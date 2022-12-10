 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

121122-npt-spo- scores

  • 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bridgeport def. Sutherland 67-23

Ogallala def. Chase County 47-29

Garden County def. Crawford 55-42

Elkhorn North def. North Platte 75-18

Wallace def. Hyannis 44-28

York def. Lexington 52-5

Hershey def. St. Pat’s 49-42

Paxton def. Potter-Dix 52-31

Pleasanton def. South Loup 47-29

Minden def. Broken Bow 50-45

Valentine def. Cozad 38-33

Sandhills/Thedford def. North Central 51-45

Cattle Trail Tourney

People are also reading…

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest 48-35

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton 35-16

Goodland Tourney

McCook def. Ulysses 58-26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ogallala def. Chase County 92-32

North Platte def. Elkhorn North 55-51

Hyannis def. Wallace 51-40

York def. Lexington 84-41

Paxton def. Potter-Dix 53-36

Cozad def. Valentine 49-28

Bridgeport def. Sutherland 72-29

North Central def. Sandhills/Thedford 44-39

St. Pat’s def. Hershey 57-30

Minden def. Broken Bow 49-39

Cattle Trail Tourney

Champion

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton 52-42

Medicine Valley def. Decatur Community 56-16

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade 58-33

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe 58-27

Goodland Tourney

McCook def. Larkin 56-44

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News