Jan. 6 - St. Pat’s at Perkins County
Jan. 7 - St. Pat’s at Cozad
Jan. 10 - Mullen at St. Pat’s
Jan. 13 - Overton at St. Pat’s
Jan. 16-21 - St. Pat’s at SPVA Tourney
Jan. 28 - St. Pat’s at Kimball
Jan. 31 - St. Pat’s at Paxton
Feb. 3 - St. Pat’s at Chase County
Feb. 4 - Cambridge at St. Pat’s
Feb. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at St. Pat’s
Feb. 9 - Hershey at St. Pat’s
Ogallala
Dec. 2 - Lexington at Ogallala
Dec. 3 - Ogallala at Minden
Dec. 9 - Ogallala at Holdrege
Dec. 10 - Chase County at Ogallala
Dec. 13 - St. Pat’s at Ogallala
Dec. 16 - Gering at Ogallala
Dec. 17 - Ogallala at Hershey
Dec. 29-30 - Ogallala at Louisville Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - Ogallala at Bridgeport
Jan. 6 - Cozad at Ogallala
Jan. 13 - Ogallala at Sidney
Jan. 14 - Valentine at Ogallala
Jan. 20 - Alliance at Ogallala
Jan. 21 - Ogallala at Ainsworth
Jan. 23-28 - Ogallala at SWC Tourney
Feb. 3 - McCook at Ogallala
Feb. 4 - Ogallala at Broken Bow
Feb. 7 - Ogallala at Gothenburg
Feb. 10 - Mitchell at Ogallala
Paxton
Dec. 1 - Anselmo-Merna vs. Paxton, NPCC
Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Paxton
Dec. 9 - Paxton at Brady
Dec. 10 - Paxton at Potter-Dix
Dec. 13 - Perkins County at Paxton
Dec. 15 - South Platte at Paxton
Dec. 16 - Maxwell at Paxton
Dec. 19-20 - Paxton Holiday Tourney
Jan. 6 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton
Jan. 12 - Paxton at Creek Valley
Jan. 13 - Paxton at Wallace
Jan. 17 - Hitchcock County at Paxton
Jan. 19 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 21-28 - Paxton at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - St. Pat’s at Paxton
Feb. 3 - Paxton at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 7 - Hershey at Paxton
Feb. 9 - Paxton at Sutherland
Perkins County
Dec. 1 - Perkins County at Hershey
Dec. 2 - Bridgeport at Perkins County
Dec. 6 - Haxtun, CO at Perkins County
Dec. 9 - Perkins County at Kimball
Dec. 13 - Perkins County at Paxton
Dec. 17 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 29-30 - Perkins County Holiday Tourney
Jan.. 3 - Potter-Dix at Perkins County
Jan. 6 - St. Pat’s at Perkins County
Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Sutherland
Jan. 12 - Perkins County at Chase County
Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Perkins County
Jan. 17-21 - Perkins County at SPVA Tourney
Jan. 24 - Perkins County at Holyoke, CO
Jan. 26 - Sedgwick County, CO at Perkins County
Jan. 31 - Maxwell at Perkins County
Feb. 2 - Perkins County at Akron
Feb. 7 - Perkins County at Bayard
Sandhills Valley
Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 3 - Franklin at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 8 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 16 - Twin Loup at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 17- Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 19-20 - Sandhills Valley at Maxwell Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - SEM at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 7 - Sandhills Valley at Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 10 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Hyannis
Jan. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Arthur County
Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 21-28 - Sandhills Valley at MNAC Tourney
Jan. 31 - Sandhills Valley at Kearney Catholic
Feb. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Brady
Feb. 3 - Paxton at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 7 - Cozad at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 9 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley
Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at Maxwell
Dec. 3 - Sandhills/Thedford at Twin Loup
Dec. 8 - Wallace at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 10 - North Central at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 17 - SEM at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 20 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 29-30 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ravenna Tourney
Jan. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Jan. 6 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland
Jan. 12 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 19 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 21-28 - Sandhills/Thedford at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 2 - Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 3 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth
Feb. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County
Feb. 10 - Cody-Kilgore at Sandhills/Thedford
South Loup
Dec. 2 - Twin Loup at South Loup
Dec. 3 - Amherst at South Loup
Dec. 9 -South Loup at Cambridge
Dec. 10 - South Loup at Pleasanton
Dec. 13 - SEM at South Loup
Dec. 16 - South Loup at Medicine Valley
Dec. 19-20 - South Loup at Maxwell Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - South Loup at Hershey
Jan. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Jan. 7 - Bertrand at South Loup
Jan. 13 - Maxwell at South Loup
Jan. 14 - Brady at South Loup
Jan. 17 - Arcadia/Loup City at South Loup
Jan. 19 - Ansley-Litchfield at South Loup
Jan. 21-28 - South Loup at MNAC Tourney
Feb. 3 - South Loup at Mullen
Feb. 4 - South Loup at Southern Valley
Feb. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup
Feb. 10 - South Loup at Hi-Line
South Platte
Dec. 1 - South Platte at Arthur County
Dec. 2 - Minatare at South Platte
Dec. 6 - Sedgwick County, CO at South Platte
Dec. 9 - South Platte at Leyton
Dec. 10 - Wilcox-Hildreth at South Platte
Dec. 15 - South Platte at Paxton
Dec. 16 - Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte
Dec. 29-30 - South Platte at Perkins County Holiday Tourney
Jan. 3 - South Platte at Kimball
Jan. 6 - Hyannis at South Platte
Jan. 7 - South Platte at Potter-Dix
Jan. 12 - Wallace at South Platte
Jan. 13 - South Platte at Banner County
Jan. 16-21 - South Platte at MAC Tourney
Jan. 24 - Bayard at South Platte
Jan. 26 - South Platte at Garden County
Feb. 3 - Arthur County at South Platte
Feb. 7 - South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte
Southwest
Dec. 1 - Southwest at Medicine Valley
Dec. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Southwest
Dec. 6-10 - Southwest at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 13 - Alma at Southwest
Dec. 16 - Arapahoe at Southwest
Dec. 20 - Southwest at Southern Valley
Jan. 3 - Southwest at Hitchcock County
Jan. 6 - Southwest at Cambridge
Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
Jan. 10 - Southwest at Hi-Line
Jan. 13 - Southwest at Bertrand
Jan. 17 - Loomis at Southwest
Jan. 21-28 - Southwest at RPAC Tourney
Feb. 7 - Wallace at Southwest
Feb. 10 - Axtell at Southwest
Sutherland
Dec. 1 - Sutherland at Mullen
Dec. 2 - St. Pat’s at Sutherland
Dec. 6 - Brady at Sutherland
Dec. 8 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 10 - Bridgeport at Sutherland
Dec. 13 - Sutherland at Chase County
Dec. 15 Wallace at Sutherland
Jan. 6 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland
Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Sutherland
Jan. 10 - Sutherland at Hershey
Jan. 13 - Sutherland at Cambridge
Jan. 17-21 - Sutherland at SPVA Tourney
Jan. 24 - Sutherland at Creek Valley
Jan. 26 - Kimball at Sutherland
Jan. 31 - Garden County at Sutherland
Feb. 3 - Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 7 - Sutherland at Maxwell
Feb. 9 - Paxton at Sutherland
Wallace
Dec. 1 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Dec. 2 - Wallace at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 8 - Wallace at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 10 - Hyannis at Wallace
Dec. 15 - Wallace at Sutherland
Dec. 29-30 - Wallace at Perkins County
Jan. 3 - Medicine Valley at Wallace
Jan. 6 - Wallace at Arthur County
Jan. 7 - Mullen at Wallace
Jan. 12 - Wallace at South Platte
Jan. 13 -Paxton at Wallace
Jan. 17 - Wallace at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 21-28 - Wallace at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 31- Brady at Wallace
Feb. 3 - Maxwell at Wallace
Feb. 7 - Wallace at Southwest
Feb. 10 - Hitchcock County at Wallace
Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 1 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Dec. 2 - Cambridge at Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 6-10 - Wauneta-Palisade at Cattle Trail Tourney
Dec. 16 - Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte
Dec. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 29-30 - Wauneta-Palisade at Braithwait Holiday Tourney, Arapahoe
Jan. 6 - Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Perkins County
Jan. 14 - Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 19 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 21-28 - Wauneta-Palisade at RPAC Touney
Feb. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley
Feb. 3 - Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 9 - Wauneta-Palisade at Bird City-Cheylin, KS
Feb. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center
Swimming
McCook
Dec. 3 - McCook at Hastings Invite
Dec. 9 - McCook Invite
Dec. 15 -McCook Tri
Jan. 6 - McCook at Kearney Invite
Jan. 7 - McCook at Kearney Invite
Jan. 13 - McCook at Lincoln Invite
Jan. 14 -McCook at Lincoln Invite
Jan. 20 - McCook Tri
Jan. 26 - McCook at North Platte Dual
Feb. 3 - McCook Tri
Feb. 4 - McCook at Kearney Invite
Feb. 10 - McCook at Hastings Invite
Feb. 11 - McCook at Hastings Invite
North Platte
Dec. 3 - North Platte at Hastings Invite
Dec. 9 - North Platte at McCook Invite
Dec. 15 - North Platte at McCook Tri
Jan. 6 - North Platte at Kearney Invite
Jan. 7 - North Platte at Kearney Invite
Jan. 10 - North Platte at Lincoln Northwest Invite
Jan. 14 - North Platte at Lincoln High Invite
Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook Tri
Jan. 26 - McCook at North Platte Dual
Feb. 3 - North Platte at McCook Tri
Feb. 10 - North Platte at Hastings Invite
Feb. 11 - North Platte at Hastings Invite
BOYS WRESTLING
Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 3 - Anselmo-Merna at Mullen Invite
Dec. 9 - Anselmo-Merna at Twin Loup Invite
Dec. 10 - Anselmo-Merna Invite
Dec. 15 - Anselmo-Merna at Maxwell Tri
Dec. 17 - Anselmo-Merna at Sutherland Invite
Dec. 20 - West Holt at Anselmo-Merna Dual
Dec. 3 - Anselmo-Merna Tri
Dec. 6 - Anselmo-Merna at Twin Loup Tri
Dec. 8 - Anselmo-Merna at Amherst Invite
Dec. 14 - Anselmo-Merna at SEM Invite
Dec. 15 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford Invite
Dec. 22 - Anselmo-Merna at Neligh-Oakdale Invite
Dec. 28 - Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley Invite
Jan. 3 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford Tri
Jan. 5 - Anselmo-Merna Tri
Jan. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at Amherst Invite
Jan. 13 - Anselmo-Merna at SEM Invite
Jan. 14 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford Invite
Jan. 21 - Anselmo-Merna at Neligh-Oakdale Invite
Jan. 27 - Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley Invite
Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Duals Championship
Brady
Dec 4 - Mullen
Dec 10 - North Platte St. Pats
Dec 17 - Sutherland
Dec 18 - Cambridge
Jan 4 - Brady
Jan 7 - Dundy County
Jan 13 - Brady
Jan 14 - Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan 21 - South Loup
Jan 28 - Medicine Valley
Jan 29 - Ainsworth
Feb 1 - MNAC Tournament
Feb 5 - Southwest
Broken Bow
Dec. 1 - Broken Bow at Wood River Tri
Dec. 3 - Broken Bow Invite
Dec. 8 - Broken Bow at North Platte Dual
Dec. 10 - Broken Bow at Holdrege Invite
Dec. 16 - Broken Bow at Valentine Invite
Dec. 17 - Broken Bow at Valentine Invite
Dec. 30 - Broken Bow at Wood River Invite
Jan. 6 - Broken Bow at Malcolm Dual
Jan. 7 - Broken Bow at Aquinas Invite
Jan. 12 - Broken Bow at Gothenburg Tri
Jan. 14 - Broken Bow at Gothenburg Invite
Jan. 19 - Broken Bow at Ord Dual
Jan. 20 - Broken Bow at UNK Duals
Jan. 26 - Ogallala at Broken Bow Dual
Jan. 27 - Broken Bow at Ord Invite
Feb. 2 Broken Bow at SWC Invite
Chase County
Dec. 1 - Chase County at Garden County Tri
Dec. 3 - Chase County at Broken Bow Invite
Dec. 9 - Chase County at Southern Valley Invite
Dec. 17 - Chase County at Bridgeport Invite
Jan. 7 - Chase County at Garden County Invite
Jan. 13 - Chase County Quad
Jan. 14 - Chase County Invite
Jan. 19 - Chase County at Hitchcock County Quad
Jan. 20 - Chase County at Hemingford Invite
Jan. 21 - Chase County at Chadron Invite
Jan. 27 - Chase County at Medicine Valley Invite
Feb. 2 - Chase County at Bridgeport Invite
Cozad
Dec. 2 - Mitchell at Cozad Dual
Dec. 3 - Cozad Invite
Dec. 8 - Cozad at McCook Invite
Dec. 9 - Cozad at Colby, Invite
Dec. 10 - Cozad at Colby, KS Invite
Dec. 13 - Holdrege at Cozad
Dec. 16 - Cozad at Valentine Invite
Dec. 17 - Cozad at Valentine Invite
Jan. 7 - Cozad at Norton, KS Invite
Jan. 12 - Cozad at Lexington
Jan. 13 - Cozad at Minden Invite
Jan. 17 - Gothenburg at Cozad
Jan. 21 - Cozad at Lexington
Jan. 28 - Cozad at Raymond Central Invite
Feb. 2 - Cozad at Broken Bow Invite
Gothenburg
Dec. 1 - Hershey at Gothenburg
Dec. 2 - Sidney at Gothenburg
Dec. 3 - Gothenburg at Cozad Invite
Dec. 9 - Gothenburg at Wood River Invite
Dec. 15 - Minden at Gothenburg
Dec. 16 - Gothenburg at Valentine Invite
Dec. 17 - Gothenburg at Valentine Invite
Jan. 7 - Gothenburg at Ogallala Invite
Jan. 12 - Gothenburg Tri
Jan. 14 - Gothenburg Invite
Jan. 17 - Gothenburg at Cozad
Jan. 19 - Holdrege at Gothenburg
Jan. 21 - Gothenburg at Lexington Invite
Jan. 27 - Gothenburg at McCook Invite
Feb. 2 - Gothenburg at SWC Invite
Hershey
Dec. 1 - Hershey at Gothenburg
Dec. 2 - Hershey at Ravenna Invite
Dec. 3 - Hershey at Mullen Invite
Dec. 9 - Hershey at Wood River Invite
Dec. 16 - Hershey at Valentine Invite
Dec. 17 - Hershey at Valentine Invite
Dec. 20 - Hershey at Southwest Tri
Dec. 30 - Hershey at Ord Invite
Jan. 3 - Hershey at Holdrege
Jan. 7 - Hershey at Central City Invite
Jan. 12 - Hershey Double Dual
Jan. 14 - Hershey at Chase County Invite\
Jan. 19 - Hershey at Blue Hill
Jan. 20 - Hershey Invite
Jan. 27 - Hershey at Ord Invite
Feb. 2 - Hershey at Bridgeport Invite
Hi-Line
Dec. 2 - Hi-Line Invite
Dec. 9 Hi-Line at St. Pat’s Invite
Dec. 15 - Hi-Line at Maxwell Tri
Dec. 16 - Hi-Line at Burwell Duals
Jan. 5 - Hi-Line at Axtell Tri
Jan. 7 - Hi-Line at Amherst Invite
Jan. 13 - Hi-Line at Elm Creek Invite
Jan. 19 - Hi-Line Invite
Jan. 20 - Hi-Line at South Loup Invite
Jan. 27 - Hi-Line at Central Valley Invite
Jan. 28 - Hi-Line at Arapahoe Invite
Feb. 2 - Hi-Line at FKC Invite
Hitchcock County
Dec. 3 - Hitchcock County at Mullen Invite
Dec. 9 - Hitchcock County at Southern Valley
Dec. 16 - Hitchcock County at Burwell Dual
Dec. 17 - Hitchcock County at Sutherland Invite
Dec. 20 - Hitchcock County at Southwest Tri
Dec. 29 - Hitchcock County at Pleasanton Quad
Dec. 30 - Hitchcock County at Pleasanton Invite
Jan. 7 - Hitchcock County at Franklin
Jan. 19 - Hitchcock County Quad
Jan. 20 - Hitchcock County at RPAC Invite
Jan. 27 - Hitchcock County at Medicine Valley Invite
Jan. 28 - Hitchcock County at Arapahoe
Feb. 3 - Hitchcock County at Southwest
Lexington
Dec. 2 - Plattsmouth at Lexington
Dec. 3 - Lexington at Cozad Invite
Dec. 8 - Lexington at Northwest Dual
Dec. 9 - Lexington at Colby, KS Duals
Dec. 10 - Lexington at Colby, KS Duals
Dec. 15 - Lexington at Adams Central Dual
Dec. 16 - Lexington at Valentine Invite
Dec. 17 - Lexington at Valentine Invite
Jan. 5 - Lexington at Amherst Dual
Jan. 7 - Lexington at Beatrice Invite
Jan. 12 - Cozad at Lexington Dual
Jan. 14 - Lexington at Schuyler Central Invite
Jan. 20 - Scott City, KS at Lexington Dual
Jan. 21 - Lexington Invite
Jan. 28 - Lexington at Central Conference, Seward
Feb. 3 - Lexington at Adams Central Invite
Maxwell
Dec. 1 - Maxwell at Alma Invite
Dec. 2 - Maxwell at Hi-Line Invite
Dec. 8 - Maxwell at Hershey Invite
Dec. 15 - Maxwell Tri
Dec. 17 - Maxwell at Sutherland Dual
Jan. 5 - Maxwell at North Platte Invite
Jan. 6 - Maxwell at Dundy County-Stratton Invite
Jan. 12 - Maxwell at Mullen Tri
Jan. 13 - Maxwell at SEM Invite
Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley Tri
Jan. 20 - Maxwell at RPAC Tourney
Jan. 28 - Maxwell at Red Cloud Invite
McCook
Dec. 3 - McCook at Cozad Invite
Dec. 8 - Cozad at McCook Dual
Dec. 10 - McCook at Holdrege Invite
Dec. 16 - McCook at Valentine Invite
Dec. 17 - McCook at Valentine Invite
Dec. 21 - McCook at Ogallala Tri
Dec. 30 - McCook at North Platte Invite
Jan. 7 - McCook at Beatrice Invite
Jan. 12 - McCook at Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS Invite
Jan. 14 - McCook at Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS Invite
Jan. 17 - McCook at Hastings Dual
Jan. 21 - McCook at Lexington Invite
Jan. 26 - Colby, KS at McCook Dual
Jan. 27 - McCook Invite
Feb. 2 - McCook at SWC, Broken Bow
Medicine Valley
Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Hi-Line Invite
Dec. 3 - Medicine Valley at Mullen Invite
Dec. 9 - Medicine Valley at Southern Valley Invite
Dec. 17 - Medicine Valley at Sutherland Invite
Jan. 6 - Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton Invite
Jan. 7 - Medicine Valley at Amherst Invite
Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley Invite
Jan. 19 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell Tri
Jan. 20 - Medicine Valley at RPAC Invite, Southwest
Jan. 26 - Medicine Valley Tri
Jan. 27 - Medicine Valley Invite
Feb. 3 - Medicine Valley at Southwest Invite
North Platte
Dec. 2 - Gering at North Platte Dual
Dec. 3 - North Platte at Kearney Invite
Dec. 8 - Broken Bow at North Platte Dual
Dec. 9 - North Platte at North Star Dual
Dec. 10 - North Platte at Bellevue East Invite
Dec. 13 - Grand Island at North Platte Dual
Dec. 16 - North Platte at Greeley, CO Invite
Dec. 17 - North Platte at Greeley, CO Invite
Dec. 22 - North Platte at Scottsbluff Dual
Dec. 30 - North Platte Invite
Jan. 7 - North Platte at Norton Community, KS Invite
Jan. 12 - North Platte at Kearney Dual
Jan. 13 - North Platte at Kelly Walsh Invite. Casper, WY
Jan. 14 - North Platte at Kelly Walsh Invite, Casper, WY
Jan. 19 - Northwest at North Platte
Jan. 21 - North Platte at Lexington Invite
Jan. 26 - Mullard West at North Platte Dual
Jan. 27 - North Platte at McCook Invite
Feb. 4 - North Platte at UNK State Duals
Ogallala
Dec. 2 - Alliance at Ogallala
Dec. 3 - Ogallala at Cozad
Dec. 9 - Ogallala at Cheyenne East Invite
Dec. 10 - Ogallala at Cheyenne Central Invite
Dec. 17 - Ogallala at Sidney Invite
Dec. 21 - Ogallala Tri
Jan. 5 - Gering at Ogallala Dual
Jan. 7 - Ogallala Invite
Jan. 10 - Ogallala at Scottsbluff Dual
Jan. 13 - Chadron at Ogallala Duals
Jan. 14 - Ogallala at Northwest Invite
Jan. 19 - Wray, CO at Ogallala
Jan. 20 - Ogallala at Chadron Invite
Jan. 21 - Ogallala at Chadron Invite
Jan. 26 - Ogallala at Broken Bow Dual
Jan. 27 - Ogallala at McCook Invite
Feb. 2 - Ogallala at SWC Invite
Perkins County
Dec. 2 - Perkins County at Hi-Line Invite
Dec. 3 - Perkins County at Broken Bow Invite
Dec. 9 - Perkins County at Southern Valley Invite
Dec, 17 - Perkins County at Sutherland Invite
Dec. 30 - Perkins County at Pleasanton Invite
Jan. 5 - Perkins County Tri
Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Garden County Invite
Jan. 14 - Perkins County at Chase County Invite
Jan. 21 - Perkins County at Chadron Invite
Jan. 27 - Perkins County at Medicine Valley Invite
Feb. 2 - Perkins County at SPVA Invite, Bridgeport
Sandhills Valley
Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Hi-Line Invite
Dec. 3 - Sandhills Valley at Mullen Invite
Dec. 9 - Sandhills Valley at Twin Loup Invite
Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Axtell Invite
Dec. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Cambridge
Jan. 5 - Sandhills Valley at Franklin Invite
Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley Invite
Jan. 19 - Sandhills Valley at Maxwell Invite
Jan. 27 - Sandhills Valley at Medicine Valley Invite
Feb. 4 - Sandhills Valley at Southwest Invite
Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at Mullen Invite
Dec. 11 - Sandhills/Thedford at Southern Valley Invite
Dec. 12 - Sandhills/Thedford at Anselmo-Merna Invite
Dec. 19 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland Invite
Jan. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup Tri
Jan. 7 - Sandhills/Thedford at Overton Tri
Jan. 15 - Southwest at Sandhills/Thedford Dual
Jan. 16 - Sandhills/Thedford Invite
Jan. 22 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup Invite
Jan. 29 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ord Invite
Jan. 30 - Sandhills/Thedford at Doniphan-Trumbull
Feb. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at MNAC Invite
South Loup
Dec. 3 - South Loup at Broken Bow Invite
Dec. 9 - South Loup at Twin Loup Invite
Dec. 10 - South Loup at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 16 - South Loup Invite
Jan. 2 - South Loup Tri
Jan. 5 South Loup at Sandhills Valley Tri
Jan. 7 South Loup at Amherst Invite
South Platte
Dec. 3 - South Platte at Mullen Invite
Dec. 10 - South Platte at Gordon-Rushville Invite
Dec. 17 - South Platte at Sutherland Invite
Jan. 7 - South Platte at Garden County Invite
Jan. 14 - South Platte at Chase County Invite
Jan. 20 - South Platte at Hemingford Invite
Jan. 27 - South Platte at Medicine Valley Invite
Feb. 2 - South Platte at MAC Invite
Southwest
Dec. 1 - Southwest Dual
Dec. 3 - Southwest at Mullen Invite
Dec. 6 - Southwest at Overton Dual
Dec. 10 - Southwest at Osceola
Dec. 13 - Southwest at Axtell Invite
Dec. 17 - Southwest at Cambridge Invite
Dec. 20 - Southwest Tri
Jan. 7 - Southwest at Amherst
Jan. 14 - Southwest at Chase County Invite
Jan. 27 - Southwest at Medicine Valley Invite
Jan. 3 - Southwest Invite
Sutherland
Dec. 2 - Sutherland at ?
Dec. 9 - Sutherland at Southern Valley Invite
Dec. 16 - Sutherland at ?
Dec. 17 - Sutherland Tri
Jan. 6 - Sutherland at ?
Jan. 7 - Sutherland at ?
Jan. 12 - Sutherland at ?
Jan. 13 - Sutherland at ?
Jan. 14 - Sutherland at ?
Jan. 19 - Sutherland at ? Quad
Jan. 20 - Sutherland at ?
Jan. 27 - Sutherland at ?
Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Hi-Line Invite
Dec. 3 - Wauneta-Palisade at Mullen Invite
Dec. 9 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southern Valley Invite
Jan. 6 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton Invite
Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Garden County Invite
Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Chase County Tri
Jan. 14 - Wauneta-Palisade at Chase County
Jan. 19 - Wauneta-Palisade ?
Jan. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at RPAC Invite
Jan. 26 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley Dual
Jan. 27 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley Invite
Feb. 3 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest Invite