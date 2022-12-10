121122-npt-spo- scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bridgeport def. Sutherland 67-23
Ogallala def. Chase County 47-29
Garden County def. Crawford 55-42
Elkhorn North def. North Platte 75-18
Wallace def. Hyannis 44-28
York def. Lexington 52-5
Hershey def. St. Pat’s 49-42
Paxton def. Potter-Dix 52-31
Pleasanton def. South Loup 47-29
Minden def. Broken Bow 50-45
Valentine def. Cozad 38-33
Sandhills/Thedford def. North Central 51-45
Cattle Trail Tourney
People are also reading…
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest 48-35
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton 35-16
Goodland Tourney
McCook def. Ulysses 58-26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ogallala def. Chase County 92-32
North Platte def. Elkhorn North 55-51
Hyannis def. Wallace 51-40
York def. Lexington 84-41
Paxton def. Potter-Dix 53-36
Cozad def. Valentine 49-28
Bridgeport def. Sutherland 72-29
North Central def. Sandhills/Thedford 44-39
St. Pat’s def. Hershey 57-30
Minden def. Broken Bow 49-39
Cattle Trail Tourney
Champion
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton 52-42
Medicine Valley def. Decatur Community 56-16
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade 58-33
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe 58-27
Goodland Tourney
McCook def. Larkin 56-44