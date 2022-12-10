3 Bedroom Home in Lemoyne - $675,000

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath rustic wood finished home is set up for entertainment with a large open kitchen and great room with balcony. Just off the main living area is a wide hallway leading back to the bar area featuring a large screen tv and plenty of room for seating. Total living area is 2160 Sq. Ft. on the main floor and 1440 Sq. Ft. on the second floor. Outside is a 28 x 56 shop with spray foam insulation.Land3 acres of native Nebraska grassland with potential to own an additional lot. ImprovementsThis exceptional shop and house is located just North of Lake McConaughy, it features beautiful tongue and groove paneling throughout a majority of the 3600 Sq.ft. of living space. This well-designed home was built in 2020 with entertaining and function in mind. From the moment you enter the home you will feel welcome with vaulted ceilings in the great room leading into the open kitchen and wide hallway. The thick cut Engelmann Spruce plank stairway leading up to the upper level gives the feel of an old west saloon overlooking the lower-level living area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a sizable solid surface island with plenty of workspace for preparation of meals and gatherings. The main level features 1-bedroom, bathroom, laundry, great room, bar, craft room and recreation room with garage door which is great for grilling, storage and organizing fishing gear. As you travel down the wide hallway you come to the cozy bar. Exiting the bar, you will find a stairway leading up to the library with great views to the south and lake. The upper floor features two bathrooms and two bedrooms, library and office that overlooks the great room. This property has endless possibilities from an executive retreat to a family home with room to grow. You can enjoy the beautiful Nebraska sunsets on the covered patio with ample of room for guests. This property features (2) 30amp RV sites with water and sewer hookups. Storage is the name of the game on a lake property, and this one also boasts a 28' x 56' fully insulated shop with (2) 8′ doors, concrete floor and electricity. This home is move-in ready! Call for your private appointment today! RecreationLake McConaughey is the largest lake in Nebraska with over 100 miles of shoreline, 35,700 surface acres of water, 24 miles long, 4 miles wide, and is famous for its white sandy beaches. Thousands of boaters, campers and outdoor enthusiasts annually make the Lake McConaughy area their destination for fun! Additionally, Lake Ogallala sits below Kingsley Dam (the 2nd largest earthen dam in the world). These two bodies of water provide endless opportunities for anglers of any skill level, young and old. Lake Mac is known to have world class Walleye fishing. The vast variety of fish you can catch between these two lakes include; White Bass, Stripers, Wipers, Catfish, Northern Pike, Smallmouth Bass, Yellow Perch, Rainbow & Brown Trout. Lake McConaughy can accommodate virtually every type of watercraft you can imagine. Lake McConaughy and the North Platte River Valley also provide tremendous opportunities for hunters. This area is world renowned for duck and goose hunting. In addition to waterfowl hunting there is small game, varmints, White Tailed Deer, Mule Deer, and Pronghorn in the area. Water/Mineral Rights & Natural ResourcesThis property has one domestic well HistoryOgallala and the surrounding area are rich in history. Many American Indian tribes called the North Platte River drainage home with its ample water and excellent wildlife it provided everything that they needed to live a bountiful life. In the late 1800's around 1870 the area was becoming a hub as a stop along the Oregon trail and for the cattle drives going north to Montana from Texas. With the establishment of the railroad coming through the area about the same time Ogallala became a bustling western town. Today there are many landmarks for tourists to learn about the history of Keith, County and the surrounding area. LocationLocated on the north shore of Lake McConaughy just a few minutes from the towns of Lewellen and Lemoyne, and a short 20 minute drive to Ogallala. Just 3 hours from the Front Range of Colorado and 4 hours from the Lincoln area the property can be accessed easily as a vacation destination. If this is your new permanent home....The same applies to getting to those larger cities for the things that large metropolitan areas provide. Denver International Airport is just a 3 hour drive and North Platte (45 minutes east) offers commercial air service as well