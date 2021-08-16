Check out this 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Merna on a corner lot. Big ticket items have been done to this home such as a newer roof and heating unit along with new garage door opener. Everything is on one level with this home including the laundry just off the kitchen. One of the bedrooms has a 3/4 bath with shower. There is an area for a breakfast nook or sunroom and a big back enclosed porch with access to the basement. Exterior has vinyl siding and back yard is fenced in.
2 Bedroom Home in Merna - $69,900
