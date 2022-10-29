4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $199,900

Immaculate 2018, 4 bed 3 bath home. Walk into an open concept kitchen with stunning dark grey cabinetry, pantry & bar. Dining opens onto a deck overlooking a well established yard. Company bath & 2 beds are just down the hall. At the end of the hall stroll into a relaxing master suite, with attached 3/4 bath. Downstairs is an additional bed, full bath, laundry/utilites & access to attached 2 car garage. On demand hot water & underground sprinklers are jusy two of many notable attributes. FALL in love today!