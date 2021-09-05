 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lewellen - $199,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lewellen - $199,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Lewellen - $199,000

This property offers a lake view for miles and room to grow. The cabin is located on a hilltop on deeded land. The property is sitting on 1 acre and includes a cabin with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, storm cellar and a detached drive through garage. Give Christy a call to see this cabin, 24 hours notice is needed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
Crime

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News