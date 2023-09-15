Location location location! 2061 W. Walker Rd., outside of North Platte, NE is an absolute gem of an acreage that sits between Walker Rd and Eugene, less than a block east of Buffalo Bill, but you would NEVER know it was there! Mature cottonwoods, cedar and shrubbery hide the home, the outbuildings and the sand pit pond from all sides! This 9 acre property is accessed from Walker Rd via an unassuming narrow drive that does not call attention to what might lie beyond. It is difficult to find such a private secluded acreage that is practically in town. The home is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch style home built in the 60s. Its original owner and builder also built many of the 3 bedroom ranch style homes on William St in North Platte, and its floor plan and construction are very similar. The home needs to be updated, but only cosmetically, and the structure itself is rock solid. The home sits next to a private small sandpit dug in the early 1900s. The pond has great fishing for small mouth bass, blue gill and sun fish. It has a nice little perch that extends a bit over the water, perfect for casting or jumping in! The seller remembers ice skating on this sandpit as a girl. The water is NOT a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Over several visits this agent stood next to the pond and walked around it numerous times, and there were no mosquitoes. The fish and the frogs are definitely keeping them in check! There are a variety of outbuildings, including a detached garage. The backyard has an excellent chicken coop/house that could easily be put back in use. Two other sheds in the background have concrete floors, and would make great storage or could be converted to a darling playhouse. A small paddock has some livestock shelters that could be shored up and salvaged to be put back in use for a few goats or a horse or two. The remaining approximately 6 acres are in horse-quality hay. A person could add on to the existing house to create a wing that faces the pond. Alternatively, there are several places where a new home could be built but still be hidden from view. The property is not large enough to be divided, but why would you want to?! The long drive on the south, and the hayfield on the north provide an excellent buffer from road noise, and the tree belt muffles any noise from Buffalo Bill or the Interstate. All you hear when standing in the yard are the birds chirping. This property allows you a rural lifestyle, with all the freedom and privacy that comes with it, all while being 5 minutes from a grocery store. A more unique, desirable acreage location could not be found in all of Lincoln County! Legal Description: BANKS SUB. (OF S1/2 8-13-30) W.7 OF 20 & PT. 19 West of the 6th P.M. Lincoln County, NE Taxes: $2,198.20 Address: 2061 West Walker Rd., North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln