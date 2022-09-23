20 Huskers named 2022 homecoming royalty finalists

LINCOLN — Twenty senior students have been selected as University of Nebraska-Lincoln homecoming royalty finalists.
The royalty winners will be elected by the student body in an online vote Wednesday and Thursday. Royalty will be crowned Saturday at halftime of the Nebraska vs. Indiana football game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Area students named to homecoming royalty finalists list are:
- Ainsworth: Sam Wilkins, agricultural engineering and agricultural economics, Brad and Wendy Wilkins.
- Paxton: Bennett Perlinger, management, Mark and Debby Perlinger.
The full list of homecoming royalty can be found at go.unl.edu/royalty22.