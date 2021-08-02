 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lewellen - $215,000

This property offers a lake view for miles and room to grow. The cabin is located on a hilltop on deeded land. The property is sitting on 1 acre and includes a cabin with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, storm cellar and a detached drive through garage. Give Christy a call to see this cabin, 24 hours notice is needed.

