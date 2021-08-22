 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $275,000

Dreamy acreage on the edge of town. 4 bed 2 bath farmhouse, oversized 2 stall detached garage & shop. Main level features eat-in kitchen with oak cabinetry, sizable living with dining nook, there is a master bed on the main level along with a full bath/laundry combo. Upstairs there is an additional sitting room, 3 bedrooms and a very large walk-in closet/storage area! There are underground sprinklers, vinyl siding, unfinished basement has full bath. Spread out in the comfort of 2.3 +/- acres close to town.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Platte woman accused of stealing $11,000 of jewelry
Crime

North Platte woman accused of stealing $11,000 of jewelry

A jeweler in North Platte called the Sheriff’s Office and said he believed he had purchased the stolen jewelry July 22 based on the description provided by one of the victims’ family members as well as information on forms when the rings were previously appraised.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News