Remodeled 3 BR 1 1/2 BA home. This home sits on a corner lot and has been remodeled by the current owner. New drywall, plumbing, plank flooring, & carpet. It has new windows, siding, roof and fence. Main level has 1 bedroom and full bath with laundry. Upstairs has 2 BR & 1/2 bath. Tandem garage, can park 2 vehicles end to end. Close to schools, walking trail, and swimming pool. Appliances, window treatments, screen projector and lighted screen will stay.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $159,900
