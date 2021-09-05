This property offers a lake view for miles and room to grow. The cabin is located on a hilltop on deeded land. The property is sitting on 1 acre and includes a cabin with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, storm cellar and a detached drive through garage. Give Christy a call to see this cabin, 24 hours notice is needed.
2 Bedroom Home in Lewellen - $199,000
- Updated
Sgt. Dale Matuszczak of the North Platte Police Department said the man was “breathing, conscious and able to talk with EMS” before he was transported.
The woman told a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy that she and her husband had argued Wednesday afternoon at their Sutherland residence, mostly about financial issues.
An arrest affidavit says former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen charged 76 “personal transactions” totaling $2,500 to a county credit card over an 18-month period, starting about six months after she was appointed to her position in July 2019.
In a 2019 survey by Communities for Kids North Platte, 68% of day care workers said competitive wages and benefits were the top issue. In North Platte, Diane Livingston said entry-level hourly wages are in the $9 to $10 range with no benefits.
According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.
The staff members were recognized at the Backyard BBQ on Aug. 27.
“Drug-related crimes strangle communities in rural Nebraska. The CODE Task Force will continue to work to stop the violence, get drugs and weapons off the streets, and seek justice for those living in the communities they serve.”
- Updated
Calls to hospitals from Lincoln to North Platte, from Omaha to Topeka, ended with the same response: we don't have a bed in our ICU. "Worse, Mark was one of my very best friends," Dr. Michael Zaruba said.
Five federal arrest warrants and seven state warrants were executed by the Omaha division of the FBI and a task force that includes the Nebraska State Patrol and local agencies.
“I come from a military family,” said Monica Cooper, a Navy veteran. “Three sisters out of four were military and I have three brothers out of five who were military.”