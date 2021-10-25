Move in Ready 4 BR 3BA ranch style home. Main level features an open concept kitchen, dining and living room with fireplace. A main level family room with patio doors leading to a covered patio with a lovely view. 3 BR's on the main level w/full bath and master suite. Basement has another bedroom and 3/4 bath, large rec room with plank flooring, & laundry/storage room. 2 car attached garage and small building in the back. No maintenance exterior w/LP siding & seamless gutters. Underground sprinklers.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $274,900
Some farmers are marketing steaks and hamburger directly to consumers, the pasture-to-plate approach. Others are bypassing large packers by establishing their own, smaller-scale packing plants.
Deputies on scene discovered a westbound Union Pacific train on the north track had struck a 2013 Dodge Avenger that was facing south, sitting on the track.
Abbie Pack, Hirschfeld’s manager, said the former Sears building at 304 E. Fifth St. is ideal to host various events, and remodeling will commence soon to prepare the facility. Occupancy for the facility will be 300 people.
North Platte firefighters were called about 2 a.m. Wednesday and knocked down the fire within 15 minutes.
The sandwich meal will begin at 4 p.m. for a freewill donation. The silent auction will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with the live auction beginning at 6 p.m.
Former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen was sentenced to 12 months of probation after pleading no contest to an amended misdemeanor charge of theft by deception with a value of $501 to $1,499.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was flown to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, where they later died. The shooter is also dead, according to the Nebraska State Patrol, after an employee returned fire.
“Creating an exceptional experience for our patients through quality care is our top priority at GPHealth. This center is another way that we are putting our patients first.” said CEO Mel McNea.
The Sailors tallied 361 rushing yards in their 52-22 win over Hi-Line.
According to court records, the man was with a group that entered a home on the 200 block of North Park Drive on July 4, 2020. The group was eventually chased from the home by two individuals who were inside at the time.