Bikers held a small passing of the flag ceremony as part of the annual Patriot Tour at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial Thursday at Iron Horse Park located on South Jeffers St.

Each year, the Patriot Tour transports an American flag to all 50 states, designating a state to start and end in. This year, the flag started and will end in Omaha.

“A lot of the veterans ride bikes, so that’s what we kind of try to do,” said rider Bill Larson. Larson took the flag to Kearney with others from around the area to hand it off to someone who will ride to Grand Island, then to Omaha where it will stay for the rest of the year.

Over the course of 115 days, tens of thousands of people, mainly motorcycle riders, take the flag and transport it to a destination to hand off to another riding group.

The Nation of Patriots, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about military issues and to gather financial support for disabled veterans, hosts the Patriot Tour for those supportive of veterans issues.

They ride with the flag, going as far as they choose to follow it and ultimately transfer it to somebody else along the chain.

Larson said the flag started its trip out of Omaha in May. He doesn’t know what state they will start in next year, but Nebraska was this year’s starting and ending destination.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher greeted the veterans and cyclists.

They also held a ceremonial passing of the flag. They took the flag down from the pole, folded it neatly in the proper fashion and kept it encased in a plastic bag.

“It’s growing every year,” said Mike Robb, another biker with the Nation of Patriots.

“I’ve been at it since 2007 and every year it just keeps — as the word gets out it just keep getting better.”

Robb said the furthest he ever followed the flag was three states.

People interested in making a donation or learning more about the Patriot Tour are encouraged to look it up online at nationofpatriots.com.