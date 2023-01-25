2023 Miss America coming to Crowns and Gowns

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke highlights the annual Crowns and Gowns weekend on Feb. 3-4.

This will be the first visit to North Platte by a reigning Miss America since 2011 when Teresa Scanlan was in town. Scanlan was the first Miss Nebraska to win the crown.

During the 10th anniversary of Crowns and Gowns, Stanke will perform with her violin and modeling at the Fashion Show on Feb. 3 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Miss Nebraska 2022 Steffany Lien, Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Alexandra Thompson and Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen Evelyn Green will be performing and modeling at the event as well.

The public will have the opportunity to watch Miss America perform at the Fashion Show Feb. 3 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

“The fashion show returns after a five-year hiatus to mark the 10th anniversary of Crowns and Gowns,” Abbie Pack, Hirschfeld’s manager, said. “It’s special in that fact, but the other thing that makes it special is that we are bringing in Miss America.”

Stanke will be performing on the violin and will partner with Lien as well. Pack said Lien will perform a baton twirling routine while Stanke plays the violin as a special treat for the event.

Tickets may be purchased online at crownsandgowns2023.com by clicking on the Fashion Show tab. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Pack said there are only general admission tickets remaining. Tickets are $20 and will be available online until Feb. 1. If any tickets are left, they will then be available at the door.

The Saturday night Crowns and Gowns 10th Birthday celebration from 7-9 p.m. Saturday is open to the public free of charge at Venue304.

“It’s an opportunity for anyone to get to meet Miss America and get an autograph,” Pack said. “The local Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen title holders will be available for photos and autographs at the event as well.”

Pack said the partnership between Hirschfeld’s and the Miss Nebraska organization offer two aspects to the weekend.

“It developed as an idea for both of us as a weekend to mark the start of prom season and create a special event for the area in terms of prom dress shopping,” Pack said. “It is also an opportunity for the Miss Nebraska organization to promote their platform and educate local title holders over a weekend with workshops to help them refine their skills.”

The prom dress shopping experience Feb. 2-5 is by appointment only. Pack said the registrations have filled up for this year’s event.

“We bring in over 2,000 prom dresses for this particular weekend,” Pack said. “A lot of them are exclusive to this event. We do it because we believe North Platte is a great place to do a lot of things including shop."

Pack said it is the largest prom dress event in the state and most of the Midwest.

“You won’t see this many dresses in a store anywhere,” Pack said. “It’s fun for us because we get girls from all over the state including Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha. Girls come from Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Kansas to shop for the weekend.”

Many people, Pack said, think they have to go somewhere else to shop.

“It’s neat to see people come from those communities to shop here,” Pack said.

Full details about the Crowns and Gowns weekend may be found at the event website listed above.