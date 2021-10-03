3 Bedroom Home in Mc Cook - $64,500

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Ranch style home has spacious open concept living areas. There are lots of newer updates featuring a new roof,new furnace & AC, new water heater, new flooring, new range & dishwasher, new sinks & toilets and much more! Relax on the back yard deckor patio. The large (864 sq. ft.) oversized 2+ car garage has a workshop area & a bonus bathroom. Come & tour this beautiful home!