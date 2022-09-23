 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20 Huskers named 2022 homecoming royalty finalists

Twenty seniors selected from across Nebraska to be the finalists for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's homecoming royalty pose together for a photo. From left in the front row are Tessa Yackley, Maria Heyen, Bekka Hitz, Aleksandra Glowik, Emily Hatterman, Christine Trinh, Bhagya Pushkaran, Regan Vaccaro, Kate Johnson and Jessica Stump. And in the back row are Ray Nierman, Harrison Lloyd, Jimmy Wheebe, Jacob Drake, Bennett Perlinger, Mitchell Manning, William Wilton, Sam Wilkins, Seth Caines and Michael Ilg.

 Mike Jackson, UNL

LINCOLN — Twenty senior students have been selected as University of Nebraska-Lincoln homecoming royalty finalists.

The royalty winners will be elected by the student body in an online vote Wednesday and Thursday. Royalty will be crowned Saturday at halftime of the Nebraska vs. Indiana football game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Area students named to homecoming royalty finalists list are:

  • Ainsworth: Sam Wilkins, agricultural engineering and agricultural economics, Brad and Wendy Wilkins.
  • Paxton: Bennett Perlinger, management, Mark and Debby Perlinger.

The full list of homecoming royalty can be found at go.unl.edu/royalty22.

