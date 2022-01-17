4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $249,900

Large open living concept. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space and a breakfast bar open to the formal dining area. Formal dining space has patio doors leading out to the back. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor. Master bedroom has a master bathroom with double sinks. Main floor laundry coming in from the garage. Lower level has 3rd bathroom with a whirlpool tub and a separate shower, 4th bedroom, craft room and a family room with a fun bar area separated with a double sided fireplace. Attached double garage and extra concrete pad to park a camper. Shingles new in 2021. New garage door in 2022.