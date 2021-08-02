This property offers a lake view for miles and room to grow. The cabin is located on a hilltop on deeded land. The property is sitting on 1 acre and includes a cabin with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, storm cellar and a detached drive through garage. Give Christy a call to see this cabin, 24 hours notice is needed.
2 Bedroom Home in Lewellen - $215,000
A Target store "is our No. 1 goal" said Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works, and other likely candidates include TJ Maxx and HomeGoods.
'Would you cut your hair for a thousand dollars?': 16-year-old gives up mullet during Lincoln County Fair auction
“I told the auctioneer I would. And so I have no mullet," said 16-year-old Jordan Buoy.
The County Board will hold an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss Franzen’s situation, said board Chairman Kent Weems and County Clerk Becky Rossell.
Aedan Strauss, then a 17-year-old Lincoln East student, was life-flighted to a hospital in Kearney on Dec. 7, 2019, after the fall during a performance at North Platte High School.
The nine-member panel voted 6-0, with three members absent, to recommend approval of a conditional use permit at the council’s Aug. 17 meeting.
When the Journal Star wrote about the effort in 2014, Newport had raised $117,000. Then their total grew by nearly $70,000, much of that from strangers who read the story.
Nebraska Public Power District is warning its customers against a new scam in which people pose as NPPD employees demanding payments.
Both of Troop D's K-9 units are dual-purpose police dogs, trained in narcotics detection and patrol work. The patrol has eight other dual-purpose K-9 units across the state and one explosive detector/patrol dog.
Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen resigned Friday before an emergency meeting of county commissioners.
Dr. Tamara Hlavaty, who practiced medicine in North Platte died on July 26 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, following a stroke.