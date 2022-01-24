3 Bedroom Home in Grant - $235,000

Welcome to this move-in ready home! The main floor features 1120 square feet with one oversized bedroom, an updated bathroom and kitchen, laundry room and living room with an electric fireplace. The downstairs features 1120 square feet with a large family room, two bedrooms with egress windows (one bedroom doesn't have a closet but there is plenty of room to build one) storage room and a new bathroom. Outside features, new siding a concrete patio area with gas fire pit, oversized detached garage 26x 22 and tree house. There are too many features to mention, come take a look! Call for a personal tour today!