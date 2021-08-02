 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $139,900

Ideal home on a corner lot. This home has two bedrooms and ¾ bath with shower on the main level and a master on the upper floor. Master has enormous closet and beautifully done full bath. Extremely large kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space and pantry. Kitchen flows into the dining and there is a door to the back patio, great entertaining inside or outside. Basement has great storage space and laundry area. Has a roomy 2 stall attached garage and established landscaping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News