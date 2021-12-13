3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $41,200

3 Bd 2 Ba move in ready trailer. Detached carport. Open concept kitchen, living, & dining area. Kitchen has dark wood cabinets with appliances included. Just off the kitchen is the utility/laundry room. Master Suite with attached bath and walk in style closet. 2 bedrooms on the opposite side of the house, both with closets & a bath in-between. Financing available through 21st mortgage 1-800-955-0021