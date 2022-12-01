120322-npt-spo-scores

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte 56-39

Hershey def. Perkins County 94-61

Gothenburg def. Lexington 54-13

Southwest def. Medicine Valley 48-35

Cambridge def. Hitchcock County 49-33

South Platte def. Arthur County 45-25

Paxton def. Anselmo-Merna 50-43

Broken Bow def. Arcadia-Loup City 69-21

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line 47-33

Mullen def. Sutherland 45-27

Wauneta-Palisade def Wallace 56-38

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Mullen def. Sutherland 50-7

Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte 68-47

Cambridge def. Hitchcock County 43-36

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Wallace 0-0

Southwest def. Medicine Valley 70-57

Paxton def. Anselmo-Merna 61-29

South Platte def. Arthur County 46-43

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth 70-38

Perkins County def. Hershey 63-42

Gothenburg def. Lexington 58-43

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Wood River Tri

Broken Bow def. Wood River 72-9

Broken Bow def. Arcadia/Loup City 80-0

Alma Duals results

Results

1, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, St. Pat`s. 3, Maxwell. 4. Alma. 5, Dundy County Stratton. 6, Kenesaw.

Garden County Tri

1, Chase County. 2, Bridgeport. 3, Garden County.

Gothenburg def. Hershey 66-5

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Team results

1, North Platte, 147. 2, Chadron, 105. 3, Mitchell, 81. 4, Gering, 58. 5, Gordon-Rushville, 43. 6, Hemingford, 38. 7, Sidney, 24. 8, Bayard, 22. 9, Hay Springs, 14. 10, South Platte, 9.

North Platte results

110 - 2, Ceann McIntosh, NP.

115 - 2, Brooklyn Brown, NP. 3, Monica Charging Elk, NP.

120 - 3, Savanna Grove, NP. 4, Jade Stockton, NP.

130 - 1, Zarah Blaesi, NP. 3, Suubi Alexander, NP.

135 - 3, Arlo Rariden, NP.

140 - 3, Hayleigh Toelle, NP. 4, Annalisia Toelle, NP.

145 - 2, Afia Hunt, NP.

155 - 1, Cheanne McGehee, NP. 2, Jaycee Hampton, NP.

