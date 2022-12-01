120322-npt-spo-scores

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte 56-39
Hershey def. Perkins County 94-61
Gothenburg def. Lexington 54-13
Southwest def. Medicine Valley 48-35
Cambridge def. Hitchcock County 49-33
South Platte def. Arthur County 45-25
Paxton def. Anselmo-Merna 50-43
Broken Bow def. Arcadia-Loup City 69-21
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line 47-33
Mullen def. Sutherland 45-27
Wauneta-Palisade def Wallace 56-38
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Mullen def. Sutherland 50-7
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte 68-47
Cambridge def. Hitchcock County 43-36
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Wallace 0-0
Southwest def. Medicine Valley 70-57
Paxton def. Anselmo-Merna 61-29
South Platte def. Arthur County 46-43
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth 70-38
Perkins County def. Hershey 63-42
Gothenburg def. Lexington 58-43
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Wood River Tri
Broken Bow def. Wood River 72-9
Broken Bow def. Arcadia/Loup City 80-0
Alma Duals results
Results
1, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, St. Pat`s. 3, Maxwell. 4. Alma. 5, Dundy County Stratton. 6, Kenesaw.
Garden County Tri
1, Chase County. 2, Bridgeport. 3, Garden County.
Gothenburg def. Hershey 66-5
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Team results
1, North Platte, 147. 2, Chadron, 105. 3, Mitchell, 81. 4, Gering, 58. 5, Gordon-Rushville, 43. 6, Hemingford, 38. 7, Sidney, 24. 8, Bayard, 22. 9, Hay Springs, 14. 10, South Platte, 9.
North Platte results
110 - 2, Ceann McIntosh, NP.
115 - 2, Brooklyn Brown, NP. 3, Monica Charging Elk, NP.
120 - 3, Savanna Grove, NP. 4, Jade Stockton, NP.
130 - 1, Zarah Blaesi, NP. 3, Suubi Alexander, NP.
135 - 3, Arlo Rariden, NP.
140 - 3, Hayleigh Toelle, NP. 4, Annalisia Toelle, NP.
145 - 2, Afia Hunt, NP.
155 - 1, Cheanne McGehee, NP. 2, Jaycee Hampton, NP.