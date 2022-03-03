A lovely cottage style 2 Bed 1 bath home great location! Close to multiple schools and just a few blocks from downtown. Walk into an open dining/living area. An L shaped kitchen is just off dining with newer stove and hanging microwave. The handicap accessible bath lays between the kitchen, master and addition bed. The addition bed housed laundry for the previous occupants but can be moved back to the basement fairly easily. Upgraded composite deck boards with a handi-ramp and 1 stall detached garage!
2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $69,900
