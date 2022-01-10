Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home sits on a large lot. Inside features a walk-thru kitchen and an unfinished basement and laundry room. There is plenty of storage. Outside features a shed and established lawn. Call Hayden Outdoors to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $160,000
