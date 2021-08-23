Christopher Butler, M: 402-713-7025, cbutler@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Two bedroom one bath ranch style home that has recently been recently remodeled and updated. Everything in the home is Brand New. Located on a corner lot. Must see!!
2 Bedroom Home in Ogallala - $116,500
- Updated
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ogallala was canceled Thursday “due to threats against the safety of the staff,” according to the Southwest N…
All seven occupants were taken to Cozad Community Hospital initially, and three were transferred later to other hospitals due to their injuries.
“We have an entire week of opening plans scheduled and ready to go,” Ginger Ady said. “We’re still kind of putting things together (Friday), but we’ll be ready Monday.”
I wrote about the comeback of Remington ammunition last week. Almost as soon as that column hit the street last Sunday I began to get calls, t…
Participants skeptical, frustrated at North Platte forum on Nebraska Public Power District's decarbonization plan
Nebraska Public Power District leaders and electric industry experts came to North Platte Monday night looking for thoughts on whether the utility should aim for “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.
Trey Wasserburger, 33, was one of five cattle producers honored on the closing day of the event sponsored by High Plains Journal magazine.
- Updated
An NCAA investigation into Nebraska football surfaced 10 days before the season opener. At the center of that investigation are allegations of impermissible use of analysts during practices and games.
A Flatwater Bank employee told the responding officer that he had ran down the suspect after he robbed the bank, and that the suspect willingly returned with him. The employee said he was able to get both the money and the knife from the suspect.
Tina Smith, director of communications, said both schools have exceeded the 10% threshold of cases according to the Back to School Plan released at the Aug. 9 school board meeting.
A jeweler in North Platte called the Sheriff’s Office and said he believed he had purchased the stolen jewelry July 22 based on the description provided by one of the victims’ family members as well as information on forms when the rings were previously appraised.