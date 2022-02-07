 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $182,500

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $182,500

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $182,500

Move in Ready 4 BR 2 BA Home. This home has vinyl siding, seamless gutters & composite decking in back. Attached 2 stall garage and well maintained yard. Inside open concept kitchen, dining & living room. Laundry and master bedroom w/walk in closet and full bath also on the main floor. Basement features family room, and 3 bedrooms (2 are non-conforming) along with a 3/4 bath & storage. Seller remodeled in 2001, added garage in 2003 & finished basement in 2005. Most every room freshly painted. A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News