112922-npt-spo-schedules

2022-23 BOYS BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 1 - Paxton vs. Anselmo-Merna, NPCC

Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 6 - Anselmo-Merna at Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 13 - Overton at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 15 - Mullen at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 17 - Burwell at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 19-20 - Anselmo-Merna at Pleasanton Holiday Tourney

Dec. 29-30 - Anselmo-Merna at Brady Holiday Tourney

Jan. 6 - CWC at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at St. Marys

Jan. 12 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 17 - SEM at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 20 - Anselmo-Merna at North Central

Jan. 21-28 - Anselmo-Merna at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Twin Loup at Anselmo-Merna

Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup

Feb. 10 - Anselmo-Merna at Ansley-Litchfield

Arthur County

Dec. 1 - South Platte at Arthur County

Dec. 3 - Anselmo-Merna at Arthur County

Dec. 6 - Arthur County at Creek Valley

Dec. 9 - Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County

Dec. 15 - Sioux County at Arthur County

Dec. 16 - Arthur County at Minatare

Dec. 20 - Arthur County at Leyton

Dec. 22 - Crawford at Arthur County

Jan. 6 - Wallace at Arthur County

Jan. 7 - Arthur County at Brady

Jan. 12 - Mullen at Arthur County

Jan. 13 - Arthur County at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Arthur County

Jan. 20 - Arthur County at Hyannis

Jan. 21-28 - Arthur County at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Garden County at Arthur County

Feb. 3 - Arthur County at South Platte

Feb. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County

Feb. 11 - Arthur County at Potter-Dix

Feb. 17 - Arthur County at Wauneta-Palisade (Boys)

Brady

Dec. 2 - Brady at Garden County

Dec. 6 - Brady at Sutherland

Dec. 9 - Paxton at Brady

Dec. 10 - Brady at Twin Loup

Dec. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady

Dec. 19-20 - Brady at Maxwell Holiday Tourney

Dec. 29-30 - Brady Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Loomis at Brady

Jan. 6 - Brady at Mullen

Jan. 7 - Arthur County at Brady

Jan. 10 - Brady at Overton

Jan. 14 - Brady at South Loup

Jan. 17 - Maxwell at Brady

Jan. 21-28 - Brady at MNAC Tourney (Broken Bow)

Jan. 31 - Brady at Brady at Wallace

Feb. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Brady

Feb. 3 - Arapahoe at Brady

Feb. 10 - Brady at Medicine Valley

Feb. 17 - Brady at Sandhills/Thedford

Broken Bow

Nov. 28 - Broken Bow at North Platte

Dec. 1 - Arcadia/Loup City at Broken Bow

Dec. 9 - Minden at Broken Bow

Dec. 16 - Broken Bow at Ainsworth

Dec. 17 - St. Paul at Broken Bow

Dec. 20 - Broken Bow at Hershey

Dec. 22 - Broken Bow at Northwest

Dec. 29-30 - Broken Bow at Alliance Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Broken Bow at McCook

Jan. 6 - Holdrege at Broken Bow

Jan. 7 - Bridgeport vs. Broken Bow at Kearney

Jan. 12 - Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 13 - Wood River at Broken Bow

Jan. 19 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow

Jan. 20 - Broken Bow at Valentine

Jan. 23-28 - Broken Bow at SWC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Broken Bow at Lexington

Feb. 4 - Ogallala at Broken Bow

Feb. 7 - Ord at Broken Bow

Feb. 10 - Broken Bow at Cozad

Feb. 17 - Amherst at Brady

Chase County

Dec. 1 - Cozad at Chase County

Dec. 2 - Chase County at McCook

Dec. 9 - Sidney at Chase County

Dec. 10 - Chase County at Ogallala

Dec. 16 - Chase County at Wray, CO

Dec. 22 - Chase County at Bridgeport

Dec. 29-30 - Chase County at Sidney Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Dundy County-Stratton at Chase County

Jan. 7 - Kimball at Chase County

Jan. 10 - Southern Valley at Chase County

Jan. 12 - Perkins County at Chase County

Jan. 13 - Chase County at Gothenburg

Jan. 16-21 - Chase County at SPVA Tourney

Jan. 28 - Chase County at Hershey

Feb. 3 - St. Pat’s at Chase County

Feb. 7 - Chase County at Hitchcock County

Feb. 10 - Chase County at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 11 - Chase County at Cambridge

Feb. 17 - Sutherland at Chase County

Cozad

Dec. 1 - Cozad at Chase County

Dec. 3 - Cozad at Maxwell

Dec. 6 - Cozad at Pleasanton

Dec. 9 - Cozad at Hershey

Dec. 10 - Valentine at Cozad

Dec. 15 - Cozad at Cambridge

Dec. 17 - Ainsworth at Cozad

Dec. 20-30 - Cozad at Runza Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Ord at Cozad

Jan. 6 - Cozad at Ogallala

Jan. 7 - St. Pat’s at Cozad

Jan. 12 - Gothenburg at Cozad

Jan. 14 - Cozad at Centura

Jan. 19 - Lexington at Cozad

Jan. 23-28 - Cozad at SWC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Holdrege at Cozad

Feb. 3 - Cozad at Minden

Feb. 7 - Cozad at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 10 - Broken Bow at Cozad

Feb. 16- Cozad at McCook

Creek Valley

Dec. 1 - Creek Valley at Hyannis

Dec. 6 - Arthur County at Creek Valley

Dec. 8 - Creek Valley at Bayard

Dec. 9 - Potter-Dix at Creek Valley

Dec. 15 - Hay Springs at Creek Valley

Jan. 7 - Minatare at Creek Valley

Jan. 10 - Harrison at Creek Valley

Jan. 12 - Paxton at Creek Valley

Jan. 14 - Banner County at Creek Valley

Jan. 17-21 - Creek Valley at MAC Tourney

Jan. 24 - Sutherland at Creek Valley

Jan. 27 - Garden County at Creek Valley

Jan. 28 - Creek Valley at Holyoke, CO

Feb. 2 - Creek Valley at Minatare

Feb. 3 - Leyton at Creek Valley

Feb. 4 - Peetz, CO at Creek Valley

Feb. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte

Feb. 17 - Creek Valley at Wallace

Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 2 - Dundy County-Stratton at Arapahoe

Dec. 3 - Dundy County-Stratton at Goodland, KS

Dec. 6-10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 13 - Dundy County-Stratton at Atwood-Rawlins County, KS

Dec. 17 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 29-30 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Dundy County-Stratton at Chase County

Jan. 6 - Dundy County-Stratton at Alliance

Jan. 7 - Wray at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County

Jan. 14 - Loomis at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 17 - Wallace at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 19 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge

Jan. 21-28 - Dundy County-Stratton at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Southwest at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at St. Pat’s

Feb. 9 - Southern Valley at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 10 - Chase County at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 17 - Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton

Garden County

Dec. 2 - Brady at Garden County

Dec. 3 - Banner County at Garden County

Dec. 9 - Garden County at Morrill

Dec. 10 - Crawford at Garden County

Dec. 16 - Garden County at Bayard

Dec. 19-20 - Garden County at Paxton Holiday Tourney

Jan. 5 - Hemingford at Garden County

Jan. 10 - Garden County at Minatare

Jan. 14 - Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 17-21 - Garden County at MAC Tourney

Jan. 24 - Garden County at Sedgwick County, CO

Jan, 26 - South Platte at Garden County

Jan. 27 - Garden County at Creek Valley

Jan. 31 - Garden County at Sutherland

Feb. 2 - Garden County at Arthur County

Feb. 3 - Potter-Dix at Garden County

Feb. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County

Feb. 10 - Garden County at Hay Springs

Feb. 15 - Leyton at Garden County

Gothenburg

Dec. 1 - Gothenburg at Lexington

Dec. 2 - Hershey at Gothenburg

Dec. 8 - Gothenburg at Southern Valley

Dec. 9 - Adams Central at Gothenburg

Dec. 15 - Gothenburg at St. Pat’s

Dec. 16 - Holdrege at Gothenburg

Dec. 20 - Gothenburg at Amherst

Dec. 29-30 Gothenburg at Hershey Holiday Tourney

Jan. 6 - Gothenburg at McCook

Jan. 7 - Centura at Gothenburg

Jan. 12 - Gothenburg at Cozad

Jan. 13 - Chase County at Gothenburg

Jan. 19 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow

Jan. 20 - Sidney at Gothenburg

Jan. 23-28 - Gothenburg at SWC Tourney

Feb. 3 - Valentine at Gothenburg

Feb. 4 - Gothenburg at Minden

Feb. 10 - Ainsworth at Gothenburg

Feb. 17 - Gothenburg at Ogallala

Hershey

Dec. 1 - Perkins County at Hershey

Dec. 2 - Hershey at Gothenburg’

Dec. 9 - Cozad at Hershey

Dec. 10 - St. Pat’s at Hershey

Dec. 16 - Hershey at Kimball

Dec. 17- Ogallala at Hershey

Dec. 20 - Broken Bow at Hershey

Dec. 29-30 - Hershey Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - South Loup at Hershey

Jan. 6 - Hershey at Maxwell

Jan. 10 - Sutherland at Hershey

Jan. 13 - Valentine at Hershey

Jan. 14 - Hershey at Holdrege

Jan. 16-21 - Hershey at SPVA Tourney

Jan. 27 - Bridgeport at Hershey

Jan. 28 - Chase County at Hershey

Jan. 31 - Hershey at Mullen

Feb. 4 - GICC at Hershey

Feb. 7 - Hershey at Paxton

Feb. 9 - Hershey at St. Pat’s

Feb. 17 - Hershey at Holdrege

Hi-Line

Dec. 1 - Hi-Line at Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 2 - Hi-Line at Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 6 - Maxwell at Hi-Line

Dec. 9 - Pleasanton at Hi-Line

Dec. 13 - Bertrand at Hi-Line

Dec. 15 - Franklin at Hi-Line

iJan. 3 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 5 - Hi-Line at SEM

Jan. 10 - Southwest at Hi-Line

Dec. 12 - Alma at Hi-Line

Jan. 13 - Arapahoe at Hi-Line

Jan. 17 - Overton at Hi-Line

Jan. 19 - Hi-Line at Medicine Valley

Jan. 20 - Hi-Line at Loomis

Jan. 24 - Hi-Line at Amherst

Jan. 26 - Hi-Line at Axtell

Feb. 10 - South Loup at Hi-Line

Feb. 17 - Elm Creek at Hi-Line

Hitchcock County

Dec. 1 - Hitchcock County at Cambridge

Dec. 6-10 - Hitchcock County at Cattle Trial Tourney

Dec. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County

Dec. 16 - Hitchcock County at Atwood-Rawlins County, KS

Dec. 29-30 - Hitchcock County at Brady Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Southwest at Hitchcock County

Jan. 6 - Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County

Jan. 13 - Hitchcock County at Alma

Jan. 14 - Cody-Kilgore vs. Hitchcock County, NPCC

Jan. 17 - Hitchcock County at Paxton

Jan. 21-28 - Hitchcock County at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Hitchcock County at Atwood

Feb. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County

Feb. 4 - Hitchcock County at Arapahoe

Feb. 7 - Chase County at Hitchcock County

Feb. 10 - Hitchcock County at Wallace

Feb. 17 - South Platte at Hitchcock County

Hyannis

Dec. 1 - Creek Valley at Hyannis

Dec. 3 - Hyannis at Hemingford

Dec. 8 - Hyannis at Mullen

Dec. 10 - Hyannis at Wallace

Dec. 13 - Gordon-Rushville at Hyannis

Dec. 17 - Twin Loup at Hyannis

Dec. 19 - Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis

Jan. 6 - Hyannis at South Platte

Jan. 7 - Hyannis at Banner

Jan. 13 - Crawford at Hyannis

Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Hyannis

Jan. 19 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 20 - Arthur County at Hyannis

Jan. 21-28 - Hyannis at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 3 - Hay Springs at Hyannis

Feb. 4 - Hyannis at Leyton

Feb. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County

Feb. 11 - Potter-Dix at Hyannis

Lexington

Dec. 1 - Gothenburg at Lexington

Dec. 2 - Lexington at Ogallala

Dec. 6 - Lexington at Minden

Dec. 10 - Lexington at York

Dec. 17 Lexington at Northwest

Dec. 20 - Holdrege at Lexington

Dec. 29-30 - Lexington Holiday Tourney

Jan. 7 - Lexington at Hastings

Jan. 10 - Lexington at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 13 - North Platte at Lexington

Jan. 17 - Lexington at McCook

Jan. 19 - Lexington at Cozad

Jan. 24-28 - Lexington at Central Conference Tourney

Jan. 31 - Broken Bow at Lexington

Feb. 3 - Lexington at GICC

Feb. 4 - Aurora at Lexington

Feb. 9 - Adams Central at Lexington

Feb. 14 - Seward at Lexington

Feb. 16 - Lexington at Lexington

Maxwell

Dec. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at Maxwell

Dec. 3 - Cozad at Maxwell

Dec. 6 - Maxwell at Hi-Line

Dec. 8 - St. Pat’s at Maxwell

Dec. 16 - Maxwell at Paxton

Dec. 19-20 - Maxwell Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Arapahoe at Maxwell

Jan. 6 - Hershey at Maxwell

Jan. 7 - Maxwell at Overton

Jan. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell

Jan. 13 - Maxwell at South Loup

Jan. 14 - Cambridge at Maxwell

Jan. 17 - Maxwell at Brady

Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 21-28 - Maxwell at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Maxwell at Perkins County

Feb. 3 - Maxwell at Wallace

Feb. 7 - Sutherland at Maxwell

Feb. 9 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell

Feb. 17 - Maxwell at Loomis

Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 2 - Wallace at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Southwest

Dec. 6-10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cattle Trial Tourney

Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady

Dec. 19-20 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton Holiday Tourney

Dec. 29-30 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cambridge Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 6 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton

Jan. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell

Jan. 13 - Arthur County at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 19 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Bertrand

Jan. 21-28 - Maywood-Hayes Center at RPAC Tourney

Feb. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County

Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 7 - South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 17 - Perkins County at Maywood-Hayes Center

McCook

Dec. 2 - Chase County at McCook

Dec. 3 - McCook at Valentine

Dec. 5 - Holdrege at McCook

Dec. 8-10 - McCook at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 16 - Kearney Catholic at McCook

Dec. 17 - McCook at Holdrege

Jan. 3 - Broken Bow at McCook

Jan. 6 - Gothenburg at McCook

Jan. 7 - McCook at Sidney

Jan. 13 - McCook at Hastings

Jan. 14 - Minden at McCook

Jan. 17 - Lexington at McCook

Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook

Jan. 23-28 - McCook at SWC Tourney

Feb. 3 - McCook at Ogallala

Feb. 4 - Ainsworth at McCook

Feb. 9 - McCook at Gering

Feb. 10 - McCook at Scottsbluff

Feb. 16 - Cozad at McCook

Medicine Valley

Dec. 1 - Southwest at Medicine Valley

Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Paxton

Dec. 6-10 - Medicine Valley at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County

Dec. 16 - South Loup at Medicine Valley

Dec. 20 - Alma at Medicine Valley

Jan. 3 - Medicine Valley at Wallace

Jan. 6 - Arapahoe at Medicine Valley

Jan. 10 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Mullen

Jan. 19 - Medicine Valley at Hi-Line

Jan. 21-28 - Medicine Valley at RPAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley

Feb. 3 Medicine Valley at Bertrand

Feb. 9 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell

Feb. 10 - Brady at Medicine Valley

Feb. 17 - Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton

Mullen

Dec. 1 - Sutherland at Mullen

Dec. 6 - Mullen at Valentine

Dec. 8 - Hyannis at Mullen

Dec. 15 - Mullen at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 19-20 - Mullen at Paxton Holiday Tourney

Jan. 6 - Brady at Mullen

Jan. 7 - Mullen at Wallace

Jan. 10 - Mullen at St. Pat’s

Jan. 12 - Mullen at Arthur County

Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Mullen

Jan. 17 - Mullen at Twin Loup

Jan. 20 - Mullen at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 21-28 - Mullen at MNAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Hershey at Mullen

Feb. 3 - South Loup at Mullen

Feb. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 9 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 18 - Mullen at Hay Springs

North Platte

Dec. 1-3 - North Platte Early Bird Classic

Dec. 9 - Skutt at North Platte

Dec. 10 - Elkhorn North at North Platte

Dec. 17 - Norfolk at North Platte

Dec. 22 - North Platte at Columbus

Dec. 29-30 - North Platte at Elkhorn North Tourney

Jan. 3 - North Platte at Kearney

Jan. 6 - North Platte at Pius X

Jan. 7 - Kearney Catholic at North Platte

Jan. 13 - North Platte at Lexington

Jan. 14 - Sidney at North Platte

Jan. 17 - Northwest at North Platte

Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook

Jan. 21 - York at North Platte

Jan. 28 - Alliance at North Platte

Feb. 3 - North Platte at Hastings

Feb. 9 - North Platte at Scottsbluff

Feb. 11 - North Platte vs. Wahoo at Hastings

Feb. 14 - North Platte at Gering

Feb. 18 - Elkhorn at North Platte

St. Pat's

Dec. 2 - St. Pat's at Sutherland

Dec. 3 - Bridgeport at St. Pat's

Dec. 6 - Kearney Catholic at St. Pat's

Dec. 8 - St. Pat's at Maxwell

Dec. 10 - St. Pat’s at Hershey

Dec. 13 - St. Pat's at Ogallala

Dec. 15 - Gothenburg at St. Pat's

Dec. 20 - Elm Creek at St. Pat's

Dec. 29-30 - St. Pat's at ?

Jan. 6 - St. Pat's at Perkins County

Jan. 7 - St. Pat's at Cozad

Jan. 10 - Mullen at St. Pat's

Jan. 13 - Overton at St. Pat's

Jan- 16-21 - St. Pat's at SPVA

Jan. 28 - St. Pat's at Kimball

Feb. 3 - St. Pat's at Chase County

Feb. 4 - Cambridge at St. Pat's

Feb. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at St. Pat's

Feb. 9 - Hershey at St. Pat's

Feb. 17 - St. Pat's at Paxton

Ogallala

Dec. 2 - Lexington at Ogallala

Dec. 3 - Ogallala at Minden

Dec. 9 - Ogallala at Holdrege

Dec. 10 - Chase County at Ogallala

Dec. 13 - St. Pat’s at Ogallala

Dec. 16 - Gering at Ogallala

Dec. 17 - Ogallala at Hershey

Dec. 20 - Scottsbluff at Ogallala

Dec. 29-30 - Ogallala at Louisville Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Ogallala at Bridgeport

Jan. 6 - Cozad at Ogallala

Jan. 13 - Ogallala at Sidney

Jan. 14 - Valentine at Ogallala

Jan. 20 - Alliance at Ogallala

Jan. 21 - Ogallala at Ainsworth

Jan. 23-28 - Ogallala at SWC Tourney

Feb. 3 - McCook at Ogallala

Feb. 4 - Ogallala at Broken Bow

Feb. 10 - Mitchell at Ogallala

Feb. 17 - Gothenburg at Ogallala

Paxton

Dec. 1 - Anselmo-Merna at Paxton

Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Paxton

Dec. 9 - Paxton at Brady

Dec. 10 - Paxton at Potter-Dix

Dec. 13 - Perkins County at Paxton

Dec. 15 - South Platte at Paxton

Dec. 16 - Maxwell at Paxton

Jan. 12 - Paxton at Creek Valley

Jan. 13 - Paxton at Wallace

Jan. 17 - Hitchcock County at Paxton

Jan. 19 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 21-28 - Paxton at RPAC Tourney

Feb. 3 - Paxton at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 7 - Hershey at Paxton

Feb. 9 - Paxton at Sutherland

Feb. 17 - St. Pat’s at Paxton

Perkins County

Dec. 1 - Perkins County at Hershey

Dec. 2 - Bridgeport at Perkins County

Dec. 6 - Haxtun, CO at Perkins County

Dec. 9 - Perkins County at Kimball

Dec. 13 - Perkins County at Paxton

Dec. 17 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 29-30 - Perkins County Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Potter-Dix at Perkins County

Jan. 6 - St. Pat’s at Perkins County

Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Sutherland

Jan. 12 - Perkins County at Chase County

Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Perkins County

Jan. 16-21 - Perkins County at SPVA

Jan. 24 - Perkins County at Holyoke, CO

Jan. 26 - Sedgwick, CO at Perkins County

Jan. 31 - Maxwell at Perkins County

Feb. 2 - Perkins County at Akron, CO

Feb. 7 - Perkins County at Bayard

Feb. 9 - Alliance at Perkins County

Feb. 17 - Perkins County at Maywood-Hayes Center

Sandhills Valley

Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 3 - Franklin at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 8 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 16 - Twin Loup at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 19-20 - Sandhills Valley at Maxwell Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - SEM at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 7 - Sandhills Valley at Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 10 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Hyannis

Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 21-28 - Sandhills Valley at MNAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Sandhills Valley at Kearney Catholic

Feb. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Brady

Feb. 3 - Paxton at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 7 - Cozad at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 9 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Holdrege

Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at Maxwell

Dec. 3 - Sandhills/Thedford at Loup County

Dec. 8 - Wallace at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 10 - North Central at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 17 - SEM at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 20 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ansley-LItchfield

Dec. 29-30 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ravenna Holiday Tourney

Jan. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup

Jan. 6 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland

Jan. 12 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 19 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 21-28 - Sandhills/Thedford at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 3 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth

Feb. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County

Feb. 10 - Cody-Kilgore at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 17 - Brady at Sandhills/Thedford

South Loup

Dec. 2 - Twin Loup at South Loup

Dec. 3 - Amherst at South Loup

Dec. 9 - South Loup at Cambridge

Dec. 10 - South Loup at Pleasanton

Dec. 16 - South Loup at Medicine Valley

Dec. 19-20 - South Loup at Sandhills Valley Tourney

Jan. 3 - South Loup at Hershey

Jan. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup

Jan. 7 - Bertrand at South Loup

Jan. 13 - Maxwell at South Loup

Jan. 14 - Brady at South Loup

Jan. 17 - Arcadia/Loup City at South Loup

Jan. 19 - Ansley-Litchfield at South Loup

Jan. 21-28 - South Loup at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - South Loup at Mullen

Feb. 4 - South Loup at Southern Valley

Feb. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup

Feb. 10 - South Loup at Hi-Line

Feb. 17 - SEM at South Loup

South Platte

Dec. 1 - South Platte at Arthur County

Dec. 2 - Minatare at South Platte

Dec. 6 - Sedgwick County, CO at South Platte

Dec. 9 - South Platte at Leyton

Dec. 15 - South Platte at Paxton

Dec. 16 - Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte

Dec. 29-30 - South Platte at Perkins County Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - South Platte at Kimball

Jan. 6 - Hyannis at South Platte

Jan. 7 - South Platte at Potter-Dix

Jan. 12 - Wallace at South Platte

Jan. 13 - South Platte at Banner County

Jan. 17-21 - South Platte at MAC Tourney

Jan 24 - Bayard at South Platte

Jan. 26 - South Platte at Garden County

Feb. 3 - Arthur County at South Platte

Feb. 7 - South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte

Feb. 17 - South Platte at Hitchcock County

Southwest

Dec. 1 - Southwest at Medicine Valley

Dec. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Southwest

Dec. 6-10 - Southwest at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 13 - Alma at Southwest

Dec. 16 - Arapahoe at Southwest

Dec. 20 - Southwest at Southern Valley

Jan. 3 - Southwest at Hitchcock County

Jan. 6 - Southwest at Cambridge

Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest

Jan. 10 - Southwest at Hi-Line

Jan. 13 - Southwest at Bertrand

Jan. 17 - Loomis at Southwest

Jan. 21-28 - Southwest at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Southwest at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 7 - Wallace at Southwest

Feb. 10 - Axtell at Southwest

Sutherland

Dec. 1 - Sutherland at Mullen

Dec. 2 - St. Pat’s at Sutherland

Dec. 6 - Brady at Sutherland

Dec. 8 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 10 - Bridgeport at Sutherland

Dec. 15 - Wallace at Sutherland

Jan. 6 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland

Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Sutherland

Jan. 10 - Sutherland at Hershey

Jan. 13 - Sutherland at Cambridge

Jan. 16-21 - Sutherland at SPVA Tourney

Jan. 24 - Sutherland at Creek Valley

Jan. 26 - Kimball at Sutherland

Jan. 31 - Garden County at Sutherland

Feb. 3 - Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 7- Sutherland at Maxwell

Feb. 9 - Paxton at Sutherland

Feb. 17 - Sutherland at Chase County

Wallace

Dec. 1 - Wauneta Palisade at Wallace

Dec. 2 - Wallace at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 8 - Wallace at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 10 - Hyannis at Wallace

Dec. 15 - Wallace at Sutherland

Dec. 29-30 - Wallace at Perkins County Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Medicine Valley at Wallace

Jan. 6 - Wallace at Arthur County

Jan. 7 - Mullen at Wallace

Jan. 12 - Wallace at South Platte

Jan. 13 - Paxton at Wallace

Jan. 17 - Wallace at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 21-28 - Wallace at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Brady at Wallace

Feb. 3 - Maxwell at Wallace

Feb. 7 - Wallace at Southwest

Feb. 10 - Hitchcock County at Wallace

Feb. 17 - Creek Valley at Wallace

Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 1 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace

Dec. 2 - Cambridge at Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 6-10 - Wauneta-Palisade at Cattle-Trail Tourney

Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 16 - Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte

Dec. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 29-30 - Wauneta-Palisade at Braithwait Holiday Tourney, Arapahoe

Jan. 6 - Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest

Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Perkins County

Jan. 14 - Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 19 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 21-28 - Wauneta-Palisade at RPAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley

Feb. 3 - Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 9 - Wauneta-Palisade at Cheylin, KS

Feb. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 17 - Arthur County at Wauneta-Palisade

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 1 - Anselmo-Merna vs. Paxton, NPCC

Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 6 - Anselmo-Merna at Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 13 - Overton at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 15 - Mullen at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 17 - Burwell at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 19-20 - Anselmo-Merna at Pleasanton Holiday Tourney

Dec. 29-30 - Anselmo-Merna at Brady Holiday Tourney

Jan. 6 -CWC at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 12 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 13 - Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley

Jan. 17 - SEM at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 20 - Anselmo-Merna at North Central

Jan. 21-28 - Anselmo-Merna at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Twin Loup at Anselmo-Merna

Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup

Feb. 10 - Anselmo-Merna at Ansley-Litchfield

Arthur County

Dec. 1 - South Platte at Arthur County

Dec. 3 - Arthur County at Hay Springs

Dec. 6 - Arthur County at Creek Valley

Dec. 9 - Cody-Kilgore at Creek Valley

Dec. 16 - Arthur County at Minatare

Dec. 20 - Arthur County at Leyton

Dec. 22 - Crawford at Arthur County

Jan. 6 - Wallace at Arthur County

Jan. 7 - Arthur County at Brady

Jan. 12 - Mullen at Arthur County

Jan. 13 - Arthur County at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Arthur County

Jan. 20 - Arthur County at Hyannis

Jan. 21-28 - Arthur County at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Garden County at Arthur County

Feb. 3 - Arthur County at South Platte

Feb. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County

Feb. 10 - Arthur County at Potter-Dix

Brady

Dec. 2 - Brady at Garden County

Dec. 6 - Brady at Sutherland

Dec. 9 - Paxton at Brady

Dec. 10 - Brady at Twin Loup

Dec. 13 - Brady at Maxwell

Dec. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady

Dec. 19-20 - Brady at Maxwell Holiday Tourney

Dec. 29-30 - Brady Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Loomis at Brady

Jan. 6 - Brady at Mullen

Jan. 7 - Arthur County at Brady

Jan. 10 - Brady at Overton

Jan. 14 - Brady at South Loup

Jan. 17 - Maxwell at Brady

Jan. 21-28 - Brady at MNAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Brady at Wallace

Feb. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Brady

Feb. 3 - Arapahoe at Brady

Feb. 10 - Brady at Medicine Valley

Broken Bow

Dec. 1 - Arcadia/Loup City at Broken Bow

Dec. 6 - Broken Bow at Amherst

Dec. 9 - Minden at Broken Bow

Dec. 16 - Broken Bow at Ainsworth

Dec. 17 - St. Paul at Broken Bow

Dec. 22 - Broken Bow at Northwest

Dec. 29-30 - Broken Bow at Alliance Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Broken Bow at McCook

Jan. 6 - Holdrege at Broken Bow

Jan. 7 - Beatrice vs. Broken Bow ?

Jan. 12 - Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 13 - Wood River at Broken Bow

Jan. 19 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow

Jan. 20 - Broken Bow at Valentine

Jan. 29-30 - Broken Bow at SWC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Broken Bow at Lexington

Feb. 4 - Ogallala at Broken Bow

Feb. 7 - Ord at Broken Bow

Feb. 10 - Broken Bow at Cozad

Chase County

Dec. 1 - Cozad at Chase County

Dec. 2 - Chase County at McCook

Dec. 9 - Sidney at Chase County

Dec. 10 - Chase County at Ogallala

Dec. 13 - Sutherland at Chase County

Dec. 16 - Chase County at Wray, CO

Dec. 22 - Chase County at Bridgeport

Dec. 29-30 - Chase County at Sidney Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 -Dundy County -Stratton at Chase County

Jan. 7 - Kimball at Chase County

Jan. 10 - Southern Valley vs. Chase County

Jan. 12 - Perkins County at Chase County

Jan. 13 - Chase County at Gothenburg

Jan. 17-21 - Chase County at SPVA Tourney

Jan. 28 - Chase County at Hershey

Feb. 3 - St. Pat’s at Chase County

Feb. 7 - Chase County at Hitchcock County

Feb. 10 - Chase County at Dundy County-Stratton

Cozad

Dec. 1 - Cozad at Chase County

Dec. 3 - Cozad at Maxwell

Dec. 6 - Cozad at Pleasanton

Dec. 9 - Cozad at Hershey

Dec. 10 - Valentine at Cozad

Dec. 13 - Cozad at McCook

Dec. 15 - Cozad at Cambridge

Dec. 17 - Ainsworth at Cozad

Dec. 20 - Cozad at Wood River

Dec. 29-30 Cozad at Runza Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Ord at Cozad

Jan. 6 - Ogallala at Cozad

Jan. 7 - St. Pat’s at Cozad

Jan. 12 - Gothenburg at Cozad

Jan. 14 - Cozad at Centura

Jan. 19 - Lexington at Cozad

Jan. 23-28 - Cozad at SWC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Holdrege at Cozad

Feb. 3 - Cozad at Minden

Feb. 7 - Cozad at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 10 - Broken Bow at Cozad

Creek Valley

Dec. 1 - Creek Valley at Hyannis

Dec. 6 - Arthur County at Creek Valley

Dec. 8 - Creek Valley at Bayard

Dec. 9 - Potter-Dix at Creek Valley

Dec. 12 - Creek Valley at Morrill

Dec. 15 - Hay Springs at Creek Valley

Dec. 20 - Caliche, CO at Creek Valley

Jan. 6 - Creek Valley at Hemingford

Jan. 12 - Paxton at Creek Valley

Jan. 14 - Banner County at Creek Valley

Jan. 16-21 - Creek Valley at MAC Tourney

Jan. 24 - Sutherland at Creek Valley

Jan. 27 - Garden County at Creek Valley

Jan. 28 - Creek Valley at Holyoke, CO

Feb. 3 - Leyton at Creek Valley

Feb. 7 - Creek Valley at Potter-Dix

Feb. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte

Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 2 - Dundy County-Stratton at Arapahoe

Dec. 6-10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 13 - Dundy County-Stratton at Rawlins County, KS

Dec. 17 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 29-30 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Dundy County-Stratton at Chase County

Jan. 6 - Dundy County-Stratton at Alliance

Jan. 7 - Wray, CO at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 10 - Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County

Jan. 12 - Dundy County-Stratton at Medicine Valley

Jan. 14 - Dundy County-Stratton at Loomis

Jan. 17 - Wallace at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 19 - Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge

Jan. 21-28 - Dundy County-Stratton at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Southwest at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at St. Pat’s

Feb. 9 - Southern Valley at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 10 - Chase County at Dundy County-Stratton

Garden County

Dec. 2 - Brady at Garden County

Dec. 3 - Banner County at Garden County

Dec. 9 - Garden County at Morrill

Dec. 10 - Crawford at Garden County

Dec. 16 - Garden County at Bayard

Dec. 19-20 - Garden County at Paxton Holiday Tourney

Jan. 5 - Hemingford at Garden County

Jan. 10 - Garden County at Minatare

Jan. 14 - Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 16-21 - Garden County at MAC Tourney

Jan. 24 - Garden County at Sedgwick County, CO

Jan. 26 - South Platte at Garden County

Jan. 27 - Garden County at Creek Valley

Jan. 31 - Garden County at Sutherland

Feb. 2 - Garden County at Arthur County

Feb. 3 - Potter-Dix at Garden County

Feb. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County

Feb. 9 - Leyton at Garden County

Feb. 10 - Garden County at Hay Springs

Gothenburg

Dec. 1 - Gothenburg at Lexington

Dec. 2 - Hershey at Gothenburg

Dec. 8 - Gothenburg at Southern Valley

Dec. 9 - Adams Central at Gothenburg

Dec. 15 - Gothenburg at St. Pat’s

Dec. 16 - Holdrege at Gothenburg

Dec. 20 - Gothenburg at Amherst

Dec. 29-30 - Gothenburg at Hershey Holiday Tourney

Jan. 6 - Gothenburg at McCook

Jan. 7 - Centura at Gothenburg

Jan. 12 - Gothenburg at Cozad

Jan. 13 - Chase County at Gothenburg

Jan. 19 - Gothenburg at Broken Bow

Jan. 20 - Sidney at Gothenburg

Jan. 23-28 - Gothenburg at SWC Tourney

Feb. 3 - Valentine at Gothenburg

Feb. 4 - Gothenburg at Minden

Feb. 7 - Ogallala at Gothenburg

Feb. 10 - Ainsworth at Gothenburg

Hershey

Dec. 1 - Perkins County at Hershey

Dec. 2 - Hershey at Gothenburg

Dec. 9 - Cozad at Hershey

Dec. 10 - St. Pat’s at Hershey

Dec. 16 - Hershey at Kimball

Dec. 17 - Ogallala at Hershey

Dec. 20 - Broken Bow at Hershey

Dec. 29-30 - Hershey Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - South Loup at Hershey

Jan. 6 - Hershey at Maxwell

Jan. 10 - Sutherland at Hershey

Jan. 13 - Valentine at Hershey

Jan. 14 - Hershey at Holdrege

Jan. 17-20 - Hershey at SPVA Tourney

Jan. 27 - Bridgeport at Hershey

Jan. 28 - Chase County at Hershey

Jan. 31 - Hershey at Mullen

Feb. 4 - GICC at Hershey

Feb. 7 - Hershey at Paxton

Feb. 9 - Hershey at St. Pat’s

Hi-Line

Dec. 1 - Hi-Line at Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 2 - Hi-Line at Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 6 - Maxwell at Hi-Line

Dec. 9 - Pleasanton at Hi-Line

Dec. 13 - Bertrand at Hi-Line

Dec. 15 - Franklin at Hi-Line

Jan. 3 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 5 - Hi-Line at SEM

Jan. 10 - Southwest at Hi-Line

Jan. 12 - Alma at Hi-Line

Jan. 13 - Arapahoe at Hi-Line

Jan. 17 - Overton at Hi-Line

Jan. 19 - Hi-Line at Medicine Valley

Jan. 20 - Hi-Line at Loomis

Jan. 24 - Hi-Line at Amherst

Jan. 26 - Hi-Line at Axtell

Jan. 28-Feb. 4 - Hi-Line at FKC Tourney

Feb. 7 - Hi-Line at Elm Creek

Feb. 10 - South Loup at Hi-Line

Hitchcock County

Dec. 1 - Hitchcock County at Cambridge

Dec. 6-10 - Hitchcock County at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County

Dec. 19 - Southern Valley at Hitchcock County

Dec. 29-30 - Hitchcock County at Brady Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Southwest at Hitchcock County

Jan. 6 - Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 10 - Dundy County at Hitchcock County

Jan. 13 - Hitchcock County at Alma

Jan. 14 - Cody Kilgore vs. Hitchcock County at NPCC

Jan. 17 - Hitchcock County at Paxton

Jan. 21-28 - Hitchcock County at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Hitchcock County at Atwood-Rawlins County, KS

Feb. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County

Feb. 4 - Hitchcock County at Arapahoe

Feb. 7 - Chase County at Hitchcock County

Feb. 10 - Hitchcock County at Wallace

Hyannis

Dec. 1 - Creek Valley at Hyannis

Dec. 3 - Hyannis at Hemingford

Dec. 8 - Hyannis at Mullen

Dec. 10 - Hyannis at Wallace

Dec. 13 - Gordon-Rushville at Hyannis

Dec. 17 - Twin Loup at Hyannis

Dec. 17 - Twin Loup at Hyannis

Dec. 19 - Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis

Jan. 6 - Hyannis at South Platte

Jan. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County

Jan. 11 - Potter-Dix at Hyannis

Jan. 13 - Crawford at Hyannis

Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Hyannis

Jan. 19 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 20 - Arthur County at Hyannis

Jan. 21-28 - Hyannis at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 3 - Hay Springs at Hyannis

Feb. 4 - Hyannis at Leyton

Feb. 7 - Hyannis at Garden County

Feb. 11 - Potter-Dix at Hyannis

Lexington

Dec. 1 - Gothenburg at Lexington

Dec. 2 - Lexington at Ogallala

Dec. 6 - Lexington at Minden

Dec. 10 - Lexington at York

Dec. 16 - Lexington at Northwest

Dec. 17 - Schuyler at Lexington

Dec. 20 - Holdrege at Lexington

Dec. 29-30 - Lexington Holiday Tourney

Jan. 7 - Lexington at Hastings

Jan. 10 - Lexington at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 13 - North Platte at Lexington

Jan. 14 - Alliance at Lexington

Jan. 17 - Lexington at McCook

Jan. 19 - Lexington at Cozad

Jan. 23-28 - Lexington at CC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Broken Bow at Lexington

Feb. 3 - Lexington at GICC

Feb. 4 - Aurora at Lexington

Feb. 9 - Adams Central at Lexington

Feb. 14 - Seward at Lexington

Maxwell

Dec. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at Maxwell

Dec. 3 - Cozad at Maxwell

Dec. 6 - Maxwell at Hi-LIne

Dec. 8 - St. Pat’s at Maxwell

Dec. 13 - Brady at Maxwell

Dec. 16 - Maxwell at Paxton

Dec. 19-20 - Maxwell Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Arapahoe at Maxwell

Jan. 6 - Hershey at Maxwell

Jan. 7 - Maxwell at Overton

Jan. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell

Jan. 13 - Maxwell at South Loup

Jan. 14 - Cambridge at Maxwell

Jan. 17 - Maxwell at Brady

Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 21-28 - Maxwell at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Maxwell at Perkins County

Feb. 3 - Maxwell at Wallace

Feb. 7 - Sutherland at Maxwell

Feb. 9 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell

Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 2 - Wallace at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Southwest

Dec. 6-10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 15 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady

Dec. 19-20 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton Holiday Tourney

Dec. 29-30 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Cambridge Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Hi-Line at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 6 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton

Jan. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell

Jan. 13 - Arthur County at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 19 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Bertrand

Jan. 21-28 - Maywood-Hayes Center at RPAC Tourney

Feb. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Hitchcock County

Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 7 - South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Wauneta-Palisade

McCook

Dec. 2 - Chase County at McCook

Dec. 3 - McCook at Valentine

Dec. 8-10 - McCook at Topside Tip Off

Dec. 13 - Cozad at McCook

Dec. 16 - Kearney Catholic at McCook

Dec. 17 - McCook at Holdrege

Jan. 3 - Broken Bow at McCook

Jan. 6 - Gothenburg at McCook

Jan. 7 - McCook at Sidney

Jan. 13 - McCook at Hastings

Jan. 14 - Minden at McCook

Jan. 17 - Lexington at McCook

Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook

Jan. 23-28 - McCook at SWC Tourney

Feb. 3 - McCook at Ogallala

Feb. 4 - Ainsworth at McCook

Feb. 9 - McCook at Gering

Feb. 10 - McCook at Scottsbluff

Medicine Valley

Dec. 1 - Southwest at Medicine Valley

Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Paxton

Dec. 6-10 - Medicine Valley at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 15 - Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County

Dec. 16 - South Loup at Medicine Valley

Dec. 20 - Alma at Medicine Valley

Jan. 3 - Medicine Valley at Wallace

Jan. 6 - Arapahoe at Medicine Valley

Jan. 10 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 12 - Dundy County-Stratton at Medicine Valley

Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Mullen

Jan. 19 - Hi-Line at Medicine Valley

Jan. 21-28 - Medicine Valley at RPAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley

Feb. 3 - Medicine Valley at Bertrand

Feb. 9 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell

Feb. 10 - Brady at Medicine Valley

Mullen

Dec. 1 - Sutherland at Mullen

Dec. 6 - Mullen at Valentine

Dec. 8 - Hyannis at Mullen

Dec. 15 - Mullen at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 16 - Cody-Kilgore at Mullen

Dec. 19-20 - Mullen at Paxton Holiday Tourney

Jan. 6 - Brady at Mullen

Jan. 7 - Mullen at Wallace

Jan. 10 - Mullen at St. Pat’s

Jan. 12 - Mullen at Arthur County

Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Mullen

Jan. 17 - Mullen at Twin Loup

Jan. 20 - Mullen at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 21-28 - Mullen at MNAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Hershey at Mullen

Feb. 3 - South Loup at Mullen

Feb. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 9 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley

North Platte

Dec. 1-3 - North Platte Early Bird Classic

Dec. 9 - Skutt at North Platte

Dec. 10 - Elkhorn North at North Platte

Dec. 16 - North Platte at Bellevue West

Dec. 17 - Norfolk at North Platte

Dec. 22 - North Platte at Columbus

Dec. 28-30 - North Platte at Elkhorn Valley Tourney

Jan. 3 - North Platte at Kearney

Jan. 6 - North Platte at Pius X

Jan. 7 - Kearney Catholic at North Platte

Jan. 13 - North Platte at Lexington

Jan. 14 - Sidney at North Platte

Jan. 17 - Northwest at North Platte

Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook

Jan. 21 - York at North Platte

Jan. 28 - Alliance at North Platte

Feb. 3 - North Platte at Hastings

Feb. 9 - North Platte at Scottsbluff

Feb. 10 - North Platte at Gering

Feb. 18 - Burke at North Platte

NP St. Pat's

Dec. 2 - St. Pat’s at Sutherland

Dec. 3 - Bridgeport at St. Pat’s

Dec. 6 - Kearney Catholic at St. Pat’s

Dec. 8 - St. Pat’s at Maxwell

Dec. 10 - St. Pat’s at Hershey

Dec. 13 - St. Pat’s at Ogallala

Dec. 15 - Gothenburg at St. Pat’s

Dec. 20 - Elm Creek at St. Pat’s

Dec. 29-30 - St. Pat’s at Braithwait Holiday Tourney

Jan. 6 - St. Pat’s at Perkins County

Jan. 7 - St. Pat’s at Cozad

Jan. 10 - Mullen at St. Pat’s

Jan. 13 - Overton at St. Pat’s

Jan. 16-21 - St. Pat’s at SPVA Tourney

Jan. 28 - St. Pat’s at Kimball

Jan. 31 - St. Pat’s at Paxton

Feb. 3 - St. Pat’s at Chase County

Feb. 4 - Cambridge at St. Pat’s

Feb. 7 - Dundy County-Stratton at St. Pat’s

Feb. 9 - Hershey at St. Pat’s

Ogallala

Dec. 2 - Lexington at Ogallala

Dec. 3 - Ogallala at Minden

Dec. 9 - Ogallala at Holdrege

Dec. 10 - Chase County at Ogallala

Dec. 13 - St. Pat’s at Ogallala

Dec. 16 - Gering at Ogallala

Dec. 17 - Ogallala at Hershey

Dec. 29-30 - Ogallala at Louisville Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - Ogallala at Bridgeport

Jan. 6 - Cozad at Ogallala

Jan. 13 - Ogallala at Sidney

Jan. 14 - Valentine at Ogallala

Jan. 20 - Alliance at Ogallala

Jan. 21 - Ogallala at Ainsworth

Jan. 23-28 - Ogallala at SWC Tourney

Feb. 3 - McCook at Ogallala

Feb. 4 - Ogallala at Broken Bow

Feb. 7 - Ogallala at Gothenburg

Feb. 10 - Mitchell at Ogallala

Paxton

Dec. 1 - Anselmo-Merna vs. Paxton, NPCC

Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Paxton

Dec. 9 - Paxton at Brady

Dec. 10 - Paxton at Potter-Dix

Dec. 13 - Perkins County at Paxton

Dec. 15 - South Platte at Paxton

Dec. 16 - Maxwell at Paxton

Dec. 19-20 - Paxton Holiday Tourney

Jan. 6 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton

Jan. 12 - Paxton at Creek Valley

Jan. 13 - Paxton at Wallace

Jan. 17 - Hitchcock County at Paxton

Jan. 19 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 21-28 - Paxton at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - St. Pat’s at Paxton

Feb. 3 - Paxton at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 7 - Hershey at Paxton

Feb. 9 - Paxton at Sutherland

Perkins County

Dec. 1 - Perkins County at Hershey

Dec. 2 - Bridgeport at Perkins County

Dec. 6 - Haxtun, CO at Perkins County

Dec. 9 - Perkins County at Kimball

Dec. 13 - Perkins County at Paxton

Dec. 17 - Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 29-30 - Perkins County Holiday Tourney

Jan.. 3 - Potter-Dix at Perkins County

Jan. 6 - St. Pat’s at Perkins County

Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Sutherland

Jan. 12 - Perkins County at Chase County

Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Perkins County

Jan. 17-21 - Perkins County at SPVA Tourney

Jan. 24 - Perkins County at Holyoke, CO

Jan. 26 - Sedgwick County, CO at Perkins County

Jan. 31 - Maxwell at Perkins County

Feb. 2 - Perkins County at Akron

Feb. 7 - Perkins County at Bayard

Sandhills Valley

Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 3 - Franklin at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 8 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 16 - Twin Loup at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 17- Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 19-20 - Sandhills Valley at Maxwell Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - SEM at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 7 - Sandhills Valley at Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 10 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley at Hyannis

Jan. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Arthur County

Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 21-28 - Sandhills Valley at MNAC Tourney

Jan. 31 - Sandhills Valley at Kearney Catholic

Feb. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Brady

Feb. 3 - Paxton at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 7 - Cozad at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 9 - Mullen at Sandhills Valley

Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at Maxwell

Dec. 3 - Sandhills/Thedford at Twin Loup

Dec. 8 - Wallace at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 10 - North Central at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 17 - SEM at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 20 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 29-30 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ravenna Tourney

Jan. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup

Jan. 6 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland

Jan. 12 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 19 - Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 21-28 - Sandhills/Thedford at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 2 - Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 3 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth

Feb. 7 - Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 9 - Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County

Feb. 10 - Cody-Kilgore at Sandhills/Thedford

South Loup

Dec. 2 - Twin Loup at South Loup

Dec. 3 - Amherst at South Loup

Dec. 9 -South Loup at Cambridge

Dec. 10 - South Loup at Pleasanton

Dec. 13 - SEM at South Loup

Dec. 16 - South Loup at Medicine Valley

Dec. 19-20 - South Loup at Maxwell Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - South Loup at Hershey

Jan. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup

Jan. 7 - Bertrand at South Loup

Jan. 13 - Maxwell at South Loup

Jan. 14 - Brady at South Loup

Jan. 17 - Arcadia/Loup City at South Loup

Jan. 19 - Ansley-Litchfield at South Loup

Jan. 21-28 - South Loup at MNAC Tourney

Feb. 3 - South Loup at Mullen

Feb. 4 - South Loup at Southern Valley

Feb. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at South Loup

Feb. 10 - South Loup at Hi-Line

South Platte

Dec. 1 - South Platte at Arthur County

Dec. 2 - Minatare at South Platte

Dec. 6 - Sedgwick County, CO at South Platte

Dec. 9 - South Platte at Leyton

Dec. 10 - Wilcox-Hildreth at South Platte

Dec. 15 - South Platte at Paxton

Dec. 16 - Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte

Dec. 29-30 - South Platte at Perkins County Holiday Tourney

Jan. 3 - South Platte at Kimball

Jan. 6 - Hyannis at South Platte

Jan. 7 - South Platte at Potter-Dix

Jan. 12 - Wallace at South Platte

Jan. 13 - South Platte at Banner County

Jan. 16-21 - South Platte at MAC Tourney

Jan. 24 - Bayard at South Platte

Jan. 26 - South Platte at Garden County

Feb. 3 - Arthur County at South Platte

Feb. 7 - South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 10 - Creek Valley at South Platte

Southwest

Dec. 1 - Southwest at Medicine Valley

Dec. 3 - Maywood-Hayes Center at Southwest

Dec. 6-10 - Southwest at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 13 - Alma at Southwest

Dec. 16 - Arapahoe at Southwest

Dec. 20 - Southwest at Southern Valley

Jan. 3 - Southwest at Hitchcock County

Jan. 6 - Southwest at Cambridge

Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest

Jan. 10 - Southwest at Hi-Line

Jan. 13 - Southwest at Bertrand

Jan. 17 - Loomis at Southwest

Jan. 21-28 - Southwest at RPAC Tourney

Feb. 7 - Wallace at Southwest

Feb. 10 - Axtell at Southwest

Sutherland

Dec. 1 - Sutherland at Mullen

Dec. 2 - St. Pat’s at Sutherland

Dec. 6 - Brady at Sutherland

Dec. 8 - Sutherland at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 10 - Bridgeport at Sutherland

Dec. 13 - Sutherland at Chase County

Dec. 15 Wallace at Sutherland

Jan. 6 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland

Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Sutherland

Jan. 10 - Sutherland at Hershey

Jan. 13 - Sutherland at Cambridge

Jan. 17-21 - Sutherland at SPVA Tourney

Jan. 24 - Sutherland at Creek Valley

Jan. 26 - Kimball at Sutherland

Jan. 31 - Garden County at Sutherland

Feb. 3 - Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 7 - Sutherland at Maxwell

Feb. 9 - Paxton at Sutherland

Wallace

Dec. 1 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace

Dec. 2 - Wallace at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 8 - Wallace at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 10 - Hyannis at Wallace

Dec. 15 - Wallace at Sutherland

Dec. 29-30 - Wallace at Perkins County

Jan. 3 - Medicine Valley at Wallace

Jan. 6 - Wallace at Arthur County

Jan. 7 - Mullen at Wallace

Jan. 12 - Wallace at South Platte

Jan. 13 -Paxton at Wallace

Jan. 17 - Wallace at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 21-28 - Wallace at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 31- Brady at Wallace

Feb. 3 - Maxwell at Wallace

Feb. 7 - Wallace at Southwest

Feb. 10 - Hitchcock County at Wallace

Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 1 - Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace

Dec. 2 - Cambridge at Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 6-10 - Wauneta-Palisade at Cattle Trail Tourney

Dec. 16 - Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte

Dec. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 29-30 - Wauneta-Palisade at Braithwait Holiday Tourney, Arapahoe

Jan. 6 - Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest

Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Perkins County

Jan. 14 - Garden County at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 19 - Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 21-28 - Wauneta-Palisade at RPAC Touney

Feb. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley

Feb. 3 - Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 9 - Wauneta-Palisade at Bird City-Cheylin, KS

Feb. 10 - Maywood-Hayes Center

Swimming

McCook

Dec. 3 - McCook at Hastings Invite

Dec. 9 - McCook Invite

Dec. 15 -McCook Tri

Jan. 6 - McCook at Kearney Invite

Jan. 7 - McCook at Kearney Invite

Jan. 13 - McCook at Lincoln Invite

Jan. 14 -McCook at Lincoln Invite

Jan. 20 - McCook Tri

Jan. 26 - McCook at North Platte Dual

Feb. 3 - McCook Tri

Feb. 4 - McCook at Kearney Invite

Feb. 10 - McCook at Hastings Invite

Feb. 11 - McCook at Hastings Invite

North Platte

Dec. 3 - North Platte at Hastings Invite

Dec. 9 - North Platte at McCook Invite

Dec. 15 - North Platte at McCook Tri

Jan. 6 - North Platte at Kearney Invite

Jan. 7 - North Platte at Kearney Invite

Jan. 10 - North Platte at Lincoln Northwest Invite

Jan. 14 - North Platte at Lincoln High Invite

Jan. 20 - North Platte at McCook Tri

Jan. 26 - McCook at North Platte Dual

Feb. 3 - North Platte at McCook Tri

Feb. 10 - North Platte at Hastings Invite

Feb. 11 - North Platte at Hastings Invite

BOYS WRESTLING

Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 3 - Anselmo-Merna at Mullen Invite

Dec. 9 - Anselmo-Merna at Twin Loup Invite

Dec. 10 - Anselmo-Merna Invite

Dec. 15 - Anselmo-Merna at Maxwell Tri

Dec. 17 - Anselmo-Merna at Sutherland Invite

Dec. 20 - West Holt at Anselmo-Merna Dual

Dec. 3 - Anselmo-Merna Tri

Dec. 6 - Anselmo-Merna at Twin Loup Tri

Dec. 8 - Anselmo-Merna at Amherst Invite

Dec. 14 - Anselmo-Merna at SEM Invite

Dec. 15 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford Invite

Dec. 22 - Anselmo-Merna at Neligh-Oakdale Invite

Dec. 28 - Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley Invite

Jan. 3 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford Tri

Jan. 5 - Anselmo-Merna Tri

Jan. 7 - Anselmo-Merna at Amherst Invite

Jan. 13 - Anselmo-Merna at SEM Invite

Jan. 14 - Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford Invite

Jan. 21 - Anselmo-Merna at Neligh-Oakdale Invite

Jan. 27 - Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley Invite

Feb. 4 - Anselmo-Merna at Duals Championship

Brady

Dec 4 - Mullen

Dec 10 - North Platte St. Pats

Dec 17 - Sutherland

Dec 18 - Cambridge

Jan 4 - Brady

Jan 7 - Dundy County

Jan 13 - Brady

Jan 14 - Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan 21 - South Loup

Jan 28 - Medicine Valley

Jan 29 - Ainsworth

Feb 1 - MNAC Tournament

Feb 5 - Southwest

Broken Bow

Dec. 1 - Broken Bow at Wood River Tri

Dec. 3 - Broken Bow Invite

Dec. 8 - Broken Bow at North Platte Dual

Dec. 10 - Broken Bow at Holdrege Invite

Dec. 16 - Broken Bow at Valentine Invite

Dec. 17 - Broken Bow at Valentine Invite

Dec. 30 - Broken Bow at Wood River Invite

Jan. 6 - Broken Bow at Malcolm Dual

Jan. 7 - Broken Bow at Aquinas Invite

Jan. 12 - Broken Bow at Gothenburg Tri

Jan. 14 - Broken Bow at Gothenburg Invite

Jan. 19 - Broken Bow at Ord Dual

Jan. 20 - Broken Bow at UNK Duals

Jan. 26 - Ogallala at Broken Bow Dual

Jan. 27 - Broken Bow at Ord Invite

Feb. 2 Broken Bow at SWC Invite

Chase County

Dec. 1 - Chase County at Garden County Tri

Dec. 3 - Chase County at Broken Bow Invite

Dec. 9 - Chase County at Southern Valley Invite

Dec. 17 - Chase County at Bridgeport Invite

Jan. 7 - Chase County at Garden County Invite

Jan. 13 - Chase County Quad

Jan. 14 - Chase County Invite

Jan. 19 - Chase County at Hitchcock County Quad

Jan. 20 - Chase County at Hemingford Invite

Jan. 21 - Chase County at Chadron Invite

Jan. 27 - Chase County at Medicine Valley Invite

Feb. 2 - Chase County at Bridgeport Invite

Cozad

Dec. 2 - Mitchell at Cozad Dual

Dec. 3 - Cozad Invite

Dec. 8 - Cozad at McCook Invite

Dec. 9 - Cozad at Colby, Invite

Dec. 10 - Cozad at Colby, KS Invite

Dec. 13 - Holdrege at Cozad

Dec. 16 - Cozad at Valentine Invite

Dec. 17 - Cozad at Valentine Invite

Jan. 7 - Cozad at Norton, KS Invite

Jan. 12 - Cozad at Lexington

Jan. 13 - Cozad at Minden Invite

Jan. 17 - Gothenburg at Cozad

Jan. 21 - Cozad at Lexington

Jan. 28 - Cozad at Raymond Central Invite

Feb. 2 - Cozad at Broken Bow Invite

Gothenburg

Dec. 1 - Hershey at Gothenburg

Dec. 2 - Sidney at Gothenburg

Dec. 3 - Gothenburg at Cozad Invite

Dec. 9 - Gothenburg at Wood River Invite

Dec. 15 - Minden at Gothenburg

Dec. 16 - Gothenburg at Valentine Invite

Dec. 17 - Gothenburg at Valentine Invite

Jan. 7 - Gothenburg at Ogallala Invite

Jan. 12 - Gothenburg Tri

Jan. 14 - Gothenburg Invite

Jan. 17 - Gothenburg at Cozad

Jan. 19 - Holdrege at Gothenburg

Jan. 21 - Gothenburg at Lexington Invite

Jan. 27 - Gothenburg at McCook Invite

Feb. 2 - Gothenburg at SWC Invite

Hershey

Dec. 1 - Hershey at Gothenburg

Dec. 2 - Hershey at Ravenna Invite

Dec. 3 - Hershey at Mullen Invite

Dec. 9 - Hershey at Wood River Invite

Dec. 16 - Hershey at Valentine Invite

Dec. 17 - Hershey at Valentine Invite

Dec. 20 - Hershey at Southwest Tri

Dec. 30 - Hershey at Ord Invite

Jan. 3 - Hershey at Holdrege

Jan. 7 - Hershey at Central City Invite

Jan. 12 - Hershey Double Dual

Jan. 14 - Hershey at Chase County Invite\

Jan. 19 - Hershey at Blue Hill

Jan. 20 - Hershey Invite

Jan. 27 - Hershey at Ord Invite

Feb. 2 - Hershey at Bridgeport Invite

Hi-Line

Dec. 2 - Hi-Line Invite

Dec. 9 Hi-Line at St. Pat’s Invite

Dec. 15 - Hi-Line at Maxwell Tri

Dec. 16 - Hi-Line at Burwell Duals

Jan. 5 - Hi-Line at Axtell Tri

Jan. 7 - Hi-Line at Amherst Invite

Jan. 13 - Hi-Line at Elm Creek Invite

Jan. 19 - Hi-Line Invite

Jan. 20 - Hi-Line at South Loup Invite

Jan. 27 - Hi-Line at Central Valley Invite

Jan. 28 - Hi-Line at Arapahoe Invite

Feb. 2 - Hi-Line at FKC Invite

Hitchcock County

Dec. 3 - Hitchcock County at Mullen Invite

Dec. 9 - Hitchcock County at Southern Valley

Dec. 16 - Hitchcock County at Burwell Dual

Dec. 17 - Hitchcock County at Sutherland Invite

Dec. 20 - Hitchcock County at Southwest Tri

Dec. 29 - Hitchcock County at Pleasanton Quad

Dec. 30 - Hitchcock County at Pleasanton Invite

Jan. 7 - Hitchcock County at Franklin

Jan. 19 - Hitchcock County Quad

Jan. 20 - Hitchcock County at RPAC Invite

Jan. 27 - Hitchcock County at Medicine Valley Invite

Jan. 28 - Hitchcock County at Arapahoe

Feb. 3 - Hitchcock County at Southwest

Lexington

Dec. 2 - Plattsmouth at Lexington

Dec. 3 - Lexington at Cozad Invite

Dec. 8 - Lexington at Northwest Dual

Dec. 9 - Lexington at Colby, KS Duals

Dec. 10 - Lexington at Colby, KS Duals

Dec. 15 - Lexington at Adams Central Dual

Dec. 16 - Lexington at Valentine Invite

Dec. 17 - Lexington at Valentine Invite

Jan. 5 - Lexington at Amherst Dual

Jan. 7 - Lexington at Beatrice Invite

Jan. 12 - Cozad at Lexington Dual

Jan. 14 - Lexington at Schuyler Central Invite

Jan. 20 - Scott City, KS at Lexington Dual

Jan. 21 - Lexington Invite

Jan. 28 - Lexington at Central Conference, Seward

Feb. 3 - Lexington at Adams Central Invite

Maxwell

Dec. 1 - Maxwell at Alma Invite

Dec. 2 - Maxwell at Hi-Line Invite

Dec. 8 - Maxwell at Hershey Invite

Dec. 15 - Maxwell Tri

Dec. 17 - Maxwell at Sutherland Dual

Jan. 5 - Maxwell at North Platte Invite

Jan. 6 - Maxwell at Dundy County-Stratton Invite

Jan. 12 - Maxwell at Mullen Tri

Jan. 13 - Maxwell at SEM Invite

Jan. 19 - Maxwell at Sandhills Valley Tri

Jan. 20 - Maxwell at RPAC Tourney

Jan. 28 - Maxwell at Red Cloud Invite

McCook

Dec. 3 - McCook at Cozad Invite

Dec. 8 - Cozad at McCook Dual

Dec. 10 - McCook at Holdrege Invite

Dec. 16 - McCook at Valentine Invite

Dec. 17 - McCook at Valentine Invite

Dec. 21 - McCook at Ogallala Tri

Dec. 30 - McCook at North Platte Invite

Jan. 7 - McCook at Beatrice Invite

Jan. 12 - McCook at Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS Invite

Jan. 14 - McCook at Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS Invite

Jan. 17 - McCook at Hastings Dual

Jan. 21 - McCook at Lexington Invite

Jan. 26 - Colby, KS at McCook Dual

Jan. 27 - McCook Invite

Feb. 2 - McCook at SWC, Broken Bow

Medicine Valley

Dec. 2 - Medicine Valley at Hi-Line Invite

Dec. 3 - Medicine Valley at Mullen Invite

Dec. 9 - Medicine Valley at Southern Valley Invite

Dec. 17 - Medicine Valley at Sutherland Invite

Jan. 6 - Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton Invite

Jan. 7 - Medicine Valley at Amherst Invite

Jan. 14 - Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley Invite

Jan. 19 - Medicine Valley at Maxwell Tri

Jan. 20 - Medicine Valley at RPAC Invite, Southwest

Jan. 26 - Medicine Valley Tri

Jan. 27 - Medicine Valley Invite

Feb. 3 - Medicine Valley at Southwest Invite

North Platte

Dec. 2 - Gering at North Platte Dual

Dec. 3 - North Platte at Kearney Invite

Dec. 8 - Broken Bow at North Platte Dual

Dec. 9 - North Platte at North Star Dual

Dec. 10 - North Platte at Bellevue East Invite

Dec. 13 - Grand Island at North Platte Dual

Dec. 16 - North Platte at Greeley, CO Invite

Dec. 17 - North Platte at Greeley, CO Invite

Dec. 22 - North Platte at Scottsbluff Dual

Dec. 30 - North Platte Invite

Jan. 7 - North Platte at Norton Community, KS Invite

Jan. 12 - North Platte at Kearney Dual

Jan. 13 - North Platte at Kelly Walsh Invite. Casper, WY

Jan. 14 - North Platte at Kelly Walsh Invite, Casper, WY

Jan. 19 - Northwest at North Platte

Jan. 21 - North Platte at Lexington Invite

Jan. 26 - Mullard West at North Platte Dual

Jan. 27 - North Platte at McCook Invite

Feb. 4 - North Platte at UNK State Duals

Ogallala

Dec. 2 - Alliance at Ogallala

Dec. 3 - Ogallala at Cozad

Dec. 9 - Ogallala at Cheyenne East Invite

Dec. 10 - Ogallala at Cheyenne Central Invite

Dec. 17 - Ogallala at Sidney Invite

Dec. 21 - Ogallala Tri

Jan. 5 - Gering at Ogallala Dual

Jan. 7 - Ogallala Invite

Jan. 10 - Ogallala at Scottsbluff Dual

Jan. 13 - Chadron at Ogallala Duals

Jan. 14 - Ogallala at Northwest Invite

Jan. 19 - Wray, CO at Ogallala

Jan. 20 - Ogallala at Chadron Invite

Jan. 21 - Ogallala at Chadron Invite

Jan. 26 - Ogallala at Broken Bow Dual

Jan. 27 - Ogallala at McCook Invite

Feb. 2 - Ogallala at SWC Invite

Perkins County

Dec. 2 - Perkins County at Hi-Line Invite

Dec. 3 - Perkins County at Broken Bow Invite

Dec. 9 - Perkins County at Southern Valley Invite

Dec, 17 - Perkins County at Sutherland Invite

Dec. 30 - Perkins County at Pleasanton Invite

Jan. 5 - Perkins County Tri

Jan. 7 - Perkins County at Garden County Invite

Jan. 14 - Perkins County at Chase County Invite

Jan. 21 - Perkins County at Chadron Invite

Jan. 27 - Perkins County at Medicine Valley Invite

Feb. 2 - Perkins County at SPVA Invite, Bridgeport

Sandhills Valley

Dec. 2 - Sandhills Valley at Hi-Line Invite

Dec. 3 - Sandhills Valley at Mullen Invite

Dec. 9 - Sandhills Valley at Twin Loup Invite

Dec. 13 - Sandhills Valley at Axtell Invite

Dec. 17 - Sandhills Valley at Cambridge

Jan. 5 - Sandhills Valley at Franklin Invite

Jan. 14 - Sandhills Valley Invite

Jan. 19 - Sandhills Valley at Maxwell Invite

Jan. 27 - Sandhills Valley at Medicine Valley Invite

Feb. 4 - Sandhills Valley at Southwest Invite

Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at Mullen Invite

Dec. 11 - Sandhills/Thedford at Southern Valley Invite

Dec. 12 - Sandhills/Thedford at Anselmo-Merna Invite

Dec. 19 - Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland Invite

Jan. 2 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup Tri

Jan. 7 - Sandhills/Thedford at Overton Tri

Jan. 15 - Southwest at Sandhills/Thedford Dual

Jan. 16 - Sandhills/Thedford Invite

Jan. 22 - Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup Invite

Jan. 29 - Sandhills/Thedford at Ord Invite

Jan. 30 - Sandhills/Thedford at Doniphan-Trumbull

Feb. 5 - Sandhills/Thedford at MNAC Invite

South Loup

Dec. 3 - South Loup at Broken Bow Invite

Dec. 9 - South Loup at Twin Loup Invite

Dec. 10 - South Loup at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 16 - South Loup Invite

Jan. 2 - South Loup Tri

Jan. 5 South Loup at Sandhills Valley Tri

Jan. 7 South Loup at Amherst Invite

South Platte

Dec. 3 - South Platte at Mullen Invite

Dec. 10 - South Platte at Gordon-Rushville Invite

Dec. 17 - South Platte at Sutherland Invite

Jan. 7 - South Platte at Garden County Invite

Jan. 14 - South Platte at Chase County Invite

Jan. 20 - South Platte at Hemingford Invite

Jan. 27 - South Platte at Medicine Valley Invite

Feb. 2 - South Platte at MAC Invite

Southwest

Dec. 1 - Southwest Dual

Dec. 3 - Southwest at Mullen Invite

Dec. 6 - Southwest at Overton Dual

Dec. 10 - Southwest at Osceola

Dec. 13 - Southwest at Axtell Invite

Dec. 17 - Southwest at Cambridge Invite

Dec. 20 - Southwest Tri

Jan. 7 - Southwest at Amherst

Jan. 14 - Southwest at Chase County Invite

Jan. 27 - Southwest at Medicine Valley Invite

Jan. 3 - Southwest Invite

Sutherland

Dec. 2 - Sutherland at ?

Dec. 9 - Sutherland at Southern Valley Invite

Dec. 16 - Sutherland at ?

Dec. 17 - Sutherland Tri

Jan. 6 - Sutherland at ?

Jan. 7 - Sutherland at ?

Jan. 12 - Sutherland at ?

Jan. 13 - Sutherland at ?

Jan. 14 - Sutherland at ?

Jan. 19 - Sutherland at ? Quad

Jan. 20 - Sutherland at ?

Jan. 27 - Sutherland at ?

Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 2 - Wauneta-Palisade at Hi-Line Invite

Dec. 3 - Wauneta-Palisade at Mullen Invite

Dec. 9 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southern Valley Invite

Jan. 6 - Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy County-Stratton Invite

Jan. 7 - Wauneta-Palisade at Garden County Invite

Jan. 13 - Wauneta-Palisade at Chase County Tri

Jan. 14 - Wauneta-Palisade at Chase County

Jan. 19 - Wauneta-Palisade ?

Jan. 20 - Wauneta-Palisade at RPAC Invite

Jan. 26 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley Dual

Jan. 27 - Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley Invite

Feb. 3 - Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest Invite

