3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $129,900

Recently remodeled 3 Bd 1.5 Ba emanating character. Walk into original woodwork, revamped bath & kitchen. Kitchen has pantry & tall dark cabinetry. Master w/attached 1/2 bath is just off living. 2 nice sized beds upstairs perfect for guests or the kids. Step out onto a spacious deck with a fenced in yard. This home sits on a large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Central AC & gas on demand water heater updated in 2019. An additional nonconforming bedroom is started in basement.

