Immaculate 2018, 4 bed 3 bath home. Walk into an open concept kitchen with stunning dark grey cabinetry, pantry & bar. Dining opens onto a deck overlooking a well established yard. Company bath & 2 beds are just down the hall. At the end of the hall stroll into a relaxing master suite, with attached 3/4 bath. Downstairs is an additional bed, full bath, laundry/utilites & access to attached 2 car garage. On demand hot water & underground sprinklers are jusy two of many notable attributes. FALL in love today!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"A home for all gatherings" is the slogan of Amanda and Nathan Zeller's new venue.
Both are charged with possession of 28 to 139 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of steroids.
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
If it keeps traveling east, the Nebraska-born cat would have to reach Florida to find a compatible mate.
“We’re going to start building up the building-site pad first, and that will be the concentration of our work for the next month or so,” CEO David Briggs said.
It’s been extremely quiet around the Nebraska coaching search. Too quiet. That means things are happening, writes Tom Shatel. You can bet the Mickey Joseph Factor is involved.
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […]
The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
About 35 people attended the one-hour forum in NebraskaLand Bank’s third-floor conference room, with others watching online via Facebook Live.
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories.
Monday's vote creates the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.
One week after being suspended, former Nebraska libero Kayla Banwarth is out as Mississippi's head volleyball coach.