 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Ogallala - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Ogallala - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Ogallala - $120,000

Christopher Butler, M: 402-713-7025, cbutler@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Two bedroom one bath ranch style home that has recently been recently remodeled and updated. Everything in the home is Brand New. Located on a corner lot. Must see!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News