4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $182,500

Move in Ready 4 BR 2 BA Home. This home has vinyl siding, seamless gutters & composite decking in back. Attached 2 stall garage and well maintained yard. Inside open concept kitchen, dining & living room. Laundry and master bedroom w/walk in closet and full bath also on the main floor. Basement features family room, and 3 bedrooms (2 are non-conforming) along with a 3/4 bath & storage. Seller remodeled in 2001, added garage in 2003 & finished basement in 2005. Most every room freshly painted. A must see!