2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $115,000

A 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home w/some big ticket items done. This home sits on a corner lot and has a fenced in back yard along with a double carport. Main level has large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, full tiled bath, office, kitchen with lots of storage and laundry just off kitchen. Basement is great for storage or could be finished for more living space. Updates include: new roof and doors in 2019, new hot water heater in 2017, new Bristol windows in 2018. Won't last long.