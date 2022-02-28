 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $310,000

Great opportunity to own this home located on a large corner lot. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 half baths and a 2 car attached garage. There are two living areas that flow into an open kitchen. The bathroom and kitchen have been updated. Outside features a large lot with underground sprinklers and a 30x40 heated shop with bathroom and small office. Call Melisa for a personal tour!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News