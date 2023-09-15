If you are looking for a residential acreage with Platte River access, and close to town, 13535 SL 56 D, Brady, NE is it! Featuring 30 acres of pristine land with plenty of foliage, and a beautiful country style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is plenty of room to roam on this property with a variety of outbuildings including a shop, century barn, galvanize granary barn, goat shed, chicken coop, and other small structures to place your belongings. This would be the perfect property to have a couple of horses, goats, chickens, or even a few cows. The views of the Platte River here are priceless. Privacy is abundant as there is a well established grove of cedar trees that block most of the improvements on the land. This property is only 30 minutes from the regional airport in North Platte, which is 28 miles West, as is the regional hospital, shopping, hotels, and restaurants. Brady, NE is one mile North, and has an elementary through high school. Legal Description: PT. LOTS 6, 7, & 8 (N1/2 SW 1/4) & ACCR 14-12-27.63A, BRADY, LINCOLN COUNTY NE Taxes: $2,498.92 Address: 13535 SL 56D, Brady, NE 69123 County: Lincoln