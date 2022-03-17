3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $85,000

3 Bed 1 & 3/4 bath with metal roof & vinyl siding! Take a look at this 2 story home, walk into an entry with coat closet & large living room connected to an eat in kitchen. Kitchen appliances will stay with the property. There is a master bed on the main level along with a 3/4 bath and laundry combo. Upstairs there is a large family room area and 2 more bedrooms with nice sized closets. Down the hall is another full bath. Nice backyard with partial privacy fence and covered patio.