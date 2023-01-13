 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees announced

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business have announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including:

Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous).

Jim Clifton and Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha.

Ralph and Beverly Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness/Community Development of Paxton.

Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln.

Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous).

These honorees will officially be inducted at the Nebraska Chamber annual meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at a 5:30 p.m. reception and 6:30 p.m. banquet held at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

To join in honoring these individuals and their families, register at web.nechamber.com/events or contact the NE Chamber at 402-474-4422. To sponsor, contact James Berringer at 402-474-4717 or jberringer@nechamber.com.

