3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $175,000

Great location, ample storage, & 2 car garage! This home is ready for your consideration. 3 bed 2 bath home on a large corner lot with a fenced-in yard. Main level boasts an open concept kitchen, living, & dining. Relax in a spacious family room w/patio doors out to a deck. There's a main level bedroom & just off the kitchen is a 3/4 bath w/laundry. Upstairs there is a larger bedroom with double closets & an addition bedroom. Off the hall is a full bath w/double sinks, tile shower & jacuzzi tub!

