TJ Scott, M: 402-996-0001, scottreservices@gmail.com, www.ScottRealEstateOmaha.com - Back on the Market as of 08/04/2021. Welcome home to this beautifully maintained all brick ranch, 2 bed / 2 bath home. Only 1 step entry makes this home easy accessibility. The large master bedroom features a master bath, and spacious walk-in closet with a window for natural light! You will find lots of storage in the kitchen with large pantry/laundry room with sink, and a bonus utility room 8'6 x 10' which could be converted into 3rd bedroom. The family room has a beautiful brick fireplace with a remote gas log fireplace. Walkout from the family room to the covered patio and enjoy the fully fenced backyard, with natural gas grill hookup and easily maintained yard with underground sprinkler system. The 2 car detached garage offers extra storage with built in cabinets. Don't wait to make this beautiful home yours! Agent is related to sellers, all measurements are Approximate.
2 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $179,500
It wasn’t the evening’s only QGF agenda item for the council, which also committed $200,000 a year over 10 years to help gain state matching funds for the proposed industrial “rail park” on the east edge of Hershey.
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District Board approves bid for tubes to fight shoreline erosion
Infrastructure Alternatives Inc. of Rockford, Michigan, will install the tubes under an $189,500 bid approved Monday by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board.
The decades-long quest for the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women's volleyball team ended Sunday when the Americans finally broke through with a sweep of Brazil.
The secret to Chancey Cornelius's long life: “Keeping busy.”
I was confronted by a fellow senator this session about a change of mind I’d made on an issue. I explained that after examining the facts and …
Restored Union Pacific No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, was about to roll through the world’s largest rail yard on Rail Days’ opening afternoon.
Lincoln County sheriff's deputies make two arrests in connection to vandalism at Indian Meadows Golf Course
Nine golf carts suffered various amounts of damage, as did the course itself, according to the Facebook post. Preliminary repair costs could be as high as $50,000, it said.
'Would you cut your hair for a thousand dollars?': 16-year-old gives up mullet during Lincoln County Fair auction
“I told the auctioneer I would. And so I have no mullet," said 16-year-old Jordan Buoy.
A witness reported that a 15-year-old girl was engaging in commercial sex acts out of a home near 56th and Holdrege streets with the 50-year-old woman's encouragement to "go work your little magic trick."
The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams say their daughter was overlooked at a car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.