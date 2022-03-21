Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home on a corner lot close to school & downtown Broken Bow! This home has lovely real wood floors on main level & gorgeous crown molding. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets, walk in pantry & appliances stay. Main level has 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Upstairs has family area & 3rd bedroom. The basement contains the utilities along with laundry. The front porch has an open area along with a 4 season room. Detached garage has a loft above w/ heat and A/C! Updated windows and new gutters.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $177,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winds at 20 mph with higher gusts increased the difficulty of battling the blaze, Maywood/Wellfleet Fire Chief Greg Blank said.
A Chevrolet Tahoe traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80 collided with two semitrailer trucks near Paxton Wednesday evening.
The Votaw Road Fire just northeast of Wellfleet remained 0% contained Thursday evening, two nights after it began.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s order, issued Friday, includes SkyWest’s United Express Denver service to and from airports in North Platte, Scottsbluff and Kearney.
Melvin Stamper, 53, was serving 18 to 34 years on two counts of robbery and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon. He had also been convicted of robbing a Walgreens in Kearney.
The development led two veteran campaign strategists, as well as Herbster's chief rival in the Republican race, to question the campaign's efforts to pull the ad.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior in the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report.
Charging Elk made her initial court appearance this week and is charged with robbery, second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
23-year-old pleads not guilty in connection to Jan. 24 shooting outside skill casino Monday in Lincoln County District Court
Arnulfo P. Sanchez II is charged with first-degree assault and the use of a firearm to commit a felony in connection with the Jan. 24 incident.